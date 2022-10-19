Three things to know: Lakers can’t shoot, Warriors can. Ballgame.

Three Things is NBC's five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA.

1) Lakers can’t shoot, Warriors can. Ballgame.

Forget about whether Russell Westbrook starts or comes off the bench (he started — and said his preseason hamstring tweak was due to coming off the bench). Forget about whether Anthony Davis is ready to be the Lakers’ No.1 option for an entire season or if LeBron James can outrun Father Time and make a whole ad campaign around it (with Jason Momoa as Father Time). None of those things is the Lakers’ biggest problem right now. The real issue:

The Lakers can’t shoot.

Los Angeles was 10-of-40 from 3 in their first game and 0-of-5 on shots outside the paint out to the arc. The Lakers were 3-of-23 on shots outside the paint in the first half. Sometimes a picture is worth 100 words, here is the Lakers’ shot chart from their opener:

This isn’t a one-off, the Lakers shot 28.6% from 3 and 39.8% overall in the preseason. LeBron was asked about it after the game and threw the blame where it belongs: Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ brain trust.

“I think we’re getting great looks and I think there also could be teams giving us great looks. I mean, if you be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting, and that’s just what the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors are very good at shooting, which is why they won on ring night and are now 1-0 after cruising to a 123-109 win over the Lakers.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 33 points, plus pitched in seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points, Klay Thompson 18, and while it wasn’t a hot shooting Warriors team, they were 16-of-45 from 3 (35.6%) and 10-of-15 from the midrange (outside the paint out to the arc).

Steve Kerr was able to go 11 deep into his roster in the first half and trust guys could make plays, which kept the Warriors fresh as they shook off the preseason rust. A 23-4 run in the third quarter by Golden State essentially ended the game.

LeBron played well, 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. Anthony Davis had 27 points and was active on the defensive end. Westbrook scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and had 11 boards. The Lakers weren’t expected to beat the defending champs on the road, but how they lost is concerning.

How the Warriors won, without needing to go into high gears for extended stretches, is a reminder that they will win a lot of games this season.

2) Tatum, Brown pick up where they left off, scoring 70 in Celtics’ win

It’s just one game, but in that game the Celtics answered the “how will they respond to adversity” question for a night with a dominant performance from their stars.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 points. Tatum had 35 points on 13-of-20 shooting with 12 rebounds, while Brown got his 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting. Philadelphia had no defensive answers.

All that led to a 126-117 win over the 76ers on opening night. There were plenty of bright spots for the Boston faithful. Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench and scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, looking like he was still trying to fit in at points but providing the additional shot creation the Celtics need from him. Boston also controlled the pace and used their 24 fast break point to pull away from the 76ers.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said after the game he liked the play from his starters, not so much the bench. Joel Embiid finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, but the Celtics doubled him to take the ball out of his hands, he made smart passes out of the doubles most of the time, but the other Sixers couldn’t take full advantage.

James Harden had a monster first half with 22 points and was +10, and he finished with 35 points on 9-of-14 shooting, plus he got to the line 12 times and had a team-high seven assists. He is clearly back from the hamstring that slowed him last season.

Of course, Harden also did this, shimmying and then throwing up an airball.

Harden struggled defensively, especially in transition, but there is a long line of 76ers players getting beat off the dribble in this game. That includes Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 21 points and had some strong stretches.

The revamped Sixers bench did not have a good night, with 11 points total on 4-of-13 shooting. Grant Williams alone had 15 off the Celtics’ bench.

3) Celtics opened the season with moving Bill Russell tribute

Before tip-off, the Celtics had a moving and powerful Bill Russell tribute.

One of the highlights was Brown talking about the impact and legacy of Russell.

After the game, Brown talked about how he came to that speech.

The Celtics had No.6 patches on their jerseys, which were special edition and included script lettering used at the Slade’s Bar and Grill restaurant that Russell owned. It was a nice touch and a reminder of a man who brought 11 championships to Boston but did far more with his civil rights work off the court than he ever did on it.

Bulls’ Zach LaVine out for season opener vs. Heat due to ‘knee management’

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard and key cog to their offense Zach LaVine is out for the team’s season opener vs. the Miami Heat Wednesday due to concern about his knee, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed to reporters by the Bulls.

LaVine also could be out Friday night against the Wizards, the first night of a back-to-back, with a return Saturday against the Cavaliers, Charania notes. LaVine had been listed as questionable for the game. This means the Bulls are without their entire starting backcourt as Lonzo Ball remains out following his knee surgery.

“Left knee management” in the season’s first game raises a red flag. LaVine had his knee scoped in the offseason and was limited during the preseason, not playing in every game and shooting under 40%.

For a Bulls team entering the season with playoff aspirations in a deep Eastern Conference, there are few nights off and games they can afford to give up. The Heat are always tough to play against and bring maximum effort, but the Friday night game against the Wizards is the kind of game the Bulls need to win consistently to make the postseason.

Russell Westbrook says coming off bench led to hamstring tweak in preseason game

Russell Westbrook started in the Lakers’ opening-night loss to the Warriors. There had been a question if he would even play in the opener after Westbrook tweaked his hamstring just five minutes into the Lakers’ final preseason game, the one game where Westbrook came off the bench.

Did coming off the bench lead to Westbrook’s hamstring issue? He said yes. Here’s the full quote, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

“Absolutely,” Westbrook said when asked about the role change. “I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight. Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. For me, obviously the way I play the game, it’s fast-paced, quick, stop-and-go. And I just happened to, when I subbed in, I felt something. Thought it was… didn’t know what it was, but I wasn’t going to risk it in a preseason game. But definitely wasn’t something I was used to. Wasn’t warm enough. But that’s something I just wasn’t accustomed to.”

Westbrook said all the right things throughout the preseason about doing whatever new coach Darvin Ham asks, fitting in and putting the team first. Of course, he said all the right things before joining the Lakers, too, but that wasn’t previous coach Frank Vogel’s experience. This passive-aggressive “I should start” comment is more the norm.

Westbrook had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the Lakers opener Tuesday night, and he was 1-of-3 from 3. He isn’t a great shooter, which, to start the season, looks like the Lakers’ biggest weakness.

Westbrook’s fit with this roster will be a topic, as will trade talk — as the season settles in the Lakers will again start to look at Westbrook trades (unless they get off to a fast start, so far they are 0-1 with the Clippers next on Thursday). Will a rough start have the Lakers reconsidering their position on giving up two first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to get Myles Turner and Buddy Hield out of Indiana?

For now, Westbrook is starting for the Lakers. If that changes, his attitude and play will be something to watch.

Watch Warriors get championship rings, raise banner in Chase Center

After having struggled for much four years and coming back from what seemed like dynasty-ending injuries, the Golden State Warriors savored winning their fourth NBA title in eight years.

You could see it on their faces as they got their rings in a ceremony Tuesday night before tipping off their season against the Lakers.

It was a powerful ceremony, here you can see all the Warriors starters get their rings, followed by the banner going up to the rafters of the Chase Center. If you wondered how Warriors fans would react to Draymond Green following his punch of Jordan Poole, it was still nothing but love.

There was probably nothing as authentic during the ring ceremony as Klay Thompson‘s speech.

Among the classy touches in the ceremony, Stephen Curry shouted out the still-wrongly-incarcerated Brittney Griner on her birthday.

If you’re wondering about the rings themselves, this is from the press release on them:

The rings feature approximately 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds set into yellow gold to represent the team’s 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, marking the first time a Championship ring has been made up primarily of yellow diamonds. Seven carats of yellow cushion cut diamonds on the bezel represent the team’s seven championships, while 43 baguettes in the bridge represent Stephen Curry’s 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Like seemingly everything during this Warriors era, this was a humble, classy ceremony that struck the right notes.

Now comes the hard part for the Warriors, trying to win another ring to make it a handful.

