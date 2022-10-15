Westbrook ‘receptive’ to bench role, but leaves first game early with hamstring injury

Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook was “receptive” to the idea of coming off the Lakers’ bench.

The first test of that theory was cut short.

Westbrook checked in with 7:27 left in the first quarter of the Lakers’ preseason game in Sacramento Friday and played just five minutes before leaving the court with a hamstring injury. He did not return.

Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook – who left Friday’s game with a hamstring tweak – told Ham he thought he’d be OK, but they’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 15, 2022

It’s preseason, so even the mildest of tweaks — the kind of thing guys play through in the regular season — are treated with an abundance of caution. We will see what comes out of the evaluation Saturday and if Westbrook will miss any time when the games matter.

The Lakers start the season Tuesday night in Golden State — ring night for the Warriors — and coach Darvin Ham made it sound like Westbrook will come off the bench then, too. Ham said Westbrook off the bench was not a demotion but a “realignment.” A word that makes things sound a little more permanent.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight: “It’s not a demotion; it’s a realignment.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 15, 2022

If Darvin Ham sticks with Westbrook off the bench, staggering the minutes of Westbrook and LeBron James as primary shot creator, how does Westbrook handle it? Does he embrace the challenge of being the sixth man, or does he show signs of mentally checking out from the team?

As he has all preseason, Westbrook said the right things when asked to be a team player. Here’s what Ham said pregame when asked about broaching the bench idea with Westbrook, via Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“And you know, (Westbrook) has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever come across in this business, on and off the floor. He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, ‘Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.’”

The words have been great, but starting Tuesday actions will speak louder. Is Westbrook really down for this?

It’s one of many questions for the Lakers this season, but the biggest one is shooting: The Lakers shot 28.6% as a team from 3 in the preseason and 39.8% overall — both numbers in the bottom 3 of NBA teams. The Lakers had a league-worst preseason offensive rating of 93.9 (points per 100 possessions). There’s a lot of noise in those preseason numbers, a lot of shots by guys who will not be part of the regular rotation, but it is still concerning. The Lakers went 1-5 in the preseason, which is better than 0-6 the previous season, but, again, it raises eyebrows. Especially with the Lakers facing a brutal schedule to open the season: at Warriors, Clippers, Trail Blazers, at Nuggets, at Timberwolves.