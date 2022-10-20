Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55

Associated PressOct 20, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT
Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Tony Brown always embraced a challenge.

He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.

Brown, who officiated more than 1,100 NBA games over almost two decades, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 55.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and recovered to the point where he was able to return to work in the NBA replay center last season. He entered hospice care in Atlanta in recent days, his family said.

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace,” Brown’s family – his wife, Tina Taylor-Brown and their children Bailey, Basile and Baylen – said in a statement. “We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable.”

Brown was selected to officiate a pair of NBA All-Star games, plus worked a game in the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. He also worked championship-round games in the CBA and WNBA, plus was a WNBA All-Star official before moving to the NBA in 2003.

The native of Tallahassee, Florida, was diagnosed after experiencing some stomach discomfort, which he initially attributed to what he thought was bad sushi. After more than a dozen rounds of intense chemotherapy, Brown was feeling well enough to return to work – with the blessing of his medical team, the NBA and his family.

“I haven’t had time to sit around and be like `Why me?’ or `What am I going to do?”‘ Brown told The Associated Press earlier this year. “Me not fighting would have made me feel like I was letting people down. What kind of example was I going to be to my kids if I just laid in this bed and let it overtake me? I had to show my kids that there’s nothing in life that you can’t challenge and overcome if you have a positive mindset.”

A talented high school basketball player, Brown accepted a scholarship to Florida A&M before eventually deciding to transfer to what was then called Clark College – now Clark Atlanta University. No scholarship was available there for him, so Brown worked his way through school as an employee of Delta Air Lines. He cleaned planes, drove passenger carts, then became a flight attendant and remained employed by Delta until retiring in 2007.

By then, his NBA career was in full bloom. He worked the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, then was picked to work the 2021 game that was moved to Atlanta. His fellow referees for that 2021 game were fellow Atlanta residents Tom Washington and Courtney Kirkland – who, like Brown, were graduates of historically Black colleges and universities, and that game was one in which the NBA committed to showcasing HBCUs and raising more than $3 million for scholarship funds.

“The most important part about this entire game, for us, is that we are representing the NBA officials and we have to do an outstanding job for them,” Brown told AP before that game. “Every night that we go on that floor we are representing each other. And that’s the greatest accolade and accomplishment that we can ever have, doing our job.”

Even in the final days of his life, Brown’s focus was not on himself. His family and friends worked feverishly to fund a scholarship for Clark Atlanta players in the days before his death. Earlier this month, some Clark Atlanta players visited Brown in hospice and presented him with a jersey as a thank-you for his efforts.

Attorney Mawuli Davis, one of the primary organizers of the scholarship effort, said the family is still chasing the $100,000 goal and hopes to present a check for that amount to Clark Atlanta at its men’s basketball season-opener Nov. 7.

“Tony Brown embodies everything it means to be a Clark Atlanta basketball player,” Clark Atlanta coach Alfred Jordan said. “His hard work, determination, and perseverance are what set him apart from the rest because those qualities are hard to come by these days.”

Brown also inadvertently was part of a historic night in the NBA.

On Dec. 30, 2020, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was livid that no foul was called on a drive by DeMar DeRozan, who was then playing for the Spurs in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown ejected Popovich for his outburst, and Popovich pointed to then-Spurs assistant Becky Hammon to take over.

With that, Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history.

Earlier that year, Brown made what was his lone on-court appearance at the NBA Finals. He was in the league’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World for several weeks and said when he got the word that he was one of the 12 referees picked for the title series his mind immediately went to how his family would react to the news.

“I was speechless when I found out,” Brown said at that time. “The first thing I went through was the sacrifices that my family made to stand by my side during this journey. I was more happy for my family than anything else.”

In addition to expressing appreciation for his caregivers, Brown’s family publicly thanked The Lustgarten Foundation and PanCan, an organization dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer, along with the NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association for their support.

“Keep striving for the cures,” his family said.

Check out the the latest on the Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers (117) Vs. Boston Celtics (126) at TD Garden
PBT Podcast: NBA awards, title talk — and how to bet them
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when...
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Three things to know: Lakers can’t shoot, Warriors can. Ballgame.

UPDATE: Clippers bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench in opener

By Oct 20, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

UPDATE FROM LOS ANGELES — Tyronne Lue made it official, Kawhi Leonard is coming off the bench for the Clippers to start the season.

“Just want to have him for the end of the game, if we need him…” Lue said. “He wants to do whatever is best for the team and I just thought, what was best for him. Whatever makes him feel better and, you know, being out for 15 months, you know, what was the best thing for him as far as health wise and how he was feeling.”

Lue also said he didn’t know how long this would last, with both Leonard and John Wall coming off the bench.

The Clippers starting five is Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac. The Lakers are going with the same starting five they had against the Warriors: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

—————————-

One thing is for sure this season: The Clippers will load manage Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles is a trendy title pick, but that means keeping Leonard’s minutes down and his knees fresh for a long playoff run.

One way to do that is to bring Leonard off the bench, and the Clippers are at least considering it, reports Chris Haynes of TNT.

Making Leonard a sixth man is one way to keep his minutes in check, but it also seems unnecessary. Tyronne Lue could just start his star player, but bring him to the bench earlier and give him longer breaks. The Clippers are ridiculously deep with quality wing role players behind Leonard and Paul George: Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, and Robert Covington (who likely plays some small-ball five along with Marcus Morris). It’s not that difficult to keep Leonard’s minutes down and still win a lot of games.

Of course, Leonard would have to sign off on this.

We get our first look at the Clippers Thursday night when they face the Lakers in a national TNT game (7 pm).

Check out more on the Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers (117) Vs. Boston Celtics (126) at TD Garden
PBT Podcast: NBA awards, title talk — and how to bet them
2022 PaleyWKND
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors start season on top with Bucks on their heels
Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022
Prediction time: NBA champion, MVP, all of the top awards

Report: Myles Turner to miss at least one week with left ankle sprain

By Oct 20, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers
Getty Photo
0 Comments

This isn’t the start to a bounce back season that Myles Turner was hoping for. It’s even less ideal when you remember that he is in a contract year.

Just before his first game since January, Turner stepped on a ball boy’s foot, injuring his ankle and preventing him from making his season debut.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday morning that Turner will miss at least one week, which means the earliest he could play would be on October 28th in Washington.

Turner only played 42 games last season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot in January. Before the injury, he was averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 triples per game. His unique ability to both block shots on defense and space the floor on offense has made him a highly coveted trade target for years, with both the Hornets and Lakers expressing interest this summer.

The Pacers will want to keep Turner healthy, especially if they intend to trade him. They’ll likely be extra cautious with him when he’s ready to return from this injury, since his history with various injuries could prevent them from getting fair value in a trade.

Here's more on the Pacers

2022-23 Indiana Pacers Media Day
Myles Turner steps on ball boy’s foot in warmups, rolls ankle, misses...
Philadelphia 76ers (117) Vs. Boston Celtics (126) at TD Garden
PBT Podcast: NBA awards, title talk — and how to bet them
2022 PaleyWKND
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors start season on top with Bucks on their heels

Paolo Banchero puts himself in historic company with 27-point debut

By Oct 20, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

That’s the way to start a season — and maybe an epic career.

Paolo Banchero placed himself in some legendary company with an opening night line of 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

What kind of legendary company is Banchero keeping?

It’s just one game, but it’s a reason for optimism in central Florida — and there were other positives as well. After a rough rookie season Jalen Suggs looked good with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and Franz Wagner was his usual impressive self with 20.

The Magic’s young stars were not enough to get the win against another team with a bright future in Detroit. Veteran winger and new Piston Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points, while Cade Cunningham started his second season with 18 points and 10 assists. Rookie Jalen Duren might be one of the steals of the draft and scored 14 off the bench.

Check out more on the Magic

New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Physical Zion, Pelicans run roughshod over Nets
2022 PaleyWKND
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors start season on top with Bucks on their heels
Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022
Prediction time: NBA champion, MVP, all of the top awards

Report: Don’t expect Lakers trade until after Thanksgiving

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s just one game, but the Lakers’ poor shooting in their opening night loss to the Warriors (on the heels of struggling to knock down shots in the preseason) had some fans and pundits saying, “you know, about that trade with the Pacers…

But don’t expect the Lakers to make any move until after Thanksgiving, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on NBA Countdown.

“I’m told to expect Rob Pelinka and the Lakers to wait until post-Thanksgiving, 20 games into the season, and see what teams may start pivoting who don’t start off well, who decide that they may start to unload players and perhaps get involved in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes…

“There were so many buyers the last couple years, the expectation is there will be more sellers this year. You’ll start to see the asking price in trades go down. It’s supply and demand. So expect the Lakers really to get to that 20-game point where teams kind of reach an inflection point about how they want to proceed, and then see what might really be available to help improve this Lakers team.”

It’s rare for teams to make a major trade early in the season in any year, front offices generally want to wait and see exactly what they have and where they are in the standings before making a move. (The last big early-season trade was Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia in 2018, which only happened because Butler was disruptive in Minnesota.) Unless Pelinka and the Lakers wanted to reverse course and include both first-round picks they can trade (2027, 2029) in the Pacers deal, no trade was likely early in the season.

And the Wembanyama pivot is real. There are always teams that pivot to tanking at some point during the season, usually due to injury (think Portland last season when Damian Lillard had core surgery). This season the sense around the league is there will be more of those teams and they will pivot earlier. The smart play by the Lakers is to wait and see who becomes available.

The Lakers just can’t dig too deep a hole before those teams pivot. The Western Conference is 11 deep with teams thinking playoffs, there are a number of good teams that will win a lot of games, and if the Lakers are ninth or 10th in the conference come Thanksgiving it will be very difficult to climb above that status.

Los Angeles needs to win some games — and shoot better — before Thanksgiving or any plans to trade Russell Westbrook for a roster upgrade could prove too little, too late.

Here's more on the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers
UPDATE: Clippers bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench in opener
Philadelphia 76ers (117) Vs. Boston Celtics (126) at TD Garden
PBT Podcast: NBA awards, title talk — and how to bet them
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Russell Westbrook says coming off bench led to hamstring tweak in preseason...

 