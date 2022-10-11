Zion Williamson admits he was in a “dark place” at points during rehab

By Oct 11, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
All eyes are going to be on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans this season — they are going to be League Pass favorites, a highly entertaining team that also could be top-six in the West good.

But it took a lot for Zion to get to this pace again.

He missed all of last season recovering from surgery from a broken foot — which also limited what he could do in rehab — and he admitted that sent him to a dark place at times, especially after a December setback. Zion opened up about all of it to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated.

“I was in dark places at times,” Williamson says, “because I couldn’t play basketball. I could only do limited rehab things. And then just seeing how the world reacted? It took a lot. It did a lot on my spirit.”…

The setback Williamson suffered in early December—tests showed regression in the healing of his broken foot—had crushed his spirit. “I was rehabbing,” he says, “and in my mind I’m thinking, Man, in two weeks I’m about to play again. And then I didn’t….

“I felt helpless. I couldn’t do nothing about it. While [pundits] are telling me I don’t care about my teammates, or I’m a bad teammate, or I don’t want to be somewhere, the whole time I’m worried about my foot. I’m worried about, Man, I hope my foot heals right, because if it doesn’t, who knows, I may not get to play basketball again.”

The weight on him also weighed on his family, which added to Zion’s dark place.

What brought him back was support from his families — the one he was born into and the Pelicans, such as a long talk with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon — and him finally being healthy enough to get back on the court. Read the SI story, it’s a fantastic dive into what changed and where Zion is now.

Zion was willing to put in the work when physically able, and the results in the preseason have looked good.

But that’s just preseason. Zion doesn’t have to worry about money, he inked a max contract with the Pelicans, who made a bet he could follow in Joel Embiid‘s footsteps of bouncing back from a foot injury. If he does, if his game can blend with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and a deep roster of solid role players, the Pelicans are not going to just be entertaining, they’re going to be dangerous.

Most importantly for Zion, he is back in his comfortable, happy space, showing off his infectious smile and savoring the moment. When the things we love but can take for granted are taken away, we appreciate them more. Zion clearly feels that way about basketball, and it could make for a wild season in the Big Easy.

Atlanta Hawks pick up team options on Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson

By Oct 11, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT
2022-23 NBA Globals Games All Access - Atlanta Hawks All Access Practice
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Atlanta made a pair of moves on Tuesday that should come as no surprise. The Hawks picked up the fourth-year option on Onyeka Okongwu and the third-year option on Jalen Johnson, according to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps.

The Hawks drafted Okongwu with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, but he hasn’t given them their return on investment yet. He’s only played 98 games through two seasons and has been the backup behind Clint Capela when he’s healthy. Still, he averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 69% from the floor last season. He’s shown flashes to be their center of the future, but he won’t get the opportunity as long as Capela is around.

Jalen Johnson was the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft, and he spent most of his rookie year playing for the College Park Skyhawks. However, Atlanta is thinner at power forward with Danilo Gallinari gone, and head coach Nate McMillan has already said that Johnson will play a larger role this season. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in just 5.5 minutes per game last season.

Atlanta has high expectations this season after acquiring Dejounte Murray over the summer. Locking up their young core for as long as possible will help keep their focus on contending for the next few seasons.

Five players with their next big contract on the line this season

By Oct 11, 2022, 10:27 AM EDT
Nothing motivates like a contract year.

With shorter contracts and player or team options at the end of many deals, more players than ever are entering free agency each summer. Players come into free agency with big dreams, but often we know the range a player will be in — “he’s a near max player” or “he’s going to get around the mid-level exception” — and the player doesn’t have as many choices as hoped.

Sometimes, however, a player enters a contract year that will have a big say in their next deal — did they make a giant leap forward, or hold off father time for another year? Here are five players in that boat, five players whose seasons will go a long way to determining their next contract.

Russell Westbrook (Lakers)

Westbrook is going to take a haircut next summer — nobody is paying him near the ballpark of the $47 million he will make this season.

How much he gets paid will depend on how much he follows the advice of his former agent Thad Foucher, who said on his way out the door that Westbrook’s “best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered.” At the time, Westbrook was privately pushing for a trade away from LeBron James and company, what Westbrook found was a cold market that saw him more as a contract than a player. There wasn’t interest in him as a true No.1 option on a team anymore, the teams willing to take him just wanted Los Angeles’ picks, not the player (most would have waived him).

Westbrook is back in Los Angeles and, at least so far in camp, embracing Ham’s role for him — putting in more energy on defense, setting picks at times, shooting corner threes at times, and picking his spots to be the old, aggressive Westbrook. How that goes this season will color how teams see him next summer when Westbrook is a free agent.

James Harden (76ers)

Harden chose to be a free agent this past summer, and the league is investigating that choice. Remember, Harden opted out of the final year of his deal with the 76ers, worth $47.4 million. Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey quickly used that cap space to sign P.J. Tucker to a three-year midlevel exception contract (one minute into free agency), bring in Danuel House, and trade for DeAnthony Melton. After all that was done Harden re-signed with the 76ers for “what was left” of the cap space the team had under the hard cap, which was $33 million. That threw up red flags around the league — teams saw it all as a “wink-wink” deal where Harden would get a big payday next summer.

Harden, at age 33, has a player option next summer and could have a bounce-back season running the Philly offense (he still averaged 22 points and 10.3 assists a game last season, but his efficiency dropped). If he puts up impressive numbers while leading the 76ers deep into the playoffs (and he doesn’t wilt in those moments), then a big payday is warranted. But is Harden still that guy? Is he still an All-NBA level player who can be a No.1 option? How well Harden plays this season will determine his next deal — and a lot of people will be watching.

Kyrie Irving (Nets)

Another player who — like Harden — pushed for a trade this offseason and found the market for him very cold.

With Irving, the questions are not around his skill set — he still has the best handles in the league, and nobody questions his ability to get into the lane or get buckets — but rather his commitment to the team and the game. Irving will argue that it’s not fair to question his commitment last season based on the vaccine mandate in New York (he could have played a full season for most NBA teams), but his critics will counter he went AWOL in the previous season and his commitment was in question before the vaccine came into the discussion.

Irving is a free agent next season, and the first questions are does he want to stay in Brooklyn, and will the Nets want him back? How broad the market for Irving will be depends on the perception of his attitude. The Lakers are known interested suitors, but will not have max money (more like around $30 million), so Irving will have decisions to make about his priorities.

Josh Hart (Trail Blazers)

Barring a significant injury, there is no chance he is picking up his $12.9 million player option — Hart is in line for a major pay raise. His balanced, two-way game that can plug into almost any system has fans in front offices around the NBA.

Hart has earned the starting small forward spot in Portland this season — he thrived after being traded to Portland last season and averaged 19.9 points a game — what he does with that spot next to Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant will ultimately determine how big his payday gets. But he’s got a nine-figure contract in his future if this season goes well for him, whether he wants to stay in the Pacific Northwest or move on. Hart will have options.

Dillon Brooks (Grizzlies)

If Khris Middleton reaches a new deal with the Bucks and Andrew Wiggins signs an extension with the Warriors — both things more likely to happen than not — Brooks might be the best two-way wing on the free agent market in 2023. That is a strong position to be in — but Brooks is going to have to earn it.

People’s first memories of him might be a rough playoff run where he shot 34.9% last season, or him making what Steve Kerr called a “dirty play,” injuring Gary Payton II. Brooks needs to remind people this season he plays a physical, tough-minded game on both ends — he likes to attack downhill on offense, and is a physical 6’7″ switchable defender on defense — and the kind of presence every team needs. That includes the Grizzlies, who will want to sign and keep Brooks and could reach an extension with him before the season starts. But if he gets to free agency, Brooks will have options.

Other players to watch in a contract year: Myles Turner (Pacers now but likely traded before the season is out), D'Angelo Russell (Timberwolves), Kevin Love (Cavaliers), Kristaps Porzingis (Wizards), Al Horford (Celtics), Harrison Barnes (Kings).

Watch Denver announcer introduce DeAndre Jordan as Deandre Ayton

By Oct 11, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
DeAndre Jordan got the start for the Nuggets in a preseason game Monday against the Suns, getting to match up against Deandre Ayton.

Then the Nuggets announcer mixed up the names and introduced Jordan as Ayton.

Jordan’s reaction is the best.

Ayton — the actual one, not Jordan — had himself a night: 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 11 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Hornets' LaMelo Ball leaves game with sprained left ankle

By Oct 10, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT
Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
It’s what every coach fears in the preseason, hopefully this one is not that serious.

The Hornets LaMelo Ball has left Monday night’s exhibition game against the Wizards with a sprained left ankle and will not return, the team announced.

The play happened in the third quarter when Ball was driving the lane and stepped on the foot of Anthony Gill. Ball immediately went to the ground, then left the game and went back to the locker room.

The good news is Ball did not appear to show much of a limp walking back to the locker room.

The real test will be Tuesday morning and how Ball feels then.

LaMelo was not the only player to leave the game with a sprained ankle, the Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis left the game not to return after rolling his ankle as well. It happened the same way, stepping on a defender’s foot while driving the lane.

Like Ball with the Hornets, Porzingis is critical to the Wizards’ success this season and so they got him out of the game quickly and he will get treatment for a few days.

