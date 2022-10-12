Pistons’ Marvin Bagley suffers apparent knee injury after slip, fall

Hopefully this is not as serious as it looked.
Less than a minute into the Pistons’ preseason game Tuesday night, Marvin Bagley is back peddling on defense, his left foot appears to slip on a wet spot, he falls awkwardly and instantly grabs his right knee. He left the game — unable to put weight on the leg while being helped off — and did not return.
Marvin Bagley III was helped off the court after slipping awkwardly on the court early vs. the Thunder.
Hope he's okay 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/5HwTzCh1tI
After the game, Pistons coach Dwane Casey had no update, but an MRI on Wednesday would explain more.
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will undergo an MRI on his right knee, league sources tell @YahooSports.
The Pistons bet on Bagley at the trade deadline last February sending out two-second rounders to land him rather than wait for him to reach free agency. Bagley showed enough chemistry as a roll man and lob threat with Cade Cunningham at the end of last season that the Pistons signed him to a three-year, $37 million contract this summer, betting that his defense would improve and they could refine his offensive game.
Hopefully, this knee injury isn’t serious and he gets the chance to show off his improved game this season.