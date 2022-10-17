Trail Blazers reportedly reach four year, $28 million extension with Nassir Little

The Portland Trail Blazers have locked up another young member of their core — and at a very reasonable price.

The Trail Blazers and Nassir Little have agreed to a four-year, $28 million extension, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 6’5″ wing averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a night in a breakout 43 games for the Trail Blazers last season, until he was sidelined by a torn labrum in his shoulder that required surgery. He also was one of three Trail Blazers to have core muscle surgery this offseason, which he admitted he was still recovering from as the Blazers entered the preseason. He came into camp with a chance to compete for the starting three spot but lost that race to Josh Hart. Still, Little should have a significant role on the team this season, being one of the first players off the bench.

If Little, 22 and entering his fourth NBA season, takes even a modest step forward with his game from last season this is a good deal for the Trail Blazers, who get a solid rotation player for a few million less a season than the mid-level exception. For Little (drafted 25th), this is fully guaranteed, life-changing money — he was offered the bag and grabbed it. He got some security.

Khris Middleton (wrist surgery) to miss ‘first few weeks’ of regular season

Khris Middleton (left wrist surgery) had already ruled himself out for the Bucks’ season opener, but we now know he’ll be out even longer.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee’s season opens Friday, Oct. 21 vs. the visiting Sixers. If he misses exactly two weeks from the opener, he’d miss a total of seven games (including the entirety of a six-game road trip):

  • Thursday, Oct. 20 vs. Philly
  • Saturday, Oct. 22 @ Houston
  • Wednesday, Oct. 26 @ Brooklyn
  • Friday, Oct. 28 @ New York
  • Saturday, Oct. 29 @ Atlanta
  • Monday, Oct. 31 @ Detroit
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2 @ Detroit

Middleton’s exact return date is unknown, but he’s been out of a cast for weeks and ESPN’s Jamal Collier reports that “team sources indicated his absence at the start of the season will be measured in weeks, not months.” Even so, it’s clear that the championship-or-bust Bucks won’t take unnecessary risks with their 32-year-old, 3x All-Star.

Milwaukee already knows the pain of life without Middleton, whose 2022-23 postseason was cut short by a left MCL sprain — his absence was a key reason they lost Game 7 vs. the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Last season alone, the Bucks had a 44-22 record (66.4%) with Middleton available, compared to a 7-9 record (43.7%) without him.

They’ll look to avoid a similarly poor record without him to begin 2022-23, a task made more difficult by the absence of fellow wing Pat Connaughton, who is week-to-week with a right calf strain. The all-hands-on-deck situation should shift more minutes to Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora, and even veteran Wesley Matthews, who re-signed this offseason to provide 3-and-D depth in exactly such situations. Jrue Holiday also enjoyed 4.8% higher usage and 6.6% higher assist rate without Middleton last season, which is worth noting if you’re playing DFS or betting on player props.

Report: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. agree to unique four-year contract extension

Kevin Porter Jr.‘s agents won the headline: The Rockets and Porter Jr. agreed to terms on a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension.

However, the Rockets won the negotiation with a contract that gives them significant protections with a player that at points has been distracted and a distraction. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news, but the details that followed fleshed out the deal.

There are protections in the first year of the extension that, if markers are met, can lead to partial guarantees in the future.

This can be seen as a win for both sides, and a contract like this could incentivize Porter to keep his focus on and off the court.

Porter averaged 16.5 points and 6.2 assists a game last season for the Rockets, an athletic secondary shot creator in the backcourt next to Jalen Green. Porter is a quality shooter, especially on pull-ups, and took over half his shots from beyond the arc last season, hitting 37.5%, but he can also put the ball on the floor and create opportunities for others. He’s also a solid defender.

However, there is a long history of immaturity and incidents that rightfully concerns the Rockets. It goes back to the food-throwing tantrum in Cleveland’s locker room, but the big one was him leaving an arena at halftime of a game. He missed the start of a season due to personal reasons, there was a strip-club incident, he has been suspended for bumping a referee and he’s not always the most focused of players

This non-guaranteed contract becomes the carrot — he’s got one guaranteed year at good money and can make a lot more if he shows the maturity the Rockets hope. It’s a unique contract structure, but one that is a good compromise between the sides.

Prediction time: NBA champion, MVP, all of the top awards

With the NBA season tipping off in less than 48 hours, it’s time to be wrong to put my predictions for the upcoming season on the record.

In a wide-open NBA season with a deep pool of title contenders, most of the awards feel the same way — this is going to be an unpredictable NBA season. Still, we’re going to try. So here are my predictions for the upcoming NBA season.

NBA Champion

Eastern Conference Finals: Bucks over Celtics
Western Conference Finals: Clippers over Warriors
NBA Finals: Bucks over Clippers

It’s been a quiet offseason for Milwaukee compared to its competitors, and with that, the Bucks have flown a bit under the radar. You know Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mike Budenholzer are just fine with that. This team won the title two seasons ago and might have returned to the Finals to defend that crown if not for Khris Middleton’s knee. The Bucks have the best player in the world in Antetokounmpo, a solid supporting cast, continuity and defense. There are just fewer questions about Milwaukee than any team out there.

Picking the Clippers is a bet on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George being healthy (as well as the Warriors just not coming through the way they did a season ago). Golden State has the roster to repeat, and the Nuggets and Suns must be considered. Still, I will take the versatility of the Clippers — they are 12 deep with quality rotation players, and Tyronne Lue is an underrated coach by many who will know how to use them.

Most Valuable Player: Joel Embiid (76ers)

Luka Doncic is the betting favorite to win MVP — for good reason. With Jalen Brunson having packed up and left for New York, Doncic will be asked to carry even more of an offensive load for the Mavericks. He will put up massive numbers, but can he lead the Mavericks to enough wins? The 76ers are going to win a lot of games, Joel Embiid is their best player and will not just put up MVP numbers again but will impact winning. Plus, after finishing second the last two years, there is a narrative voters will latch onto.

Others in the mix: Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry and, if the Nets win a lot, Kevin Durant. Nikola Jokic should be in this group, too, but to win his third MVP in a row it will have to be such an undeniable choice voters don’t have another option.

Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo (Heat)

There’s good reason to think Rudy Gobert could win his fourth DPOY — we grew numb to what he did in Utah and took it for granted, but now thrust into a new situation in Minnesota he could remind everyone what a force he is on that end of the floor. That said, I will take Adebayo and his versatility keeping the Heat defense near the top of the league. After watching him thrive the past couple of postseasons, voters are catching on to what Adebayo can do. Antetokounmpo and Mikal Bridges could also be in the mix, and Evan Mobley is a great long-shot candidate. (Robert Williams might have been the favorite to win the award, but after his latest surgery the Celtics big man will miss too many games.)

Rookie of the Year: Paolo Banchero (Magic)

It’s hard to pick anyone but Banchero, the No.1 pick should run away with this. He can get buckets, and he’s got impressive shot creation skills on a Magic that doesn’t have anyone else who fills that role nearly as well. Banchero is going to get all the touches he wants. Two long-shot candidates to watch based on seeing them at Summer League and in the preseason: Bennedict Mathurin of the Pacers and Keegan Murray of the Kings. Both will get a lot of run and are great fits with their teams.

Sixth Man of the Year: Jordan Poole (Warriors)

Poole is the obvious choice, but the new $140 million man is primed for a huge season and the biggest obstacle to him winning the award is likely him starting too many games (because of injuries/rest for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson). Poole found his form last season and the Warriors are going to lean into him more this season.

I almost chose Malcolm Brogdon of the Celtics, but I just trust Poole more. If John Wall bounces back with the Clippers he could be in the mix, and same for Kevin Love if he continues to play well off the bench for the Cavaliers. Finally, Christian Wood is an interesting bet out of Dallas, he could have a monster offensive season.

Coach of the Year: Chris Finch (Timberwolves)

Erik Spoelstra has a real chance — people nationally are a little down on the Heat after a quiet offseason, but his teams always beat expectations. A top-3 finish for the Heat and Spo could get the hardware. But I will bet on Finch because the Timberwolves will win a lot of games and fitting Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together with Anthony Edwards is not simple. It’s a wide-open field this year and a lot of quality coaches could be in the mix at the end: Taylor Jenkins in Memphis, Michael Malone in Denver, Willie Green in New Orleans and more.

Most Improved Player: Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Always the most challenging award to predict because the very concept is the player who surprised us with the biggest jump in skills. Haliburton isn’t so much improved as just put in a better spot to showcase those skills on what will be an otherwise unimpressive Pacers team (looking to trade its other best players in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield). Other players to watch in this category, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey. (Zion Williamson is a betting favorite, but is he really improved or just healthy for the season?).

Nets to start season with sharpshooters Harris, Curry out injured

Among the plethora of questions about Brooklyn entering this season is this: Does it have enough shooting to take advantage when defenses focus on Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving?

On opening night Wednesday, the Nets will be down their two best catch-and-shoot guys, Joe Harris and Seth Curry, reports Peter Botte at the New York Post.

Coach Steve Nash said both rehabbing wings are making progress and will continue with live-contact practice sessions this week, but they will sit out at least Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans at Barclays Center.

“I’m not concerned. I’m positive, I’m optimistic,” Nash said about Harris and Curry after practice Sunday in Brooklyn. “It’s just straightforward, guys coming back from surgery and assimilating back to play.

This likely moves Nets’ summer acquisition Royce O’Neal into the starting five with Durant, Irving, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton. Nets coach Steve Nash said to expect Cam Thomas to get extra run as well.

Curry missed the entire preseason following off-season ankle surgery. Harris missed most of last season with an ankle injury that required two surgeries. He played 15 minutes in the Nets preseason opener but had foot soreness after the game and missed the rest of the preseason. Both Harris and Curry are expected to return in the coming weeks, these are not long-term situations, but they couldn’t bounce back in time for the opener.

