Watch Denver announcer introduce DeAndre Jordan as Deandre Ayton

DeAndre Jordan got the start for the Nuggets in a preseason game Monday against the Suns, getting to match up against Deandre Ayton.
Then the Nuggets announcer mixed up the names and introduced Jordan as Ayton.
Jordan’s reaction is the best.
Ayton — the actual one, not Jordan — had himself a night: 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 11 rebounds in 27 minutes.
It’s what every coach fears in the preseason, hopefully this one is not that serious.
The Hornets LaMelo Ball has left Monday night’s exhibition game against the Wizards with a sprained left ankle and will not return, the team announced.
The play happened in the third quarter when Ball was driving the lane and stepped on the foot of Anthony Gill. Ball immediately went to the ground, then left the game and went back to the locker room.
The good news is Ball did not appear to show much of a limp walking back to the locker room.
The real test will be Tuesday morning and how Ball feels then.
LaMelo was not the only player to leave the game with a sprained ankle, the Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis left the game not to return after rolling his ankle as well. It happened the same way, stepping on a defender’s foot while driving the lane.
Like Ball with the Hornets, Porzingis is critical to the Wizards’ success this season and so they got him out of the game quickly and he will get treatment for a few days.
Nothing to see here, move along.
Maybe there is a little history, like how Phoenix did not offer Deandre Ayton a max contract extension so he had to go out and get one from the Pacers, which the Suns instantly matched. Ayton did not sound thrilled to be back in Phoenix on Media Day, then soon after said he had not spoken with coach Monty Williams since last playoffs.
But that’s all ancient history. Now everything is all good in the valley of the Suns, right Ayton? Here’s what Ayton said this week, via the Arizona Republic.
“I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me. So, I can’t really say nothing. Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we’ve been in here working. We’ve been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it.”
In truth, things were probably never as bad as some reports made it out to be, but they aren’t all puppy dogs and lollipops now.
The question this season isn’t are the Suns going to work hard and be good — they went to the Finals two seasons ago and won 64 games last season. Instead, the questions are how will they handle adversity, will Chris Paul keep playing at the same high level, will they miss Jae Crowder, and did Luka Doncic and the Mavericks expose a fatal flaw in this roster construction? We will find out all of that by April and May.
For now, there’s nothing to see here, move along.
If Draymond Green is with the Warriors on opening night, what will the reaction of fans in the Chase Center be when his name is called to come up and get his championship ring from Adam Silver?
Would it be more awkward if he wasn’t there opening night so the Warriors had a separate pregame ceremony for just him one other night, almost like he was a returning player on another team?
While that may not be high on the Warriors’ list of concerns, it’s one of the things they need to consider when deciding when Green’s mutually agreed to exile from the team ends. Green stepped away after throwing a vicious punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a practice, and the decision by the Warriors was complicated by the video going public.
Steve Kerr said after the Warriors’ practice Monday there was “no clarity” on when Green might return.
Green said he hoped he would return before opening night, and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports there is no reason to expect he will miss any of the regular season.
What we don’t know, and what ultimately matters most in a return, is how this all has played out in the Warriors’ locker room. Green has to build back trust with the Warriors (again) and that is on the other Warriors players and can take time. How much time remains to be seen.
But the smart money is on Green picking up his ring from Silver on opening night.
Draymond Green remains away from the Warriors by mutual agreement following a vicious punch he threw at Jordan Poole during a practice. Green said all the right things publicly in admitting his mistake, what we don’t know is how the incident and that apology were received in the Warriors’ locker room.
Kevon Looney peeled back the curtain a little after Sunday’s Warriors’ preseason game against the Lakers.
“We had a lot of things happen here in my time but a lot of things usually get to stay in-house and we get to handle most of the time like that. It’s a little different with it being out in public and all the outside commotion weighing in on people’s decision or why people think…
“He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it.”
That may be the mindset within the Warriors — Green has to earn back their trust (again), but they’re going to give him the chance to do it because he has built up four championships worth of equity. The Warriors are title contenders and Green’s defense was critical to their title run last season, from his defense against Nikola Jokic against Denver to a brilliant last couple of games of the Finals against Boston. Green is not some easy-to-replace role player for this team.
It feels like nothing is decided with Green, including his long-term future in Golden State which is the subtext for this incident. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said that $400 million is about as high as the team can go in salary and luxury tax, and that would mean Golden State can’t extend the contracts of all three players eligible — Green, Poole and Andrew Wiggins — at the price they want. The music is going to stop and someone is not going to have a chair. That’s not going to be the 23-year-old Poole, his extension likely gets done before the season starts (Tyler Herro set his market at $30 million or so a season). Green could be the odd man out, forced to pick up his player option for next season ($27.6 million) or become a free agent.
The biggest question now for the Warriors: Will Green be back for opening night, ring night with his Warriors teammates? We’ll have to wait on that answer, too.
