Westbrook ‘day to day’ with hamstring issue as season opener nears

The Lakers are just two days away from their season opener, and Russell Westbrook — apparently their sixth man now — is officially day-to-day with a sore hamstring.

Injury update: Russell Westbrook is listed as “day to day” with left hamstring soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 16, 2022

Westbrook’s status for the season opener Tuesday night at Golden State — the Warriors ring ceremony — remains up in the air Westbrook came off the bench for the Lakers in their final preseason game but only played five minutes before leaving with a hamstring issue. There are no details beyond saying it was sore, and while it doesn’t sound overly serious hamstrings are tricky and easy to re-injure.

Westbrook struggled with his shot in the preseason, shooting just 35% overall and 25% from 3. He wasn’t alone, the Lakers as a team shot 28.6% from 3 in the preseason and 39.8% overall — Los Angeles had a league-worst preseason offensive rating of 93.9 (points per 100 possessions).

The Lakers open the season with a brutal five-game stretch: At Warriors, Clippers, Trail Blazers, at Nuggets, at Timberwolves.