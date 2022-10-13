Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons

Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start.
He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition.
But in the halfcourt, too.
Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in a 126-111 win over the Pistons.
Some Lakers fans couldn’t even wait for the regular season to start scapegoating Russell Westbrook.
The anti-Russ crowd — and it’s a sizeable share of Lakers nation — jumped all over two videos from the Lakers’ preseason game against the Timberwolves to suggest Westbrook has already checked out and distanced himself from the team. There was one with Westbrook not part of the team’s pregame huddle, and one where he did not join an in-game huddle of veterans Patrick Beverley was trying to call after a play.
Westbrook’s response Thursday was to brush the videos off, saying his pregame ritual never has had him in the main huddle, and he was talking to a coach while Beverley was calling people together. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
These videos are more a Rorschach Test of what you think of Westbrook than they are indicative of anything.
If you wanted him traded and are frustrated he’s still on the roster, these videos are damning evidence. On the other hand, if you believe (or want to believe) he has had a change of attitude, these videos are taken-out-of-contest, cut-up clips that don’t paint the entire picture.
The reality is there’s not enough evidence to back either claim. Yet. It’s just the preseason. Throughout the summer and into training camp, Westbrook has said and done all the right things — he has bought into what new coach Darvin Ham is selling, has appeared to work harder on defense, and seems to be okay playing a role. He hasn’t been efficient with his shot, he has still struggled on defense, but it’s the preseason and he’s often been in mix-and-match lineups.
Starting next Tuesday in Golden State, Westbrook’s words become meaningless — his actions are what will matter. There will be new videos out from that (and the second game against the Clippers, then against the Trail Blazers, and on down the line) and once we’ve seen those we will start to see a pattern. Then we can draw an accurate conclusion about whether this version of Westbrook is different than the one who struggled to fit in and be efficient last season (although Westbrook became the scapegoat for a lot of GM Rob Pelinka’s handiwork last season, too).
Until then, it’s all just more Lakers drama.
After spraining his right ankle on October 3rd, Evan Mobley returned to practice on Thursday and will make his preseason debut in Cleveland’s preseason finale on Friday in Orlando.
Unfortunately, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will all be getting the night off and won’t be joining him in his debut. Since this will be Cleveland’s final preseason game, their new core will all play together in a game for the first time in the season opener in Toronto on October 19th.
As a rookie last season, Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game across 69 regular season appearances. In the team’s two losses in the play-in tournament, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He finished second in the voting for Rookie of the Year behind Scottie Barnes.
Now, with the addition of Donovan Mitchell, they have three All-Stars and much higher expectations. Mobley is going to need to make the big leap that many second-year players do for the Cavaliers to have a chance to contend in the loaded Eastern Conference.
The starting small forward job is still up for grabs, though it seems like Caris LeVert is the favorite to join the core four in the starting unit.
The Phoenix Suns are high on Cameron Johnson. And not just “we’re going to start him in front of Jae Crowder” high (which is part of the reason Crowder is away from the team awaiting a trade).
The Suns were “he’s off limits in a Kevin Durant trade” high in Johnson, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
Phoenix has aimed to supplant Crowder in its starting group with Cam Johnson. During the team’s trade pursuit of Kevin Durant this summer, sources said, Suns officials remained steadfast that Johnson was off limits — although one source said Phoenix did ultimately include him in an offer.
The Suns would have been idiotic to let Johnson get in the way of a Durant trade, although the buzz is the sides were never that close to a deal (whether or not Johnson was involved).
Johnson, entering his fourth season (and extension eligible), has developed into a solid wing player who can defend a little and shoot the 3 (45% last season). That shooting, and the fact he’s just more athletic than Crowder at this point in their careers, had the Suns leaning into Johnson as a starter. That frustrated Crowder, a vital part of the Suns’ run to the Finals two seasons ago. Crowder brings better defense, toughness, and is used to playing on the biggest playoff stages, something Johnson will have to prove.
If the Suns are this high on Johnson, are they going to be able to lock him up with an extension before the Oct. 18 deadline? The Suns want to sign him for something in the four year, $72 million range, Fischer reports at Yahoo, but Johnson may want to bet on himself as a starter and that he could drive that price up higher than $80 million for four years. It’s something to watch over the next few days.
Two things can be true: The Lakers’ best lineups are with Anthony Davis at center, and Anthony Davis doesn’t want to play a lot of center.
New Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he would roll out something closer to the team’s regular season rotations in the last couple of Lakers’ preseason games. On Wednesday night his starting five had Davis at the five, LeBron James at the four, plus three guard/wings (Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV). While it’s likely someone such as Kendrick Nunn will replace Walker in that five, that could be the starting lineup next Tuesday when the Lakers open the season against Golden State.
How does Davis feel about that? He answered in the third person — which is brilliant — but said he would buy-in for the team.
A small-ball lineup with LeBron at the four and Davis at the five puts pressure on that pair to rebound, something they did Wednesday against a tall Timberwolves team — Davis had 13 boards and LeBron 11.
Ham has got all the Lakers buying into the “I’ll do whatever is best for the team” mindset so far. His more forceful personality than his predecessor (Frank Vogel) has got the Lakers players buying in. For now. The real test comes when adversity hits, will these players continue to pull the rope in the same direction?
For now at least, expect to see more Davis at the five for the Lakers. It is their best lineup.
