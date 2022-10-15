Westbrook ‘receptive’ to bench role, but leaves first game early with hamstring injury

By Oct 15, 2022, 11:19 AM EDT
Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook was “receptive” to the idea of coming off the Lakers’ bench.

The first test of that theory was cut short.

Westbrook checked in with 7:27 left in the first quarter of the Lakers’ preseason game in Sacramento Friday and played just five minutes before leaving the court with a hamstring injury. He did not return.

It’s preseason, so even the mildest of tweaks — the kind of thing guys play through in the regular season — are treated with an abundance of caution. We will see what comes out of the evaluation Saturday and if Westbrook will miss any time when the games matter.

The Lakers start the season Tuesday night in Golden State — ring night for the Warriors — and coach Darvin Ham made it sound like Westbrook will come off the bench then, too. Ham said Westbrook off the bench was not a demotion but a “realignment.” A word that makes things sound a little more permanent.

If Darvin Ham sticks with Westbrook off the bench, staggering the minutes of Westbrook and LeBron James as primary shot creator, how does Westbrook handle it? Does he embrace the challenge of being the sixth man, or does he show signs of mentally checking out from the team? 

As he has all preseason, Westbrook said the right things when asked to be a team player. Here’s what Ham said pregame when asked about broaching the bench idea with Westbrook, via Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“And you know, (Westbrook) has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever come across in this business, on and off the floor. He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, ‘Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.’”

The words have been great, but starting Tuesday actions will speak louder. Is Westbrook really down for this?

It’s one of many questions for the Lakers this season, but the biggest one is shooting: The Lakers shot 28.6% as a team from 3 in the preseason and 39.8% overall — both numbers in the bottom 3 of NBA teams. The Lakers had a league-worst preseason offensive rating of 93.9 (points per 100 possessions). There’s a lot of noise in those preseason numbers, a lot of shots by guys who will not be part of the regular rotation, but it is still concerning. The Lakers went 1-5 in the preseason, which is better than 0-6 the previous season, but, again, it raises eyebrows. Especially with the Lakers facing a brutal schedule to open the season: at Warriors, Clippers, Trail Blazers, at Nuggets, at Timberwolves.

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

By Oct 15, 2022, 1:49 PM EDT
Hopefully Dikembe Mutombo can swat away this tumor and finger wag it, too.

A beloved Hall of Famer and maybe the greatest shot blocker the game has ever seen, Mutombo is now undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, his family announced through the NBA. Here is the statement:

“NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Mutombo is a four-time NBA defensive player of the year, three-time All-NBA, eight-time All-Star and an Atlanta Hawks legend who had his number retired by the team.

However, his more important work has been running his charitable organization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he was born. He has helped build hospitals and schools to bring health care and education to a nation rich in natural resources but has found those exploited over the years, leaving many of the nation’s people in poverty. Mutombo also has been a popular global ambassador for the game.

Our thoughts are with him and his family through these trying times.

Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

By Oct 15, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today.

Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives making it possible to reach $140 (but some of those incentives are unlikely).

Golden State clearly believes in Poole and in his importance to the future of the organization. Tyler Herro, who has been viewed similarly to Poole as an incredible offensive talent off the bench, recently signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Heat.

This comes just a week and a half after the incident between Poole and Draymond Green that is rumored to have roots in Poole’s contract situation (and Green wanting, but not getting, an extension).

Both Draymond and Klay Thompson made their preseason debuts for the Warriors last night, since Draymond stepped away from the team after the incident. Klay showed that his shot is still a work of art, scoring 17 points on five 3-pointers, while Green finished with six points, four rebounds and four assists. Awkwardly enough, Poole, who has had a very strong preseason, shot 1-for-10 in this game. It can’t be proven that the return of Draymond impacted Poole’s performance, but the timing couldn’t have been worse.

During his postgame press conference, Klay was asked about the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident that occurred on October 5th. Thompson acknowledged that they’ll need both players to have a chance to repeat as champions, but he believes that “Ring night and time will heal all,” according to a video tweeted by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

The Warriors are still in a great position to attempt to repeat as champions. If the entire team is able to grow from the situation, not just brush it under the rug and move past it, then they’ll be considered a contender from opening night.

Refs in preseason form, too: Watch Jayson Tatum get ejected for… nothing really

By Oct 15, 2022, 10:17 AM EDT
It’s the preseason for the referees, too. We need to cut them a little slack as they adjust to officiating a fast-paced and emotional sport.

For example, there will be a teaching moment for Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s Head of Referee Development and Training, out of the strange ejection of Jayson Tatum from the Celtics preseason game Friday night. Tatum was guarding the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes on a drive and didn’t like a foul call, waived his arm a little (the kind of thing that happens on every play), the referee gave Tatum a ridiculous technical and things spiraled from there into three straight techs on the Celtics. You can tell how odd things are by how both the ESPN and Boston announcing crews are just confused by the whole thing.

The first technical was a thin-skinned one for Tatum’s reaction to the foul (his second of the game, he was gone). The second technical was a delay of game for Tatum not leaving the floor, although that one is just odd because everyone is confused about what is happening. The third went to Grant Williams, and what did he say to the ref to earn that?

After the game, the Celtics also tried to make it a teachable moment, with Jaylen Brown saying they need to control their emotions. But mostly, this whole situation was unwarranted. If what Tatum did is a disrespect technical, it’s going to be a long season. Let the players express some emotion.

Ultimately, it’s preseason, so whatever. Toronto went on to win in OT, 137-134, in case you bet on the game (not sure why else anyone cares about the outcome of a preseason game). The Raptors OG Anunoby led all scorers with 32, while Jaylen Brown had an impressive game and scored 23 to lead Boston (Derrick White also had 23).

Malcolm Brogdon left the game early with a sore right leg and did not return for Boston, although after the game word was it was nothing serious.

Rockets reportedly to waive Derrick Favors, which means Boban stays

By Oct 14, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets needed to trim their roster down to 15, which meant a young player or a big man would have to go. Daishen Nix, Garrison Mathews and Boban Marjanovic were all mentioned as players who could be let go.

Instead, big man Derrick Favors — who the Rockets traded for just more than two weeks ago — is being released, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Why Favors — whose salary could help with a trade later — and not Boban?

Favors is set to make $10.2 million this season (he still gets paid, it’s a guaranteed deal). He came to the Rockets as salary ballast in a trade that sent him, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, a second-round pick and cash to the Rockets for Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. Every player the Rockets acquired in that trade has now been waived, they took on some salary for a future pick.

Now Favors will be a free agent and, while his skills have declined a little in recent years, a team looking for depth up front likely will snap him up before too long.

The Rockets still need to make one more cut to get to 15, and Wilie Cauley-Stein is expected to be released soon.

