Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: ‘I can’t wait to go there’

By Oct 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT
Nov. 22, 2022.

That’s when the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons make their first appearance of the season in Philadelphia — it could be the first time Simmons plays a game there since forcing his way out in a trade last season. Plenty of people around the league are willing to bet Simmons finds a reason not to play in that game, but he told Nick Friedell of ESPN he is excited about it.

“F***, I can’t wait to go there, yeah. But for me, everything’s an experience and a learning situation. So for me I’m able to learn something that I’ve never been through before. I’ve never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. Kev [Kevin Durant] has, Ky [Kyrie Irving] has, a lot of guys have, but I’ve never been in that situation so — you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn’t play well, but it’s a lot. We’re people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”

Simmons did return with the Nets last season but sat on the bench and did not play. It will be different when he suits up — the venom from fans will be even more intense.

If you think Simmons’ return to Philly could be awkward because of his relationship with Joel Embiid, don’t worry about it. Simmons said there is not much of a relationship there.

“I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke… I don’t think there was really a relationship there. Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it’s never personal. I don’t have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we’ve got our personal lives. And work is basketball, so in that moment, my goal is to win and I got to win with Jo. He’s a great player, we just didn’t get it done.

As he has throughout training camp, Simmons sounds like a guy both in control and with a healthy outlook on the turbulence of the past season, and his career.

But that pressure is about to ramp up on him and his team as regular season games tip-off next week. Can the Nets come together in a very deep East, will Simmons fit in his role (and what exactly is that role), and will the Nets get enough stops to win games consistently against the best in the East? Brooklyn has contender-level top-end talent but a lot of questions about fit and mental toughness they need to answer — and Simmons is a part of that.

Simmons continues to say all the right things. Starting next week, actions are what will matter.

Eastern Conference Preview: Ranking the teams in Tiers
Kevin Durant quote sums up vibes around Nets perfectly
Kemba Walker isn’t part of the future or even the present in Detroit, a roster with Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes already at the one. That’s why the Pistons and Walker talked buyout, but Walker never reportedly signed off on it because he didn’t have a landing spot with another team, despite his belief he has plenty in the tank.

Left withou Pistons are likely to waive Walker and eat his $9.2 million contract, reports Shams Charania and James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Walker could help a team, if healthy. Last season in New York he averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists a game playing solid ball, but appeared in just 37 games due to ongoing knee problems. That’s the question holding teams back from signing Walker: can he hold up physically?

There are teams now that could use depth at point guard, and more will pop up. At some point, a team is going to give Walker a chance to prove he can stay healthy and help a team. But it appears that will not happen before the start of the season, which will lead to him being bought out.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin, Russell Westbrook is expected to come off the Lakers’ bench in Friday’s preseason finale against the Kings.

It’s worth mentioning that the Lakers have used different lineups with a variety of rotation tweaks in every single game so far, and while typically you don’t want to read too much into the preseason, there’s reason to believe that this move could become permanent. It sounds like both Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham are onboard with the idea. At least for now.

A change could be just what the doctor ordered, as Westbrook’s struggles from last season have carried over into the preseason. Through four games, Westbrook has been practically invisible, both in huddles and on the court. He’s averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 turnovers through three games, hitting a dismal 38.9% from the field.

Let’s see if he can get anything going Friday evening in their final tune-up.

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Much like the East, the Western Conference is deep — but it may be even more brutal.

There are legit contenders at the top, but the depth means some solid teams that would be playoff locks most years could miss the postseason altogether — or pivot midseason to chase Victor Wembanyama.

Let’s break down the Western Conference by tiers to see just how brutal it is. (Note: These are tiers ranked by title contention, not regular season finish — I think Dallas could finish top four in the West but I don’t see it as a title threat.)

CONTENDERS

Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers

The Warriors are an obvious inclusion, and while they have some adversity and tension to overcome now thanks to Draymond Green‘s right cross, there should be no doubt the Warriors are in the mix to repeat as champions. Don’t be shocked if Stephen Curry puts up monster regular season numbers, even by his insane standards. The inclusion of the Clippers will have some readers shaking their heads — we see you, Lakers fans — but they absolutely deserve to be here. The Clips have the deepest roster in the West, a two-time Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard, an All-NBA level player in Paul George, plus a roster filled with versatile, quality role players that gives Tyronne Lue options. The only question is will they finally be healthy? Will Leonard and George be ready to go in the playoffs? If so, the Clippers can beat anyone.

FRINGE CONTENDERS (WE HAVE QUESTIONS)

Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets
Phoenix Suns

These teams could jump up to the top tier and have the potential to come out of the West, but they have big questions to answer (more than the ones in the tier above). With Memphis, this feels like a season the team plateaus — progress is never linear. The Grizzlies lost depth with Kyle Anderson and DeAnthony Melton leaving, and are banking on internal improvement to make up for that, but will it be enough? Long term, no team in the West has a brighter future than Memphis (New Orleans is the only competition), but this feels like a speed bump season in the short term.

Denver is finally healthy with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back in the fold next to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. They have quality depth with Aaron Gordon, adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the growth of Bones Highland, and others. The two questions are will Porter’s back hold up for a whole season, and can this team defend at a high enough level with Jokic at the five to win it all?

If Phoenix fans are ticked their team is not up with the full contenders, they have a legitimate argument — this team won 64 games last season, the one after reaching the Finals. But the defensive collapse at the end of the playoffs was a major red flag, Chris Paul is not getting any younger, there are questions about distractions with Deandre Ayton plus the team being sold, and around the Suns the West has gotten better. It just feels like they take half a step back. Maybe the Suns will prove me wrong and push themselves up a category by the end of the season, but I’m not entering the season sold they are a true contender anymore.

PLAYOFFS OR BUST

Dallas Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans

These are teams fighting for the sixth seed (and avoiding the play-in), or at least getting the seventh or eighth seed and having an easier path through the play-in — anything less than making the real playoffs should be a disappointment for these three. The Mavericks, with Luka Doncic surrounded by good shooters and enough defense, may win enough regular season games to look like they belong in a higher tier, but I think the loss of Jalen Brunson really hurts them come the playoffs. I do not believe this team is a title contender, as constructed.

The Timberwolves have gone big and paid a steep price to plug Rudy Gobert into the middle of their defense — that will make them better. Minnesota will take a step forward. But come the postseason there will be big questions about if they can hang with the best in the West, teams that will target the weaknesses of a Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert front line. I think that lineup can be exploited in a series. The one wild card with Minnesota is how big a leap Anthony Edwards makes, he could change the dynamic.

No team may be more entertaining to watch this season than Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. CJ McCollum provides not only outside scoring but the locker room leadership this team needs, Brandon Ingram is a bucket, and they have quality role players. I’m not sold that their defense is championship level, but they are a team on that path in a few years.

PLAY-IN TEAMS

Los Angeles Lakers
Sacramento Kings
Portland Trail Blazers

These are three teams fighting for the final two play-in spots. The Lakers are the one team capable of moving up a tier — we don’t question LeBron James‘ play, effort or commitment to winning, he will do his part. But is Anthony Davis ready to be the best player on both ends of the floor for a playoff team over 82 games? Can he stay healthy? And Russell Westbrook… he’s going to have to show with actions he fits in. Darvin Ham will be a good NBA coach, but this roster will test him.

The Kings are desperate to break their 16-year playoff drought and put together a solid roster around Domantas Sabonis and De’Aarron Fox, but I’m not sold they will defend well or consistently enough to make the playoffs. If Damian Lillard is all the way back in Portland he could lift this team to the playoffs, but it’s very heavy lifting with a nice-but-not-thrilling roster (again, in a brutal and unforgiving West).

LOTTERY BOUND

Utah Jazz
Houston Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs

Houston will be an entertaining team with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith, but the hard lessons of how to win in the NBA are coming. Danny Ainge made his intentions clear with this team and they are not done dealing — Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Michael Beasley and other veterans could be on the move. The Jazz will get weaker as the season moves along. The Thunder were going to lose a lot of games anyway, but the loss of Chet Holmgren for the season makes them a little less interesting to watch. Teams are going to call about a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade. I like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell in San Antonio, but this is more about Gregg Popovich getting to teach, not wins.

Gary Payton II had the same surgery to repair a core muscle injury as his new teammate, Damian Lillard.

However, unlike Lillard, Payton will not be back and healthy for the start of the season, as initially hoped, the Trail Blazers announced. Instead, he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. For comparison,  Nassir Little had a similar surgery in May but was not cleared to play until just a few weeks ago.

Payton played an important bench role for the Warriors on the way to their title last season, then parlayed that into a three-year, $26.1 million contract in Portland.

He’s part of a retooled Trail Blazers roster centered around Lillard, Jerami Grant, Anfrenee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart, among others. Portland built a solid roster, but will that be enough in a very deep West?

