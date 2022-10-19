PBT Podcast: NBA awards, title talk — and how to bet them

By Oct 19, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT
The NBA season tipped off this week but it’s not too late to look ahead at the big awards — MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc. — and not just make a prediction on who will win, but talk about how to bet them. And bet those NBA futures wisely.

When thinking MVP, it’s not just the player but is the team winning enough? With Rookie of the Year, it’s about volume. Can another guard get the Defensive Player of the Year award?

Drew Dinsick of NBC Sports Edge and the Bet the Edge show joins Corey Robinson of NBC Sports and myself to talk title and award predictions, what the archetype is for players who win that award, and who everyone is picking.

There’s a lot of Joel Embiid love for MVP, and Jordan Poole is a Sixth Man favorite.

Hornets’ Bouknight found passed out in car, holding gun before DWI arrest

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found intoxicated and unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive before he was arrested on Sunday morning on DWI charges, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police.

Police released the new details on Bouknight’s arrest on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to reports that a person was passed out in his vehicle in a Charlotte parking lot Sunday morning, blocking the traffic way.

According to the police report, officers saw Bouknight unconscious inside the vehicle with the vehicle running and in drive. He had the handgun in his hands.

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to awaken Bouknight for approximately an hour using a public address system, blasting airhorns and using lights.

Police said that once Bouknight was awake, he refused to comply with commands and appeared confused for several minutes. They said he ate food inside his vehicle and then crashed into two police cars – one of front of him and another behind him.

Bouknight eventually left the vehicle and was detained.

Attempts to reach Bouknight’s agent Nick Blatchford for comment on Wednesday weren’t immediately successful.

Bouknight stated at the scene that he had approximately four tequila shots prior to driving home, the police report said.

Officer Craig Warren said in the report that Bouknight had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Bouknight was placed under arrest for DWI since he was in a public area and behind the wheel of a running vehicle, in drive, in the traffic way while intoxicated.

Bouknight was given a bond of $2,500.

The team said Monday that it was looking into the situation and had no further comment.

Bouknight, who was a first-round draft pick by the Hornets in 2021, told reporters after Tuesday’s practice that “I just wanted to apologize for being a distraction before the start of the season for my teammates and what we’ve got going on.”

He called the arrest “disappointing,” adding, “I’m trying to learn from it, be able to stay strong, move on and continue to grow.”

He also said Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been supportive since being hired as head coach.

“Cliff has been there for me every step of the way since he got here,” Bouknight said. “Having a coach that really believes in you and is invested in helping you and making you better means everything to me.”

Charlotte opens the regular season on Wednesday night at San Antonio and Bouknight is active for the game.

Bouknight also had an alcohol-related incident while he was a freshman at the University of Connecticut in 2019.

Police said Bouknight smelled of alcohol and fled from an officer after driving another student’s car into a road sign near campus.

Bouknight was charged with evading responsibility, interfering with police, driving without a license and driving too fast for conditions, and he received probation, leaving him without a criminal record.

Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win

By Oct 19, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.

Stephen Curry tried to shut down that last dance speculation Tuesday night before his Warriors knocked off the Lakers. From an exclusive interview with Shayna Rubin of the San Jose Mercury News:

The conversations [about the team breaking apart] are part of what [fans/media] do. For Draymond, Klay, me, we’ve been through it and we’re used to it. We hope that the end is when we don’t win. That should be the end, when there’s a sense that we’re not a championship contending team. We know it’s not guaranteed to win a championship. When we know we’re a team that can legitimately win championships then you make certain decisions. We haven’t been in that situation.”

The end of this Warriors era will come, maybe as soon as next summer, or maybe a few years down the line (how Green and the team perform this season will have a bearing on that).

Just don’t expect the Warriors to decide to trade Green this season, they plan to chase another ring. If the evidence of their actions were not enough of an indication — Green was not suspended and was out there collecting his ring Tuesday night with his teammates — then listen to the reporting of ESPN’s Zach Lowe on the latest Lowe Post podcast.

“And that’s not to say are they going to trade Draymond? Everything I’ve heard is they are not trading Draymond. They’re just not going to happen. They’re trying to win the championship and will try to ride it out unless something drastic happens. Draymond is going to be on the team all season.”

It will be up to Kerr and the locker room leaders — Curry, Andre Iguodala — to help the team get past everything and focus on winning. With a veteran roster, this team should be able to focus on the task at hand, be professional, and deal with each other (so long as Green doesn’t do something to rip open the wound again, or create a new one).

Next summer, Warriors ownership and management will have some hard decisions to make. The music is going to stop at some point and Green could be the guy without a chair. But for now, the music plays on, and the Warriors are focused on winning a fifth title in this era.

Bulls’ Zach LaVine out for season opener vs. Heat due to ‘knee management’

By Oct 19, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard and key cog to their offense Zach LaVine is out for the team’s season opener vs. the Miami Heat Wednesday due to concern about his knee, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed to reporters by the Bulls.

LaVine also could be out Friday night against the Wizards, the first night of a back-to-back, with a return Saturday against the Cavaliers, Charania notes. LaVine had been listed as questionable for the game. This means the Bulls are without their entire starting backcourt as Lonzo Ball remains out following his knee surgery.

“Left knee management” in the season’s first game raises a red flag. LaVine had his knee scoped in the offseason and was limited during the preseason, not playing in every game and shooting under 40%.

For a Bulls team entering the season with playoff aspirations in a deep Eastern Conference, there are few nights off and games they can afford to give up. The Heat are always tough to play against and bring maximum effort, but the Friday night game against the Wizards is the kind of game the Bulls need to win consistently to make the postseason.

Russell Westbrook says coming off bench led to hamstring tweak in preseason game

By Oct 19, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
Russell Westbrook started in the Lakers’ opening-night loss to the Warriors. There had been a question if he would even play in the opener after Westbrook tweaked his hamstring just five minutes into the Lakers’ final preseason game, the one game where Westbrook came off the bench.

Did coming off the bench lead to Westbrook’s hamstring issue? He said yes. Here’s the full quote, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

“Absolutely,” Westbrook said when asked about the role change. “I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight. Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. For me, obviously the way I play the game, it’s fast-paced, quick, stop-and-go. And I just happened to, when I subbed in, I felt something. Thought it was… didn’t know what it was, but I wasn’t going to risk it in a preseason game. But definitely wasn’t something I was used to. Wasn’t warm enough. But that’s something I just wasn’t accustomed to.”

Westbrook said all the right things throughout the preseason about doing whatever new coach Darvin Ham asks, fitting in and putting the team first. Of course, he said all the right things before joining the Lakers, too, but that wasn’t previous coach Frank Vogel’s experience. This passive-aggressive “I should start” comment is more the norm.

Westbrook had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the Lakers opener Tuesday night, and he was 1-of-3 from 3. He isn’t a great shooter, which, to start the season, looks like the Lakers’ biggest weakness.

Westbrook’s fit with this roster will be a topic, as will trade talk — as the season settles in the Lakers will again start to look at Westbrook trades (unless they get off to a fast start, so far they are 0-1 with the Clippers next on Thursday). Will a rough start have the Lakers reconsidering their position on giving up two first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to get Myles Turner and Buddy Hield out of Indiana?

For now, Westbrook is starting for the Lakers. If that changes, his attitude and play will be something to watch.

