Cam Johnson, Grant Williams headline players headed to NBA restricted free agency

Some of the big-name players from the 2019 NBA draft got their payday — Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole — but many more are now playing for their next contract and are headed to restricted free agency next summer.

What follows is a list of players headed to NBA restricted free agency next summer. That doesn’t mean they are on the move, the team with their rights can match any offer (ask Deandre Ayton about that), but another team could try to come in over the top and try to poach them. So here are the players who will be restricted free agents next summer.

• Cameron Johnson (Suns, starting power forward)

• Grant Willians (Celtics)

• P.J. Washington (Hornets)

• Matisse Thybulle (76ers)

• Rui Hachimura (Wizards)

• Cam Reddish (Knicks)

• Jaxson Hayes (Pelicans)

• Coby White (Bulls)

• Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Jazz)

• Goga Bitadze (Pacers)

• Romeo Langford (Spurs)

• Darius Bazley (Thunder)

It’s an interesting group. If Johnson fills his role as more of a scoring threat for the Suns at the four (he’s a better shooter than Jae Crowder, who is awaiting a trade), Phoenix will not let him go.

After that, however, it’s a question of fit and money. Williams is a fantastic fit in Boston off the bench — he had 27 in Game 7 against the Bucks in the playoffs — but on a team with some high-end stars and a healthy payroll already, how much will they pay Williams? Does Thybulle show more of an offensive game in Philadelphia, and if he does will that spark another team to go big and try and poach him? Does Cam Reddish still want to be in New York (and will Tom Thibodeau play him)? Will White step up with the Bulls?

It adds to an interesting offseason in 2023, when a number of teams will have cap space to spend and may look at one of these restricted free agents as a player they can snag.