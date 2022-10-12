Pistons’ Bagley out 3-4 weeks with bone bruise, sprained right knee

It’s not ideal news for Marvin Bagley, but it could have been much worse.
Bagley will be out 3-4 weeks with a sprained right knee and bone bruise from a fall during Tuesday night’s exhibition game, the team announced. Here is the official wording from the press release:
An MRI performed earlier today on Pistons center Marvin Bagley III revealed a bone bruise and sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in the right knee that was injured during last night’s game vs. Oklahoma City… The injury will require rest and rehabilitation and Bagley III is expected to miss the next three to four weeks.
The injury occurred less than a minute into the game when Bagley’s left foot slipped on a wet spot and he fell awkwardly, instantly grabbing his right knee.
Marvin Bagley III was helped off the court after slipping awkwardly on the court early vs. the Thunder.
After Bagley showed promise as a roll man and lob threat paired with Cade Cunningham near the end of last season, the Pistons signed him to a three-year, $37 million contract. The hope was that the former No.2 pick could develop into a solid backup big man, that his offense would gain polish and he would become a better defender.
Those development plans are now on hold for a while.