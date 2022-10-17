Cam Johnson, Grant Williams headline players headed to NBA restricted free agency

By Oct 17, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
Some of the big-name players from the 2019 NBA draft got their payday — Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Tyler Herro, Jordan Poole — but many more are now playing for their next contract and are headed to restricted free agency next summer.

What follows is a list of players headed to NBA restricted free agency next summer. That doesn’t mean they are on the move, the team with their rights can match any offer (ask Deandre Ayton about that), but another team could try to come in over the top and try to poach them. So here are the players who will be restricted free agents next summer.

Cameron Johnson (Suns, starting power forward)
• Grant Willians (Celtics)
P.J. Washington (Hornets)
Matisse Thybulle (76ers)
Rui Hachimura (Wizards)
Cam Reddish (Knicks)
Jaxson Hayes (Pelicans)
Coby White (Bulls)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Jazz)
Goga Bitadze (Pacers)
Romeo Langford (Spurs)
Darius Bazley (Thunder)

It’s an interesting group. If Johnson fills his role as more of a scoring threat for the Suns at the four (he’s a better shooter than Jae Crowder, who is awaiting a trade), Phoenix will not let him go.

After that, however, it’s a question of fit and money. Williams is a fantastic fit in Boston off the bench — he had 27 in Game 7 against the Bucks in the playoffs — but on a team with some high-end stars and a healthy payroll already, how much will they pay Williams? Does Thybulle show more of an offensive game in Philadelphia, and if he does will that spark another team to go big and try and poach him? Does Cam Reddish still want to be in New York (and will Tom Thibodeau play him)? Will White step up with the Bulls?

It adds to an interesting offseason in 2023, when a number of teams will have cap space to spend and may look at one of these restricted free agents as a player they can snag.

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder out 3-4 weeks following thumb surgery

By Oct 17, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT
It took a few weeks for Dennis Schroder to get his work visa sorted out after representing Germany in EuroBasket, but he finally made it to the Lakers training camp, got to play a little with the team… and soon injured his thumb.

That thumb injury required surgery, coach Darvin Ham announced a day before the Lakers’ first game of the season. Schroder could be out for around a month.

The Lakers are expected to start Patrick Beverley at the point, with Russell Westbrook as the sixth man and playmaker off the bench (if he is healthy enough to go, he is day-to-day with a hamstring strain). Schroder will provide depth behind those two and a little more shot creation once he gets healthy.

Schroder had a generally unimpressive stint with the Lakers in the 2020-21 season, but he still averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists a game. He didn’t fit well with Boston to start last season, the Celtics traded him to the young Rockets, which was a worse fit as they were looking to play their youngsters heavy minutes. After an impressive EuroBasket run, Schroder said he wanted to come back to the Lakers and show the last time he was here was not who he really is as a player.

The Lakers could have used Schroder during a brutal five-game stretch to open the season: At Warriors, Clippers, Trail Blazers, at Nuggets, at Timberwolves.

Hornets’ James Bouknight arrested for DWI in Charlotte

Associated PressOct 17, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested for driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season.

Bouknight was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a police report. Bond was set at $2,500.

The 22-year-old Bouknight, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2021, practiced on Monday but did not speak to reporters.

“We are just gathering information right now,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said after practice. “Until we know more definitely on what happened I can’t comment on that.”

The news of Bouknight’s arrest emerged on the same day that Clifford said it was “highly doubtful” LaMelo Ball would be able to play Wednesday in the team’s opener against San Antonio. Ball suffered a Grade 2 sprain during the preseason and his absence to start the season was expected, even of the Hornets are taking it day by day.

Also on Monday, restricted free agent Miles Bridges, who led the Hornets in scoring last year, had a court date in Los Angeles surrounding his arrest on three felony domestic violence charges. Bridges has pleaded not guilty.

Bouknight played in 31 games as a rookie, averaging 9.8 minutes and 4.6 points.

He feuded on the sideline with former coach James Borrego during a game last season, but was hoping for a new start under Clifford, who was hired this offseason for his second stint as the Hornets’ coach.

Clifford said last week that Bouknight has starter-level talent in the NBA.

The Hornets open the season at San Antonio on Wednesday night.

“That’s this league. You know what I mean?” Clifford said when asked about Bouknight’s arrest being a distraction. “I was told a long time ago that if you want to enjoy coaching, understand that a lot more things go wrong every day that go right. It’s just the kind of job that it is. It’s part of coaching at every level.”

Trail Blazers reportedly reach four year, $28 million extension with Nassir Little

By Oct 17, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
The Portland Trail Blazers have locked up another young member of their core — and at a very reasonable price.

The Trail Blazers and Nassir Little have agreed to a four-year, $28 million extension, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 6’5″ wing averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a night in a breakout 43 games for the Trail Blazers last season, until he was sidelined by a torn labrum in his shoulder that required surgery. He also was one of three Trail Blazers to have core muscle surgery this offseason, which he admitted he was still recovering from as the Blazers entered the preseason. He came into camp with a chance to compete for the starting three spot but lost that race to Josh Hart. Still, Little should have a significant role on the team this season, being one of the first players off the bench.

If Little, 22 and entering his fourth NBA season, takes even a modest step forward with his game from last season this is a good deal for the Trail Blazers, who get a solid rotation player for a few million less a season than the mid-level exception. For Little (drafted 25th), this is fully guaranteed, life-changing money — he was offered the bag and grabbed it. He got some security.

Khris Middleton (wrist surgery) to miss ‘first few weeks’ of regular season

By Oct 17, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT
Khris Middleton in Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
Getty Images
Khris Middleton (left wrist surgery) had already ruled himself out for the Bucks’ season opener, but we now know he’ll be out even longer.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Milwaukee’s season opens Friday, Oct. 21 vs. the visiting Sixers. If he misses exactly two weeks from the opener, he’d miss a total of seven games (including the entirety of a six-game road trip):

  • Thursday, Oct. 20 vs. Philly
  • Saturday, Oct. 22 @ Houston
  • Wednesday, Oct. 26 @ Brooklyn
  • Friday, Oct. 28 @ New York
  • Saturday, Oct. 29 @ Atlanta
  • Monday, Oct. 31 @ Detroit
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2 @ Detroit

Middleton’s exact return date is unknown, but he’s been out of a cast for weeks and ESPN’s Jamal Collier reports that “team sources indicated his absence at the start of the season will be measured in weeks, not months.” Even so, it’s clear that the championship-or-bust Bucks won’t take unnecessary risks with their 32-year-old, 3x All-Star.

Milwaukee already knows the pain of life without Middleton, whose 2022-23 postseason was cut short by a left MCL sprain — his absence was a key reason they lost Game 7 vs. the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Last season alone, the Bucks had a 44-22 record (66.4%) with Middleton available, compared to a 7-9 record (43.7%) without him.

They’ll look to avoid a similarly poor record without him to begin 2022-23, a task made more difficult by the absence of fellow wing Pat Connaughton, who is week-to-week with a right calf strain. The all-hands-on-deck situation should shift more minutes to Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora, and even veteran Wesley Matthews, who re-signed this offseason to provide 3-and-D depth in exactly such situations. Jrue Holiday also enjoyed 4.8% higher usage and 6.6% higher assist rate without Middleton last season, which is worth noting if you’re playing DFS or betting on player props.