Former NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police

NEW YORK — Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.
The alleged assault occurred Monday evening at LaGuardia Airport. According to the Queens district attorney’s office, witnesses including an American Airlines employee saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground.
Gordon later confirmed to police that it was his son. Gordon also allegedly assaulted officers as they attempted to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.
At an arraignment Tuesday night, Gordon was charged with offenses including assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment. He was ordered to return to court Friday.
According to a criminal complaint, Gordon’s son has an order of protection against him dating from 2018 that forbids Gordon from “committing physical abuse, harassment, or the interference with personal liberty,” and prohibits him from removing the boy from Illinois.
A message was left Wednesday with an attorney representing Gordon.
The 39-year-old, who played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic. He was voted NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2005.
It’s not ideal news for Marvin Bagley, but it could have been much worse.
Bagley will be out 3-4 weeks with a sprained right knee and bone bruise from a fall during Tuesday night’s exhibition game, the team announced. Here is the official wording from the press release:
An MRI performed earlier today on Pistons center Marvin Bagley III revealed a bone bruise and sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in the right knee that was injured during last night’s game vs. Oklahoma City… The injury will require rest and rehabilitation and Bagley III is expected to miss the next three to four weeks.
The injury occurred less than a minute into the game when Bagley’s left foot slipped on a wet spot and he fell awkwardly, instantly grabbing his right knee.
After Bagley showed promise as a roll man and lob threat paired with Cade Cunningham near the end of last season, the Pistons signed him to a three-year, $37 million contract. The hope was that the former No.2 pick could develop into a solid backup big man, that his offense would gain polish and he would become a better defender.
Those development plans are now on hold for a while.
Jae Crowder knows where he wants to go.
There’s just no easy, clean way to get there. So Crowder continues to stay away from the Suns and work out on his own, waiting for a trade to happen.
Crowder wants to go to Miami or Atlanta, Jake Fischer reports at Yahoo Sports, but he detailed how neither destination is likely right now because the Suns want players that can help them win now, not just picks.
Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder’s preferred destination. By all accounts, Crowder didn’t want to leave Miami after he contributed to the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference championship, but Miami balked at the three-for-30 number Crowder was seeking then, just as he purportedly is now. So, why not wait to see if Crowder ultimately finds a buyout, in Phoenix or elsewhere, and flocks back to South Beach with open arms?
Zach Lowe already detailed how it will be tricky for Miami to find a matching salary for Crowder until Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade-eligible in a few months…
Along with Miami, inquiring teams have been told Atlanta is Crowder’s other preferred landing spot. While the Hawks have made calls about injured wing Bogdan Bogdanovic, a potential framework of Crowder and Landry Shamet for Bogdanovic has made the rounds among front office personnel, although one source with knowledge of the situation claimed Shamet is not part of any active Suns conversations with Atlanta. The Hawks and Suns have had dialogue on Crowder throughout the summer.
With the Suns not interested in a larger trade package based around Duncan Robinson, the Heat have reached the “let’s see what we’ve got” phase. They want to see how Caleb Martin plays at the four (there is a good chance he starts at that position) and how Oladipo settles in. The Heat will not be rushed.
Similarly, the Hawks are not about to make the straight-up swap that works financially — De'Andre Hunter for Crowder — because they don’t want to trade their 24-year-old likely starting three for a 32-year-old backup four (so long as John Collins is in Atlanta, Crowder would be a backup, which was part of the issue in Phoenix).
All of this (and the rest of Fischer’s reporting for Yahoo) suggest the Crowder standoff could drag out a while. The Suns are a win-now team trying to trade with other win-now teams — the only kind interested in Crowder — and those are difficult deals to put together. Get comfortable, Crowder may be home for a while yet.
According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, a contract extension for Grant Williams is considered “likely.”
Williams is heading into his fourth NBA season and is set to earn $4.3 million in 2022-23. If a contract extension is not reached, the Celtics could extend a qualifying offer of $6.2 million to make Williams a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023. The deadline for an extension is the start of the NBA season, but it sounds like both sides are motivated to get something done.
Forsberg believes that recent deals for Larry Nance Jr. and Maxi Kleber could help set the market price — Nance got $21.6 million over two years with the Pelicans and Kleber received $33 million over three years with Dallas. He adds that he thinks Grant should get something around $11 or 12 million, although I think he’s being pretty conservative.
Williams’ ability to play multiple positions is extremely valuable, and while we know what he brings on the defensive end, the fact that he has added a reliable 3-point shot will be huge for Boston. After shooting 25% from deep as a rookie, Williams improved to 37% and 41% over the last two seasons.
