Rockets reportedly to waive Derrick Favors, which means Boban stays

By Oct 14, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets needed to trim their roster down to 15, which meant a young player or a big man would have to go. Daishen Nix, Garrison Mathews and Boban Marjanovic were all mentioned as players who could be let go.

Instead, big man Derrick Favors — who the Rockets traded for just more than two weeks ago — is being released, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Why Favors — whose salary could help with a trade later — and not Boban?

Favors is set to make $10.2 million this season (he still gets paid, it’s a guaranteed deal). He came to the Rockets as salary ballast in a trade that sent him, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, a second-round pick and cash to the Rockets for Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. Every player the Rockets acquired in that trade has now been waived, they took on some salary for a future pick.

Now Favors will be a free agent and, while his skills have declined a little in recent years, a team looking for depth up front likely will snap him up before too long.

The Rockets still need to make one more cut to get to 15, and Wilie Cauley-Stein is expected to be released soon.

Mavericks to unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

By Oct 14, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT
When you start thinking about a player’s statue, the question becomes, “what pose should the sculptor choose?”

In the case of Dirk Nowitzki, if it had been anything other than his legendary, unblockable one-legged fade away, I would have led the push to change it.

No need. Nowitzki’s statue is his iconic shot, and the team announced the full-sized one will be unveiled before the Mavericks’ Christmas Day game against the Lakers. Dallas owner/governor Mark Cuban revealed the statue’s look back in January.

Nowitzki is the talisman for the Mavericks organization, the player who led the franchise to its only championship in 2011. Nowitzki’s resume is mind-blowing: NBA MVP,  14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA, and he’s sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He is the greatest NBA player ever out of Europe (the one guy who could dethrone him someday now plays for the Mavs).

It’s fitting that Nowitzki gets his gift on Christmas.

Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: ‘I can’t wait to go there’

By Oct 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT
2021 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Nov. 22, 2022.

That’s when the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons make their first appearance of the season in Philadelphia — it could be the first time Simmons plays a game there since forcing his way out in a trade last season. Plenty of people around the league are willing to bet Simmons finds a reason not to play in that game, but he told Nick Friedell of ESPN he is excited about it.

“F***, I can’t wait to go there, yeah. But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation. So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. Kev [Kevin Durant] has, Ky [Kyrie Irving] has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”

Simmons did return with the Nets last season but sat on the bench and did not play. It will be different when he suits up — the venom from fans will be even more intense.

If you think Simmons’ return to Philly could be awkward because of his relationship with Joel Embiid, don’t worry about it. Simmons said there is not much of a relationship there.

“I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke… I don’t think there was really a relationship there. Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it’s never personal. I don’t have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we’ve got our personal lives. And work is basketball, so in that moment, my goal is to win and I got to win with Jo. He’s a great player, we just didn’t get it done.

As he has throughout training camp, Simmons sounds like a guy both in control and with a healthy outlook on the turbulence of the past season, and his career.

But that pressure is about to ramp up on him and his team as regular season games tip-off next week. Can the Nets come together in a very deep East, will Simmons fit in his role (and what exactly is that role), and will the Nets get enough stops to win games consistently against the best in the East? Brooklyn has contender-level top-end talent but a lot of questions about fit and mental toughness they need to answer — and Simmons is a part of that.

Simmons continues to say all the right things. Starting next week, actions are what will matter.

Report: Pistons expected to waive Kemba Walker before start of season

By Oct 14, 2022, 1:00 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Kemba Walker isn’t part of the future or even the present in Detroit, a roster with Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes already at the one. That’s why the Pistons and Walker talked buyout, but Walker never reportedly signed off on it because he didn’t have a landing spot with another team, despite his belief he has plenty in the tank.

Left withou Pistons are likely to waive Walker and eat his $9.2 million contract, reports Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Walker could help a team, if healthy. Last season in New York he averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists a game playing solid ball, but appeared in just 37 games due to ongoing knee problems. That’s the question holding teams back from signing Walker: can he hold up physically?

There are teams now that could use depth at point guard, and more will pop up. At some point, a team is going to give Walker a chance to prove he can stay healthy and help a team. But it appears that will not happen before the start of the season, which will lead to him being bought out.

Russell Westbrook to come off bench in preseason finale

By Oct 14, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin, Russell Westbrook is expected to come off the Lakers’ bench in Friday’s preseason finale against the Kings.

It’s worth mentioning that the Lakers have used different lineups with a variety of rotation tweaks in every single game so far, and while typically you don’t want to read too much into the preseason, there’s reason to believe that this move could become permanent. It sounds like both Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham are onboard with the idea. At least for now.

A change could be just what the doctor ordered, as Westbrook’s struggles from last season have carried over into the preseason. Through four games, Westbrook has been practically invisible, both in huddles and on the court. He’s averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 turnovers through three games, hitting a dismal 38.9% from the field.

Let’s see if he can get anything going Friday evening in their final tune-up.

