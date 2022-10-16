Jordan Poole says Draymond Green apologized, now focus is to ‘keep hanging banners’

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Draymond Green apologized publicly. Jordan Poole said Green also apologized to him for a vicious punch thrown in practice.

Speaking for the first time since the altercation — and since he signed a four-year, $123 million contract extension — Poole sounded like a guy looking ahead, not backward.

"We're here to win a championship." Jordan Poole addresses the altercation with Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/MBab7Mwx9J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2022

“He apologized, and we plan on handling ourselves that way, we’re going to play basketball. Everybody in the locker room and on our team knows what it takes to win a championship and we’re going to do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter, we’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

Poole clearly liked the taste of winning and repeatedly talked about bringing more titles to the Bay Area, which is why he wanted to sign an extension with the team.

"Pretty crazy to want to leave a team that won a championship." JP is relieved to get his extension done 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7jspyoVxXD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2022

“We’re here to play basketball, and our teammates and the coaching staff and the organization, everybody, knows what it takes to win.”

The Warriors tip-off their season Tuesday night when they get their championship rings, watch a banner rise up to the rafters in the Chase Center, then face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Poole is looking ahead to all that and the 81 games that follow. He’s not looking back at the Green incident.