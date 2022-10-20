Clippers reportedly considering bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench

By Oct 20, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

One thing is for sure this season: The Clippers will load manage Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles is a trendy title pick, but that means keeping Leonard’s minutes down and his knees fresh for a long playoff run.

One way to do that is to bring Leonard off the bench, and the Clippers are at least considering it, reports Chris Haynes of TNT.

Making Leonard a sixth man is one way to keep his minutes in check, but it also seems unnecessary. Tyronne Lue could just start his star player, but bring him to the bench earlier and give him longer breaks. The Clippers are ridiculously deep with quality wing role players behind Leonard and Paul George: Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, and Robert Covington (who likely plays some small-ball five along with Marcus Morris). It’s not that difficult to keep Leonard’s minutes down and still win a lot of games.

Of course, Leonard would have to sign off on this.

We get our first look at the Clippers Thursday night when they face the Lakers in a national TNT game (7 pm).

Report: Myles Turner to miss at least one week with left ankle sprain

By Oct 20, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers
Getty Photo
0 Comments

This isn’t the start to a bounce back season that Myles Turner was hoping for. It’s even less ideal when you remember that he is in a contract year.

Just before his first game since January, Turner stepped on a ball boy’s foot, injuring his ankle and preventing him from making his season debut.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday morning that Turner will miss at least one week, which means the earliest he could play would be on October 28th in Washington.

Turner only played 42 games last season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot in January. Before the injury, he was averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 triples per game. His unique ability to both block shots on defense and space the floor on offense has made him a highly coveted trade target for years, with both the Hornets and Lakers expressing interest this summer.

The Pacers will want to keep Turner healthy, especially if they intend to trade him. They’ll likely be extra cautious with him when he’s ready to return from this injury, since his history with various injuries could prevent them from getting fair value in a trade.

Paolo Banchero puts himself in historic company with 27-point debut

By Oct 20, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

That’s the way to start a season — and maybe an epic career.

Paolo Banchero placed himself in some legendary company with an opening night line of 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

What kind of legendary company is Banchero keeping?

It’s just one game, but it’s a reason for optimism in central Florida — and there were other positives as well. After a rough rookie season Jalen Suggs looked good with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and Franz Wagner was his usual impressive self with 20.

The Magic’s young stars were not enough to get the win against another team with a bright future in Detroit. Veteran winger and new Piston Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points, while Cade Cunningham started his second season with 18 points and 10 assists. Rookie Jalen Duren might be one of the steals of the draft and scored 14 off the bench.

Report: Don’t expect Lakers trade until after Thanksgiving

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s just one game, but the Lakers’ poor shooting in their opening night loss to the Warriors (on the heels of struggling to knock down shots in the preseason) had some fans and pundits saying, “you know, about that trade with the Pacers…

But don’t expect the Lakers to make any move until after Thanksgiving, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on NBA Countdown.

“I’m told to expect Rob Pelinka and the Lakers to wait until post-Thanksgiving, 20 games into the season, and see what teams may start pivoting who don’t start off well, who decide that they may start to unload players and perhaps get involved in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes…

“There were so many buyers the last couple years, the expectation is there will be more sellers this year. You’ll start to see the asking price in trades go down. It’s supply and demand. So expect the Lakers really to get to that 20-game point where teams kind of reach an inflection point about how they want to proceed, and then see what might really be available to help improve this Lakers team.”

It’s rare for teams to make a major trade early in the season in any year, front offices generally want to wait and see exactly what they have and where they are in the standings before making a move. (The last big early-season trade was Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia in 2018, which only happened because Butler was disruptive in Minnesota.) Unless Pelinka and the Lakers wanted to reverse course and include both first-round picks they can trade (2027, 2029) in the Pacers deal, no trade was likely early in the season.

And the Wembanyama pivot is real. There are always teams that pivot to tanking at some point during the season, usually due to injury (think Portland last season when Damian Lillard had core surgery). This season the sense around the league is there will be more of those teams and they will pivot earlier. The smart play by the Lakers is to wait and see who becomes available.

The Lakers just can’t dig too deep a hole before those teams pivot. The Western Conference is 11 deep with teams thinking playoffs, there are a number of good teams that will win a lot of games, and if the Lakers are ninth or 10th in the conference come Thanksgiving it will be very difficult to climb above that status.

Los Angeles needs to win some games — and shoot better — before Thanksgiving or any plans to trade Russell Westbrook for a roster upgrade could prove too little, too late.

Three things to know: Physical Zion, Pelicans run roughshod over Nets

By Oct 20, 2022, 8:56 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Physical, aggressive Zion, Pelicans run roughshod over Nets

The big question for Brooklyn, the one even Kevin Durant was asking, was how will this Nets roster respond when adversity hits? The talent on the roster is unquestionable, but does this team have the grit, the toughness, the determination to push through when things get hard?

We’re going to be finding out sooner rather than later.

Adversity came early to Brooklyn — Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans ran straight through and over the Nets on opening night.

The Pelicans pounded a soft Nets defense inside all night long. New Orleans had 23 more shots in the paint than Brooklyn. The Pelicans grabbed the offensive rebound on 45.3% of their missed shots — 21 offensive boards — on their way to 36 second-chance points (the Nets had four). Brooklyn didn’t make up for it from the outside, shooting 10-of-33 from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans started the game on a 20-4 run and never looked back, cruising to a 130-108 beatdown of the Nets on opening night.

Zion was unafraid to go at the Nets’ best perimeter defenders in Royce O’Neal and Ben Simmons. The Pelicans star uses a low center of gravity on his drives — he gets lower than his 6’6″ frame — and seemingly easily went through and around the guys the Nets are banking on to slow the other team’s best players.

Zion was energetic, tough (especially on the offensive boards), and finished with 25 points on 11-of-22 shooting (every shot taken in the paint), with nine rebounds and four steals. The scary thing for the rest of the league? He still didn’t look all the way back with his explosiveness and athleticism. It’s just one game after missing an entire season, but Zion appears on the path to being the guy we remember seeing — an aggressive, attacking, physical force of nature with a soft scoring touch around the rim. And his defense was improved.

It’s just one game after missing a season for Simmons, too, but he was not aggressive, not looking comfortable, and was not the player the Nets needed him to be. On offense he looked like an awkward fit trying to figure out how to playoff off Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons finished with four points on three shots, and just did not impact the game like the Nets needed him to. He fouled out in 23 minutes.

Kevin Durant looked great, scoring 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting, and he even had four blocks. But the other Nets did not step up to his level and did not show a lot of fight in this one — a concerning issue on opening night. Kyrie Irving had 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting. The Pelicans defended well enough on the perimeter to force the Nets into more midrange shots — Brooklyn missed Joe Harris and Seth Curry, both out with injuries — and the Nets didn’t step up and knock down enough of those looks.

Other Pelicans did step up — they had balance. Brandon Ingram looked like his All-Star self with 28 points, CJ McCollum had 21with six assists, and Trey Murphy III impressed off the bench with 16. Jonas Valanciunas had 13 rebounds to go with his 15 points, and he was a big part of the Pelicans dominating in the paint.

It’s just one game, too early to read too much into the Nets. Irving will have better games. Simmons has to get his legs under him. Getting their best shooters healthy will help. Brooklyn is better than this.

But the Pelicans challenged the Nets and ran right over them — the toughness and grit needed to win in the NBA was not on display. Brooklyn has to find it and find it early — they will be every team’s target — if they want to reach the contender status where they think they belong.

2) The Damion Lee show caps off 22-point Suns comeback — and revenge — against Mavericks

For 24 minutes, this looked and felt too much like Game 7 of the playoffs last season — a blowout Dallas win that eliminated the favorite Suns and made everyone outside the locker room question the Suns as contenders. With Luka Doncic running the show, the Mavericks were up by 22 and seemingly in total control of the game.

Then Phoenix got its revenge.

Two huge shots from Damion Lee capped off a dramatic and cathartic comeback. The first was a 3-pointer to put the Suns up four with 1:38 left.

Doncic wasn’t done — he finished with a game-high 35 points on 23 shots, plus had nine assists — and hit an and-1 to tie the game up at 105.

Then it was Lee one more time, this time with a tough game-winner.

Lee’s old Warriors teammate Stephen Curry loved it.

Doncic got a clean look at a long 3-pointer to give the Mavs the win, but it hit the front of the rim, and Phoenix got the 107-105 victory.

A win that helps exorcize the demons of last season. Sure, it’s just one win to open an 82-game marathon of a season, but this was the win the Suns needed to shake off the end of last season.

One thing to watch out of this game, Chris Paul sat on the bench at the end and Monty Williams went with Cameron Payne. After the game Williams said he was riding the hot hand, which may be the case, but Paul had six points on 1-of-6 shooting on the night, although he did dish out nine assists. It’s just something to keep an eye on going forward.

3) Paolo Banchero puts up historic 27/9/5 line in first game

Paolo Banchero might be special.

His opening night put him in historic company — Banchero finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Magics’ other young stars stepped up, too — Jalen Suggs had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and Franz Wagner added 20.

It wasn’t enough to get the win against a Pistons team that might be pushing for a play-in spot when this season ends. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points as the veteran, and Cade Cunningham had 18 points and 10 assists. Rookie Jalen Duren might be a steal, he had 14 off the bench.

Other games of note from opening night in the NBA:

Ja Morant and Jalen Brunson put on a show late but Morant was a little better — 34 points and nine assists — and he got a little more help as the Grizzlies beat the Knicks 115-112.
• Upset of the night: Revamped Utah wasn’t tanking opening night, pulling off a 123-102 victory against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
• In games in the East between projected playoff/play-in teams, the Bulls upset the Heat 116-108 behind 37 from DeMar DeRozan, and the Raptors beat the Cavaliers 108-105.
Jerami Grant‘s old-school three-point play gave the Trail Blazers the lead with 50.4 seconds to play and Portland beat Sacramento 113-108 on a night Damian Lillard was not his peak self (but still had 20 points).

