Warriors fine — will not suspend — Draymond Green for punching Poole

By Oct 12, 2022, 2:39 AM EDT
0 Comments

Ultimately, the call belonged to Jordan Poole and the Warriors’ locker room — not Adam Silver and the league office, not NBA pundits, not anyone else on the outside.

The Golden State Warriors will fine — but not suspend — Draymond Green for his vicious punch of teammate Jordan Poole during a practice last week, coach Steve Kerr announced after Tuesday’s Warriors preseason game. Green will rejoin the team on Thursday and is expected to play in the team’s preseason game Friday. He will be in uniform for the season opener — and Warriors’ ring night — next Tuesday against the Lakers.

“We’ve spent the last week in deep discussions with all of our key figures in the organization, including Jordan [Poole] and Draymond, of course, Steph [Curry], all of our players, Bob [Myers, general manager], myself,” Kerr said. “And I can tell you there have been a lot of conversations, individual one-on-one discussions, players-only discussions…

“We feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward. Never easy, no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It’s not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coaching. It’s really serious stuff.”

The most important of those conversations was a long one between Poole and Green, Kerr added.

This situation came down to relationships — just how broken was the one between the Warriors and Green, and could they trust him again? Four championships worth of equity has been built up between the Warriors and Green, and they understood that the intensity he plays with and makes him elite can cut both ways sometimes. In the end, they brought him back with the players’ blessing — partly because if they are going after another ring this season they will need his elite defense.

But Green has run out of chances with the Warriors — this is it. He can’t break the team’s trust again. He’s got to make it work, starting Thursday in practice.

Kevin Durant quote sums up vibes around Nets perfectly

By Oct 11, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

In the low-stress environment of NBA training camp and preseason games, it’s all puppies and rainbows in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons is picking his spots and being aggressive, Kyrie Irving‘s handles are still mind-blowing, Kevin Durant is Kevin Durant, and there’s no tension about whether Royce O’Neal or Joe Harris should start.

Durant was asked about those training camp vibes and gave an answer that sums up this Nets season perfectly (via Brian Lewis of the New York Post).

It’s the question everyone has about the Nets — what happens when adversity hits? Although this roster has the talent to contend, does it have the mental toughness?

That is particularly true of Ben Simmons, who previously seemed to wilt under playoff pressure. Durant also talked about Simmons and building up his confidence, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“Just trust in him,” Durant said, when asked what he can do to keep Simmons’ offensive confidence up. “Pass him the ball when he’s open, tell him to be aggressive. I don’t do too much. I’m not here to be babysitting anybody. Ben knows that if he’s got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a s— if you make it or miss it? We just like you being aggressive. [He can] tell me the same thing, so we’re always feeding each other that type of energy, encouragement.”

Simmons has been aggressive, but it’s preseason (and the Nets are 0-2). Puppies and rainbows. We’re waiting for things to get real.

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball has Grade 2 ankle sprain, out for start of season

By Oct 11, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT
Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
0 Comments

LaMelo Ball will be watching the tip-off of the Charlotte Hornets’ season from the bench after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, suffered Monday night in a preseason game against the Wizards.

While the recovery timeline varies, Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes put the average just shy of three weeks, which would have Ball out around five games.

The injury happened in the third quarter Monday night when Ball drove the lane and stepped on the foot of Anthony Gill. Ball was clearly in pain and went directly to the locker room, not to return.

The Hornets are already without their second-best player, Miles Bridges, due to serious legal troubles (which likely will keep him away from the team all season). Young star big man P.J. Washington has missed some time this preseason with ankle issues, but is expected to be ready when the season starts.

The Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis also suffered a sprained ankle in the same game and did not return to action. After the game coach Wes Unseld said he didn’t think the sprain was too serious or that Porzingis would miss much time.

Zion Williamson admits he was in a “dark place” at points during rehab

By Oct 11, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
0 Comments

All eyes are going to be on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans this season — they are going to be League Pass favorites, a highly entertaining team that also could be top-six in the West good.

But it took a lot for Zion to get to this pace again.

He missed all of last season recovering from surgery from a broken foot — which also limited what he could do in rehab — and he admitted that sent him to a dark place at times, especially after a December setback. Zion opened up about all of it to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated.

“I was in dark places at times,” Williamson says, “because I couldn’t play basketball. I could only do limited rehab things. And then just seeing how the world reacted? It took a lot. It did a lot on my spirit.”…

The setback Williamson suffered in early December—tests showed regression in the healing of his broken foot—had crushed his spirit. “I was rehabbing,” he says, “and in my mind I’m thinking, Man, in two weeks I’m about to play again. And then I didn’t….

“I felt helpless. I couldn’t do nothing about it. While [pundits] are telling me I don’t care about my teammates, or I’m a bad teammate, or I don’t want to be somewhere, the whole time I’m worried about my foot. I’m worried about, Man, I hope my foot heals right, because if it doesn’t, who knows, I may not get to play basketball again.”

The weight on him also weighed on his family, which added to Zion’s dark place.

What brought him back was support from his families — the one he was born into and the Pelicans, such as a long talk with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon — and him finally being healthy enough to get back on the court. Read the SI story, it’s a fantastic dive into what changed and where Zion is now.

Zion was willing to put in the work when physically able, and the results in the preseason have looked good.

But that’s just preseason. Zion doesn’t have to worry about money, he inked a max contract with the Pelicans, who made a bet he could follow in Joel Embiid‘s footsteps of bouncing back from a foot injury. If he does, if his game can blend with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and a deep roster of solid role players, the Pelicans are not going to just be entertaining, they’re going to be dangerous.

Most importantly for Zion, he is back in his comfortable, happy space, showing off his infectious smile and savoring the moment. When the things we love but can take for granted are taken away, we appreciate them more. Zion clearly feels that way about basketball, and it could make for a wild season in the Big Easy.

Atlanta Hawks pick up team options on Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson

By Oct 11, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT
0 Comments

Atlanta made a pair of moves on Tuesday that should come as no surprise. The Hawks picked up the fourth-year option on Onyeka Okongwu and the third-year option on Jalen Johnson, according to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps.

The Hawks drafted Okongwu with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, but he hasn’t given them their return on investment yet. He’s only played 98 games through two seasons and has been the backup behind Clint Capela when he’s healthy. Still, he averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 69% from the floor last season. He’s shown flashes to be their center of the future, but he won’t get the opportunity as long as Capela is around.

Jalen Johnson was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft, and he spent most of his rookie year playing for the College Park Skyhawks. However, Atlanta is thinner at power forward with Danilo Gallinari gone, and head coach Nate McMillan has already said that Johnson will play a larger role this season. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in just 5.5 minutes per game last season.

Atlanta has high expectations this season after acquiring Dejounte Murray over the summer. Locking up their young core for as long as possible will help keep their focus on contending for the next few seasons.