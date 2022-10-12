An extension for Celtics’ Grant Williams considered likely

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, a contract extension for Grant Williams is considered “likely.”
Williams is heading into his fourth NBA season and is set to earn $4.3 million in 2022-23. If a contract extension is not reached, the Celtics could extend a qualifying offer of $6.2 million to make Williams a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023. The deadline for an extension is the start of the NBA season, but it sounds like both sides are motivated to get something done.
Forsberg believes that recent deals for Larry Nance Jr. and Maxi Kleber could help set the market price — Nance got $21.6 million over two years with the Pelicans and Kleber received $33 million over three years with Dallas. He adds that he thinks Grant should get something around $11 or 12 million, although I think he’s being pretty conservative.
Williams’ ability to play multiple positions is extremely valuable, and while we know what he brings on the defensive end, the fact that he has added a reliable 3-point shot will be huge for Boston. After shooting 25% from deep as a rookie, Williams improved to 37% and 41% over the last two seasons.