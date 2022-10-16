Report: Grizzlies, Brandon Clarke agree to four year, $52 million extension

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending big to lock up their core. Ja Morant got his (deserved) max contract extension. Also, the Grizzlies re-signed Tyus Jones, and have extended Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, and John Konchar.

Now add Brandon Clarke to the list, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9MsE6EVip9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2022

While that raw number may be a little high because it includes unlikely incentives, that $13 million a year average feels about right — it’s close to league average/mid-level exception money.

Last season Clarke averaged an efficient 10.4 PPG (64.4% shooting) and 5.3 rebounds a game. He’s a player that gets his buckets in the paint and is strong on the offensive glass.

There’s one more player in the Grizzlies’ core to be locked up, Desmond Bane will be extension eligible next summer. Dillon Brooks also could be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Grizzlies haven’t been hesitant to spend yet, we’ll see if that continues with Brooks and Bane.

For now, Clarke got his bag.