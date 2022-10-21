Report: Lakers work out, meet with veteran wing Moe Harkless

Sitting in Crypto.com Arena last night, watching the Lakers fall to the Clippers, two things were glaringly obvious. The first would have been clear to anyone watching the game in person or on any screen — the Lakers couldn’t hit a shot. That’s been well covered.
What was plain to see in person that may not have shown up on a screen — the Clippers were just bigger and longer. Almost across the board. The Lakers often used 6’3″ Russell Westbrook and 6’1″ Patrick Beverley to guard 6’8″ Paul George and 6’7″ Kawhil Leonard, and while the two Lakers put in an admirable effort, the Clippers wings got buckets just shooting over the top of their man at points.
Looking for a fix for those problems, the Lakers are working out veteran free agent winger Moe Harkless, something Marc Stein mentioned first in his newsletter, then confirmed and details added by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Harkless spent last season in Sacramento and the season before that split time with the Heat and Kings. He’s not going to solve the Lakers’ shooting woes, he shot 30.7% from 3 last season and was worse the two seasons before that. But he’s 6’7″ and a solid defender, particularly in the paint, plus maybe can rekindle some of his old pick-and-pop magic with LeBron James and Westbrook.
The Lakers have two non-guaranteed contracts they could waive to make room for Harkless (or any other free agent acquisitions): Matt Ryan and Wenyen Gabriel. One of them would have to go.
Harkless would be a Band-Aid on the Lakers’ problems, but that may be the best they can do. The Lakers aren’t making any trades in the short term and, while the Lakers saw improvement defensively between their first two games — “We’re trending in the right direction” is how coach Darvin Ham put it — there’s a question about how high the ceiling is for this roster. If by Thanksgiving the Lakers season looks lost, even with a trade, will the Lakers use their best trade assets, the two future first-round picks they can move, for a bigger, better Band-Aid?
It’s going to be an interesting early season for the Lakers, and Harkless may become part of it.
Get Lauri Markkanen in the Dunk Contest.
Alright, that may overstate it, but Markkanen brought a smile to Jazz fans’ faces when he threw it down over former Utah center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
Markkanen needs to work on the mean mug, but it was a quality dunk. Gobert realized what was happening and didn’t quite go for the full contest.
Gobert got him back not long after when Markkanen tried to go at him again.
Markkanen had a dozen in the first 24 minutes, but Minnesota was up nine at the half in this one.
It was clear something was up when Thunder rookie Jalen Williams updated his Instagram profile picture after the game against the Timberwolves.
Williams has undergone surgery to repair an orbital bone fracture, the team announced Friday. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10, although he may miss more time than that, reports Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.
It is also possible Williams returns earlier than that wearing a mask for protection.
Williams scored five points in the six minutes he played off the bench in his NBA debut before suffering the injury. He was the No. 12 pick in the draft, a rangy wing out of Santa Clara who was a bit of a sleeper until a standout performance at the NBA Draft Combine.
Joel Embiid has put up raw numbers but hasn’t looked like the MVP frontrunner he was expected to be through the first two games this season. And in the second half of the 76ers home opener Thursday night, he really struggled.
Doc Rivers gave an explanation on Friday: Embiid battled plantar fasciitis over the summer, which slowed his conditioning, and he’s trying to play his way into shape. Here’s the quote, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
“He had a little plantar fasciitis before the season started — before training camp — and that took him off his conditioning program,” Rivers said. “And so he’s back on that. But listen, he’s playing with the right intentions. He just didn’t play well, and that’s OK, too. That’s going to happen. We’ve still got to win those games.”
Philadelphia didn’t win those games, they are 0-2, although those games were against Eastern Conference favorites Boston and Milwaukee. Embiid struggled on Thursday night against the Bucks — who have the size and athleticism of Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo to challenge him — but Rivers said most of the shots he took were good ones, it was just an off night.
Embiid didn’t mention plantar fasciitis — an inflammation of the cartilage that runs along the bottom of the foot, making it painful to walk or run — when asked before the season if he was healthy. However, Levick notes that after one preseason game, Embiid said, “I’ve had an on-and-off summer as far as being able to really do stuff on the basketball court.”
The 76ers schedule softens up for a couple of games — Spurs and Pacers — before a four-game road trip that starts in Toronto. James Harden has dominated the ball early for Philadelphia and put up at least 35 points in each game, but if the Sixers are ultimately going to challenge the Bucks and Celtics, they need Harden and Embiid to mesh (along with Tyrese Maxey to take a step forward).
For that to happen, Embiid needs to play himself into peak shape. It’s a long season, but in a deep and unforgiving East the Sixers can’t wait too long.
The Nets missed Joe Harris‘ shooting in the opener shooting 10-of-33 from 3, and Pelicans defenders chased Brooklyn shooters off the arc and into the midrange (and the Nets missed too many of those, too).
Harris will return to the Nets Friday night against the Raptors he confirmed Friday morning at shootaround, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
Harris missed all but 14 games last season because of his ankle surgery, but he is the kind of shooter the Nets need with this roster — he has shot at least 41% from 3 each of the last five seasons. Both he and Seth Curry were out on opening night for the Nets against the Pelicans, and it showed.
Harris likely will be on a minutes limit, but any minutes the Nets can get out of him will be a boost against a long, athletic, and aggressive defensive team in the Raptors.
