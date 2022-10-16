Jordan Poole says Draymond Green apologized, now focus is to ‘keep hanging banners’

Draymond Green apologized publicly. Jordan Poole said Green also apologized to him for a vicious punch thrown in practice.
Speaking for the first time since the altercation — and since he signed a four-year, $123 million contract extension — Poole sounded like a guy looking ahead, not backward.
“He apologized, and we plan on handling ourselves that way, we’re going to play basketball. Everybody in the locker room and on our team knows what it takes to win a championship and we’re going to do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter, we’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”
Poole clearly liked the taste of winning and repeatedly talked about bringing more titles to the Bay Area, which is why he wanted to sign an extension with the team.
“We’re here to play basketball, and our teammates and the coaching staff and the organization, everybody, knows what it takes to win.”
The Warriors tip-off their season Tuesday night when they get their championship rings, watch a banner rise up to the rafters in the Chase Center, then face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Poole is looking ahead to all that and the 81 games that follow. He’s not looking back at the Green incident.
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending big to lock up their core. Ja Morant got his (deserved) max contract extension. Also, the Grizzlies re-signed Tyus Jones, and have extended Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, and John Konchar.
Now add Brandon Clarke to the list, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
While that raw number may be a little high because it includes unlikely incentives, that $13 million a year average feels about right — it’s close to league average/mid-level exception money.
Last season Clarke averaged an efficient 10.4 PPG (64.4% shooting) and 5.3 rebounds a game. He’s a player that gets his buckets in the paint and is strong on the offensive glass.
There’s one more player in the Grizzlies’ core to be locked up, Desmond Bane will be extension eligible next summer. Dillon Brooks also could be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Grizzlies haven’t been hesitant to spend yet, we’ll see if that continues with Brooks and Bane.
For now, Clarke got his bag.
The Lakers are just two days away from their season opener, and Russell Westbrook — apparently their sixth man now — is officially day-to-day with a sore hamstring.
Westbrook’s status for the season opener Tuesday night at Golden State — the Warriors ring ceremony — remains up in the air Westbrook came off the bench for the Lakers in their final preseason game but only played five minutes before leaving with a hamstring issue. There are no details beyond saying it was sore, and while it doesn’t sound overly serious hamstrings are tricky and easy to re-injure.
Westbrook struggled with his shot in the preseason, shooting just 35% overall and 25% from 3. He wasn’t alone, the Lakers as a team shot 28.6% from 3 in the preseason and 39.8% overall — Los Angeles had a league-worst preseason offensive rating of 93.9 (points per 100 possessions).
The Lakers open the season with a brutal five-game stretch: At Warriors, Clippers, Trail Blazers, at Nuggets, at Timberwolves.
Two days before, the odds had started moving unpredictably and wildly — for months Jabari Smith looked like he would go first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, but suddenly big bets were coming in and the odds on Duke’s Paolo Banchero started dropping rapidly. What was behind this — wild speculation, or did somebody know something?
It turns out, somebody knew something. Banchero went No.1 overall to the Orlando Magic.
What did Banchero himself know and when did he know it? He was in the dark like the rest of us, he told Marc Stein in his latest substack newsletter.
“By [the morning of the draft] I was still a little unsure. I didn’t know if I was going 1, 2 or 3. A week before the draft, I was pretty set that I was going where I was projected to go, which was probably third, and then maybe three days before the draft all the stuff started happening with the odds. The odds went way down and it was in my favor all of a sudden. So then I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’m not going 3.'”
Where Banchero landed might be the best fit for him, a promising young team but one that lacked the shot creation he can provide. Is there a player Banchero modeled his game after?
LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony], growing up, were by far my two favorites like my whole childhood. And then as I got older I started to know about Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum — dynamic forwards who are able to play inside or outside. But then I also want to have my own style of play with my own flair. I’m just trying to be myself.
Banchero is the heavy betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year (especially after Chet Holmgren‘s injury), he’s going to have the ball in his hands and the chance to put up numbers. The Magic will not win many games this season, but they will be entertaining to watch.
Depth and continuity — and a healthy dose of Giannis Antetokounmpo — is the recipe that should have the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the East this season.
But a little of that depth and continuity will miss the start of the season as Pat Connaughton strained his calf.
The Bucks looked a little thin at the two guard spot in their final preseason game. Not only was Connaughton out with this calf injury, but Grayson Allen also had a non-COVID illness and Wesley Matthews has missed the entire preseason with an ankle injury. Both Allen and Matthews are expected to be healthy and ready to go when the Bucks open the season Thursday against the Celtics.
Connaughton, a catch-and-shoot specialist, averaged 9.9 points a game last season shooting 39.5% from 3, playing about 26 minutes a night.
