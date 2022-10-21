Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has surgery to repair orbital bone fracture

By Oct 21, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
It was clear something was up when Thunder rookie Jalen Williams updated his Instagram profile picture after the game against the Timberwolves.

Williams has undergone surgery to repair an orbital bone fracture, the team announced Friday. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10, although he may miss more time than that, reports Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

It is also possible Williams returns earlier than that wearing a mask for protection.

Williams scored five points in the six minutes he played off the bench in his NBA debut before suffering the injury. He was the No. 12 pick in the draft, a rangy wing out of Santa Clara who was a bit of a sleeper until a standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine.

By Oct 21, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT
Joel Embiid has put up raw numbers but hasn’t looked like the MVP frontrunner he was expected to be through the first two games this season. And in the second half of the 76ers home opener Thursday night, he really struggled.

Doc Rivers gave an explanation on Friday: Embiid battled plantar fasciitis over the summer, which slowed his conditioning, and he’s trying to play his way into shape. Here’s the quote, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“He had a little plantar fasciitis before the season started — before training camp — and that took him off his conditioning program,” Rivers said. “And so he’s back on that. But listen, he’s playing with the right intentions. He just didn’t play well, and that’s OK, too. That’s going to happen. We’ve still got to win those games.”

Philadelphia didn’t win those games, they are 0-2, although those games were against Eastern Conference favorites Boston and Milwaukee. Embiid struggled on Thursday night against the Bucks — who have the size and athleticism of Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo to challenge him — but Rivers said most of the shots he took were good ones, it was just an off night.

Embiid didn’t mention plantar fasciitis — an inflammation of the cartilage that runs along the bottom of the foot, making it painful to walk or run — when asked before the season if he was healthy. However, Levick notes that after one preseason game, Embiid said, “I’ve had an on-and-off summer as far as being able to really do stuff on the basketball court.”

The 76ers schedule softens up for a couple of games — Spurs and Pacers — before a four-game road trip that starts in Toronto. James Harden has dominated the ball early for Philadelphia and put up at least 35 points in each game, but if the Sixers are ultimately going to challenge the Bucks and Celtics, they need Harden and Embiid to mesh (along with Tyrese Maxey to take a step forward).

For that to happen, Embiid needs to play himself into peak shape. It’s a long season, but in a deep and unforgiving East the Sixers can’t wait too long.

After missing opener, Joe Harris will play for Nets vs. Raptors Friday

By Oct 21, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT
The Nets missed Joe Harris‘ shooting in the opener shooting 10-of-33 from 3, and Pelicans defenders chased Brooklyn shooters off the arc and into the midrange (and the Nets missed too many of those, too).

Harris will return to the Nets Friday night against the Raptors he confirmed Friday morning at shootaround, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Harris missed all but 14 games last season because of his ankle surgery, but he is the kind of shooter the Nets need with this roster — he has shot at least 41% from 3 each of the last five seasons. Both he and Seth Curry were out on opening night for the Nets against the Pelicans, and it showed.

Harris likely will be on a minutes limit, but any minutes the Nets can get out of him will be a boost against a long, athletic, and aggressive defensive team in the Raptors.

Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

Associated PressOct 21, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation of potential workplace misconduct, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story and reported Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise, which is affiliated with the Pistons, for nearly two years.

He was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021 and had a 166-155 record. Previously, he was an assistant coach at Syracuse and Kent State.

A message seeking comment was left with Murphy, and the Pistons declined comment.

The Pistons play the New York Knicks on the road Friday night after opening the season with a win over the Orlando Magic.

Three things to know: Westbrook’s 0-of-11 night highlights Lakers’ shooting woes

By Oct 21, 2022, 8:10 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Westbrook goes 0-of-11 highlighting Lakers continued shooting woes

There were reasons for optimism in Lakers nation out of Thursday’s game against the Clippers: The defense was improved and more aggressive, which led to 22 Clippers turnovers and Lakers transition buckets (22.3% of the Lakers possessions started in transition, an impressive number). On a team culture front, the Lakers showed some real fight, coming from double-digits down twice to make the Clippers earn their win.

“I’m super duper proud of our guys, they competed,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “I think we’ve seen improvement from Game 1 to Game 2, especially on the defensive end…

“We’re trending in the right direction.”

All of that gets short-circuited because the Lakers can’t shoot.

That’s why the Lakers fell to 0-2 on the season after a 103-97 loss to the Clippers (although, to be fair, the Lakers’ losses were to the two teams projected by many to be in the Western Conference Finals).

Russell Westbrook was the poster child for the Lakers’ shooting futility, going 0-of-11 on the night, including 0-of-6 from 3. Whenever Westbrook lined up to shoot a jumper, the Lakers’ home crowd inside the crypto.com Arena audibly groaned. It was ugly. LeBron James‘ only suggestion to Westbrook was to “flush it down the toilet” and move on and he’s right, Westbrook is not going to shoot this poorly every night.

It wasn’t just Westbrook, the Lakers shot 35.1% overall and were 9-of-45 (20%) from 3. For all the good things the Lakers started to do this game (it was a better outing than opening night), their shooting cut their momentum off at the knees. Look at the Lakers’ shot chart for the night.

 

There were bright spots for Lakers fans. Lonnie Walker IV was aggressive and led the Lakers with 26 points (9-of-21 shooting). Anthony Davis had another strong game with 25 points and eight rebounds, and he and LeBron ran some high-low actions that led to good looks. (Davis hurt his back in the third quarter after a hard fall to the ground, he came out of the game and was stretching it out the rest of the night, but said postgame, “I’ll be alright.”) The Lakers’ defense was much better and held the Clippers to under a point per possession.

LeBron had 20 points and a turn-back-the-clock dunk.

When the Lakers competed on defense, got stops then got out in transition, they made runs on the Clippers — they even took the lead early in the fourth. But the Clippers were deeper, bigger, and executed for longer stretches.

Ham is right, the Lakers looked better Thursday night than they did a couple of nights earlier. They showed some grit.

But until they start knocking down shots, it’s all moot.

2) Kawhi Leonard, John Wall make returns to court

Kawhi Leonard is the Clippers’ 11th man.

At least he was on Thursday, when he didn’t enter the game until 6:25 was left in the second quarter. It felt like a long wait to return after 493 days since he last played in an NBA game.

“I mean, it was long but I waited 82 games last year, so 15 minutes, you know, won’t be that long,” Leonard said. “But I did this before, this is how I started my career so, you know, that’s how I approached it mentally.”

Leonard came into the game and quickly drained two midrange jumpers over defenders, forcing the Lakers to call timeout. The long wait at the start of the game was intentional, it made it easier for him to stay warm for his 20 minutes the rest of the way, Leonard said. While there was rust, Leonard got to his spots and finished with 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with seven rebounds.

It was part of a balanced Clippers attack — five players had 14 or 15 points, and nobody had more than that.

John Wall, playing his first game in over a season, was one of the people with 15. He came in pushing the pace, hit a couple of midrange jumpers himself, and was a real connector for the Clippers in transition.

Wall made smart decisions with the ball, finding Leonard for a 3 on one play, being patient and finding a cutting Ivica Zubac on another.

All of it was part of the Clippers’ depth that wore the Lakers down. It wasn’t the Clippers’ best shooting night (9-of-29 from 3 as a team, 31%), but they were deeper and just bigger across the board than the Lakers and that led to good defense, plus that depth of scoring options became too much for the Lakers to stop when it mattered.

It’s a marathon of a season and the Clippers are easing Leonard and Wall back into action. The depth of the roster, which the Lakers couldn’t match, is what lets the Clippers do that and still win games. Like the one Thursday night.

3) James Harden is putting up numbers, but 0-2 76ers have some work to do

The good news for Philadelphia? James Harden is in shape and putting up numbers: 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds against one of the best defensive teams in the league in the Bucks. That on the heels of a 35/8/7 season opener.

The bad news: The 76ers are 0-2 as Harden dominates the ball, at the same time he and Joel Embiid are still trying to find a rhythm together.

The 76ers came close to picking up a win Thursday against a shorthanded Bucks team (Khris Middleton remains out and missed). A P.J. Tucker free throw put the Sixers up 88-86 with 32.7 seconds left, but Wesley Matthews answered with a 3-pointer that proved the game-winner for Milwaukee.

A Brook Lopez free throw gave us the 90-88 final score.

Philly did a respectable job on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he still had 21 points and 13 rebounds, coming close to a triple-double. Lopez added 17 for Milwaukee.

The 76ers offense right now sees too much Harden pounding the ball, waiting for opportunities to attack — it looks more like the heliocentric Rockets offenses that Harden led than what Doc Rivers wants. A stat flashed on the broadcast by TNT summed it up: Harden dribbled the ball 525 times in the opener against the Celtics, the rest of the team combined was at 411.

Milwaukee’s defensive strategy was to let Embiid take any shot he wanted that wasn’t at the rim, make him more of a jump shooter, and he shot 5-of-18 on 2-pointers. Harden has to find a way to get Embiid the rock more in places he can thrive.

The Sixers again struggled when they went to their bench — they scored just 13 points, and DeAnthony Melton had nine of those. When the bench is on the court, the 76ers have had scoring lulls. Another concern, the 76ers have been outscored by 18 points in the third quarters through two games.

It was always going to be a bit of a process (so to speak) to get Embiid, Harden, and Tyrese Maxey all at their peak (both Embiid and Maxey had 15 points against the Bucks). Facing Boston and Milwaukee to start the season is a tough way to break in that young relationship.

But that’s the bar — the Bucks and Celtics are the Eastern Conference favorites. If the 76ers want to make it to the NBA Finals, those are the teams they need to be able to beat come May.

