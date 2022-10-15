Andrew Wiggins agrees to $109 million extension with Warriors; where does that leave Green?

By Oct 15, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT
Jordan Poole got his bag from the Warriors, four years at $123 million (up to $140 million with incentives).

Next up was Andrew Wiggins — he has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension.

This extension is actually a pay cut for Wiggins, but it’s also more in line with his market value. Wiggins will make $33.6 million this season on the final year of the max extension he signed back with the Timberwolves, but his salary will drop to $24.3 million next season. It’s $26.3 million the next year and goes up with raises from there.

Wiggins earned this last playoffs — he was the Warriors’ second-best player through much of the postseason and the Finals. Out from under the pressure of being the former No.1 pick expected to carry a team, Wiggins averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game plus played strong perimeter defense throughout the postseason.

Now things get interesting for Golden State.

Team co-owner Joe Lacob has intimated that around $400 million in salary and luxury tax is as high as the Warriors can go, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling the team/owner coffers. With this extension, the Warriors will blow way past that mark in the 2023-24 season (the one after the season that starts Tuesday).

That $483 number from Marks includes Draymond Green picking up his 27.6 million player option for next season, but there would be more roster spots to fill that would bump the number up above half-a-billion. There’s a real question about whether Green will pick it up — and whether the Warriors really want him to.

Green was eligible for and wanted an extension from the Warriors but didn’t get it, and now everyone involved will have a decision to make.

If Green wants the money (or sees the money as a sign of respect), there are a lot of teams with cap space next summer. Maybe Green’s agent will find a deal that is a little bit of a one-year paycut but is more money guaranteed long-term (hypothetically, three years at $65 million). Green is an elite switchable defender who can guard 1-5, and on offense he is a gifted passer — Steve Kerr’s systems in Golden State have maximized those skills. But Green doesn’t fit as well on every team.

After Green threw a punch at Jordan Poole a lot of teams may back away from him in free agency, but it only takes one, and it’s hard to imagine a scenario where some team doesn’t see Green as the missing piece to their contention for a title.

A lot will depend on how Green plays this season. Does his play once again lift the Warriors to (or very close to) an NBA title, reminding everyone the Warriors need him to win? Does his game slip a little while young stars like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman step up, making the Warriors think they can move on and still contend? Do the Warriors evaluate this roster after the season and see other places they might make cuts?

The music will stop at some point and both Poole and now Wiggins have their chair. Draymond is still standing.

Bucks’ Pat Connaughton to miss first weeks of season with calf strain

By Oct 16, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT
Depth and continuity — and a healthy dose of Giannis Antetokounmpo — is the recipe that should have the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the East this season.

But a little of that depth and continuity will miss the start of the season as Pat Connaughton strained his calf.

The Bucks looked a little thin at the two guard spot in their final preseason game. Not only was Connaughton out with this calf injury, but Grayson Allen also had a non-COVID illness and Wesley Matthews has missed the entire preseason with an ankle injury. Both Allen and Matthews are expected to be healthy and ready to go when the Bucks open the season Thursday against the Celtics.

Connaughton, a catch-and-shoot specialist, averaged 9.9 points a game last season shooting 39.5% from 3, playing about 26 minutes a night.

Clippers reportedly to start Reggie Jackson, bring John Wall off bench

By Oct 16, 2022, 8:35 AM EDT
Four-fifths of the Clippers’ expected starting lineup this season was locked in: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Ivica Zubac. The only remaining question was who would start at the point.

Reggie Jackson will get the nod over John Wall, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“Whoever’s best with the starters, whoever’s best with the guys off the bench. It could always change,” head coach Tyronn Lue said on Friday. “Right now, it’s just whatever’s best for the team.”

After missing all of last season (and having a couple of small, nagging injuries in the preseason), Wall is being eased into the season and will not play back-to-back games early on, Haynes reports. Wall will join Leonard and George in likely getting a lot of time off this season.

Depth is one reason the Clippers are considered title contenders heading into the season (along with Leonard and George starting the season healthy): Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann, come off the bench in addition to Wall. It gives coach Tyronne Lue versatility and options.

At the point, his first option will be Jackson.

3-time dunk champion Nate Robinson undergoing treatment for kidney failure

By Oct 15, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT
AP Photo/Ben Margot
Former NBA guard Nate Robinson announced on Saturday that he has been undergoing treatment for kidney (renal) failure, a situation he has been dealing with for the last four years.

Stating that he was “never a vocal leader on the court,” Robinson stated his hope that going public with his diagnosis can help others in a similar situation.

Selected by the Suns with the 21st overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Robinson played for eight teams over the course of his 11 seasons in the league. He’s best known for his All-Star Weekend exploits, becoming the first player in league history to win the Slam Dunk Contest on three separate occasions (2006, 2009, and 2010).

Robinson is also one of four players to win back-to-back slam dunk titles, with Michael Jordan (1987, 1988), Jason Richardson (2002, 2003), and Zach LaVine (2009, 2010) being the others.

Since completing his NBA career after two games with the Pelicans during the 2015-16 season, Robinson has branched out into other sports. The former Washington defensive back tried out for the Seahawks in 2016 and fought Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match in 2020.

NBA roster cut down roundup: Matt Ryan makes Lakers roster

By Oct 15, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
NBA teams have until Monday to cut their rosters down to the maximum of 15 (plus two two-way contracts), but most of the action is expected to fall on Saturday (allowing released players to clear waivers by Monday).

Here is a roundup of who is in and who is out around the league. This list is not inclusive, for more details, check out the player news at NBC Sports Edge.

• Matt Ryan has made the cut and the Los Angeles Lakers roster. He was on the bubble (and was not an Exhibit 10 contract, so Los Angeles couldn’t just send him to the G-League), but he looked like an NBA player in the preseason and shot 37.5% from 3. That’s what matters for a Lakers team that shot 28.6% as a team from 3 in the preseason and 39.8% overall — both in the bottom 3 of the NBA. The question for the Lakers is somewhat money. As John Hollinger of The Athletic notes, both Ryan and Wenyen Gabriel are on non-guaranteed deals, likely will not play a lot, and it costs the franchise roughly $60,000 a day in salary and tax to keep them both. The Lakers can cut either up until Jan. 10, at which point their contracts become fully guaranteed.

To make room for them, the Lakers waived Shaquille Harrison, Jay Huff, and Nate Pierre-Louis.

• The Celtics have kept veteran big man Noah Vonleh on the regular season roster to start the season, which was not a surprise considering he had a strong preseason (and the Celtics need frontcourt depth until Robert Williams returns from surgery). The Celtics also are keeping forward Justin Jackson on the roster to start the season.

• The Knicks will keep Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk on the roster to start the season, although neither is on a fully guaranteed contract. That means the team has waived James Akinjo, Jalen Harris and DaQuan Jeffries.

• The Hornets waived LiAngelo Ball, which was not a surprise. Also let go in Charlotte were Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed and Ty-Shon Alexander.

• As expected, the Rockets waived veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein, as well as guard Pierria Henry. This comes a day after the Rockets waived Derrick Favors.

• The Kings waived Sam Merrill, which means the trip of KZ Okpala, Matthew Dellavedova, and Chima Moneke have made the roster to start the season.

• The Grizzlies waived Killian Tillie, who had a fully guaranteed $1.9 million salary this season.

• The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing Isaiah Joe to a multi-year deal and will waive David Nwaba to create space. The Thunder also waived Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique, and signed Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract.

• The Nuggets have waived Chasson Randle and Grant Golden, both of whom are likely headed to the Grand Rapids Gold of the G-League.

• The Clippers signed Moses Brown to a two-way contract.

• The Timberwolves waived Matt Lewis, Emmanuel Mudiay and Phillip Wheeler.

• The Jazz waived Cody Zeller and Jared Butler.

