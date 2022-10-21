Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

Associated Press Oct 21, 2022
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation of potential workplace misconduct, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story and reported Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise, which is affiliated with the Pistons, for nearly two years.

He was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021 and had a 166-155 record. Previously, he was an assistant coach at Syracuse and Kent State.

A message seeking comment was left with Murphy, and the Pistons declined comment.

The Pistons play the New York Knicks on the road Friday night after opening the season with a win over the Orlando Magic.

Three things to know: Westbrook's 0-of-11 night highlights Lakers' shooting woes

Oct 21, 2022
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Westbrook goes 0-of-11 highlighting Lakers continued shooting woes

There were reasons for optimism in Lakers nation out of Thursday’s game against the Clippers: The defense was improved and more aggressive, which led to 22 Clippers turnovers and Lakers transition buckets (22.3% of the Lakers possessions started in transition, an impressive number). On a team culture front, the Lakers showed some real fight, coming from double-digits down twice to make the Clippers earn their win.

“I’m super duper proud of our guys, they competed,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “I think we’ve seen improvement from Game 1 to Game 2, especially on the defensive end…

“We’re trending in the right direction.”

All of that gets short-circuited because the Lakers can’t shoot.

That’s why the Lakers fell to 0-2 on the season after a 103-97 loss to the Clippers (although, to be fair, the Lakers’ losses were to the two teams projected by many to be in the Western Conference Finals).

Russell Westbrook was the poster child for the Lakers’ shooting futility, going 0-of-11 on the night, including 0-of-6 from 3. Whenever Westbrook lined up to shoot a jumper, the Lakers’ home crowd inside the crypto.com Arena audibly groaned. It was ugly. LeBron James‘ only suggestion to Westbrook was to “flush it down the toilet” and move on and he’s right, Westbrook is not going to shoot this poorly every night.

It wasn’t just Westbrook, the Lakers shot 35.1% overall and were 9-of-45 (20%) from 3. For all the good things the Lakers started to do this game (it was a better outing than opening night), their shooting cut their momentum off at the knees. Look at the Lakers’ shot chart for the night.

 

There were bright spots for Lakers fans. Lonnie Walker IV was aggressive and led the Lakers with 26 points (9-of-21 shooting). Anthony Davis had another strong game with 25 points and eight rebounds, and he and LeBron ran some high-low actions that led to good looks. (Davis hurt his back in the third quarter after a hard fall to the ground, he came out of the game and was stretching it out the rest of the night, but said postgame, “I’ll be alright.”) The Lakers’ defense was much better and held the Clippers to under a point per possession.

LeBron had 20 points and a turn-back-the-clock dunk.

When the Lakers competed on defense, got stops then got out in transition, they made runs on the Clippers — they even took the lead early in the fourth. But the Clippers were deeper, bigger, and executed for longer stretches.

Ham is right, the Lakers looked better Thursday night than they did a couple of nights earlier. They showed some grit.

But until they start knocking down shots, it’s all moot.

2) Kawhi Leonard, John Wall make returns to court

Kawhi Leonard is the Clippers’ 11th man.

At least he was on Thursday, when he didn’t enter the game until 6:25 was left in the second quarter. It felt like a long wait to return after 493 days since he last played in an NBA game.

“I mean, it was long but I waited 82 games last year, so 15 minutes, you know, won’t be that long,” Leonard said. “But I did this before, this is how I started my career so, you know, that’s how I approached it mentally.”

Leonard came into the game and quickly drained two midrange jumpers over defenders, forcing the Lakers to call timeout. The long wait at the start of the game was intentional, it made it easier for him to stay warm for his 20 minutes the rest of the way, Leonard said. While there was rust, Leonard got to his spots and finished with 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with seven rebounds.

It was part of a balanced Clippers attack — five players had 14 or 15 points, and nobody had more than that.

John Wall, playing his first game in over a season, was one of the people with 15. He came in pushing the pace, hit a couple of midrange jumpers himself, and was a real connector for the Clippers in transition.

Wall made smart decisions with the ball, finding Leonard for a 3 on one play, being patient and finding a cutting Ivica Zubac on another.

All of it was part of the Clippers’ depth that wore the Lakers down. It wasn’t the Clippers’ best shooting night (9-of-29 from 3 as a team, 31%), but they were deeper and just bigger across the board than the Lakers and that led to good defense, plus that depth of scoring options became too much for the Lakers to stop when it mattered.

It’s a marathon of a season and the Clippers are easing Leonard and Wall back into action. The depth of the roster, which the Lakers couldn’t match, is what lets the Clippers do that and still win games. Like the one Thursday night.

3) James Harden is putting up numbers, but 0-2 76ers have some work to do

The good news for Philadelphia? James Harden is in shape and putting up numbers: 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds against one of the best defensive teams in the league in the Bucks. That on the heels of a 35/8/7 season opener.

The bad news: The 76ers are 0-2 as Harden dominates the ball, at the same time he and Joel Embiid are still trying to find a rhythm together.

The 76ers came close to picking up a win Thursday against a shorthanded Bucks team (Khris Middleton remains out and missed). A P.J. Tucker free throw put the Sixers up 88-86 with 32.7 seconds left, but Wesley Matthews answered with a 3-pointer that proved the game-winner for Milwaukee.

A Brook Lopez free throw gave us the 90-88 final score.

Philly did a respectable job on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he still had 21 points and 13 rebounds, coming close to a triple-double. Lopez added 17 for Milwaukee.

The 76ers offense right now sees too much Harden pounding the ball, waiting for opportunities to attack — it looks more like the heliocentric Rockets offenses that Harden led than what Doc Rivers wants. A stat flashed on the broadcast by TNT summed it up: Harden dribbled the ball 525 times in the opener against the Celtics, the rest of the team combined was at 411.

Milwaukee’s defensive strategy was to let Embiid take any shot he wanted that wasn’t at the rim, make him more of a jump shooter, and he shot 5-of-18 on 2-pointers. Harden has to find a way to get Embiid the rock more in places he can thrive.

The Sixers again struggled when they went to their bench — they scored just 13 points, and DeAnthony Melton had nine of those. When the bench is on the court, the 76ers have had scoring lulls. Another concern, the 76ers have been outscored by 18 points in the third quarters through two games.

It was always going to be a bit of a process (so to speak) to get Embiid, Harden, and Tyrese Maxey all at their peak (both Embiid and Maxey had 15 points against the Bucks). Facing Boston and Milwaukee to start the season is a tough way to break in that young relationship.

But that’s the bar — the Bucks and Celtics are the Eastern Conference favorites. If the 76ers want to make it to the NBA Finals, those are the teams they need to be able to beat come May.

Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Associated Press Oct 20, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge.

He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.

Brown, who officiated more than 1,100 NBA games over almost two decades, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 55.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and recovered to the point where he was able to return to work in the NBA replay center last season. He entered hospice care in Atlanta in recent days, his family said.

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace,” Brown’s family – his wife, Tina Taylor-Brown and their children Bailey, Basile and Baylen – said in a statement. “We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable.”

Brown was selected to officiate a pair of NBA All-Star games, plus worked a game in the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. He also worked championship-round games in the CBA and WNBA, plus was a WNBA All-Star official before moving to the NBA in 2003.

The native of Tallahassee, Florida, was diagnosed after experiencing some stomach discomfort, which he initially attributed to what he thought was bad sushi. After more than a dozen rounds of intense chemotherapy, Brown was feeling well enough to return to work – with the blessing of his medical team, the NBA and his family.

“I haven’t had time to sit around and be like `Why me?’ or `What am I going to do?”‘ Brown told The Associated Press earlier this year. “Me not fighting would have made me feel like I was letting people down. What kind of example was I going to be to my kids if I just laid in this bed and let it overtake me? I had to show my kids that there’s nothing in life that you can’t challenge and overcome if you have a positive mindset.”

A talented high school basketball player, Brown accepted a scholarship to Florida A&M before eventually deciding to transfer to what was then called Clark College – now Clark Atlanta University. No scholarship was available there for him, so Brown worked his way through school as an employee of Delta Air Lines. He cleaned planes, drove passenger carts, then became a flight attendant and remained employed by Delta until retiring in 2007.

By then, his NBA career was in full bloom. He worked the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, then was picked to work the 2021 game that was moved to Atlanta. His fellow referees for that 2021 game were fellow Atlanta residents Tom Washington and Courtney Kirkland – who, like Brown, were graduates of historically Black colleges and universities, and that game was one in which the NBA committed to showcasing HBCUs and raising more than $3 million for scholarship funds.

“The most important part about this entire game, for us, is that we are representing the NBA officials and we have to do an outstanding job for them,” Brown told AP before that game. “Every night that we go on that floor we are representing each other. And that’s the greatest accolade and accomplishment that we can ever have, doing our job.”

Even in the final days of his life, Brown’s focus was not on himself. His family and friends worked feverishly to fund a scholarship for Clark Atlanta players in the days before his death. Earlier this month, some Clark Atlanta players visited Brown in hospice and presented him with a jersey as a thank-you for his efforts.

Attorney Mawuli Davis, one of the primary organizers of the scholarship effort, said the family is still chasing the $100,000 goal and hopes to present a check for that amount to Clark Atlanta at its men’s basketball season-opener Nov. 7.

“Tony Brown embodies everything it means to be a Clark Atlanta basketball player,” Clark Atlanta coach Alfred Jordan said. “His hard work, determination, and perseverance are what set him apart from the rest because those qualities are hard to come by these days.”

Brown also inadvertently was part of a historic night in the NBA.

On Dec. 30, 2020, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was livid that no foul was called on a drive by DeMar DeRozan, who was then playing for the Spurs in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown ejected Popovich for his outburst, and Popovich pointed to then-Spurs assistant Becky Hammon to take over.

With that, Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history.

Earlier that year, Brown made what was his lone on-court appearance at the NBA Finals. He was in the league’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World for several weeks and said when he got the word that he was one of the 12 referees picked for the title series his mind immediately went to how his family would react to the news.

“I was speechless when I found out,” Brown said at that time. “The first thing I went through was the sacrifices that my family made to stand by my side during this journey. I was more happy for my family than anything else.”

In addition to expressing appreciation for his caregivers, Brown’s family publicly thanked The Lustgarten Foundation and PanCan, an organization dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer, along with the NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association for their support.

“Keep striving for the cures,” his family said.

UPDATE: Clippers bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench in opener

Oct 20, 2022
UPDATE FROM LOS ANGELES — Tyronne Lue made it official, Kawhi Leonard is coming off the bench for the Clippers to start the season.

“Just want to have him for the end of the game, if we need him…” Lue said. “He wants to do whatever is best for the team and I just thought, what was best for him. Whatever makes him feel better and, you know, being out for 15 months, you know, what was the best thing for him as far as health wise and how he was feeling.”

Lue also said he didn’t know how long this would last, with both Leonard and John Wall coming off the bench.

The Clippers starting five is Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac. The Lakers are going with the same starting five they had against the Warriors: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

—————————-

One thing is for sure this season: The Clippers will load manage Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles is a trendy title pick, but that means keeping Leonard’s minutes down and his knees fresh for a long playoff run.

One way to do that is to bring Leonard off the bench, and the Clippers are at least considering it, reports Chris Haynes of TNT.

Making Leonard a sixth man is one way to keep his minutes in check, but it also seems unnecessary. Tyronne Lue could just start his star player, but bring him to the bench earlier and give him longer breaks. The Clippers are ridiculously deep with quality wing role players behind Leonard and Paul George: Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, and Robert Covington (who likely plays some small-ball five along with Marcus Morris). It’s not that difficult to keep Leonard’s minutes down and still win a lot of games.

Of course, Leonard would have to sign off on this.

We get our first look at the Clippers Thursday night when they face the Lakers in a national TNT game (7 pm).

Report: Myles Turner to miss at least one week with left ankle sprain

Oct 20, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers
Getty Photo
This isn’t the start to a bounce back season that Myles Turner was hoping for. It’s even less ideal when you remember that he is in a contract year.

Just before his first game since January, Turner stepped on a ball boy’s foot, injuring his ankle and preventing him from making his season debut.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday morning that Turner will miss at least one week, which means the earliest he could play would be on October 28th in Washington.

Turner only played 42 games last season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot in January. Before the injury, he was averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 triples per game. His unique ability to both block shots on defense and space the floor on offense has made him a highly coveted trade target for years, with both the Hornets and Lakers expressing interest this summer.

The Pacers will want to keep Turner healthy, especially if they intend to trade him. They’ll likely be extra cautious with him when he’s ready to return from this injury, since his history with various injuries could prevent them from getting fair value in a trade.

