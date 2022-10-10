PBT Podcast: Western Conference Preview with Mark Medina

By Oct 10, 2022
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
It’s going to be a wild season in the Western Conference — there are more teams with serious playoff aspirations than playoff spots.

At the top there are sure-fire contenders in the Warriors and Clippers (if Kawhi Leonard stays healthy), followed by teams that could be contenders if things break right like the Nuggets and Suns, and finally just really good teams like the Mavericks and Grizzlies. With the depth of this conference will be little margin for error.

Mark Medina of NBA.com joins Kurt Helin of NBC Sports to talk all things Western Conference, including if the Clippers are real and if the Lakers could be. How much will Luka Doncic miss Jalen Brunson in Dallas? Did the Suns miss their window? Why we all should be watching the Pelicans, and much more.

Report: Hawks added to list as possible trade partner for Jae Crowder

By Oct 10, 2022
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
Jae Crowder remains away from the Suns after not only not getting the extension he wanted but also being told Cameron Johnson could take his starting spot. Both sides are looking for a trade with the Heat and Bucks among the teams at the front of the line.

Enter the Atlanta Hawks, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The first thing to note, Charania uses the phrasing “in recent weeks and months” to describe the conversations — the Hawks are not new to this dance, and a deal has yet to be struck. So unless something has changed in the negotiations, something not mentioned in this report, don’t expect a trade imminently. Did this get leaked out of the Suns’ side to try and pressure other suitors to up their offer?

With John Collins having long been on the trade market, the Hawks bringing in the veteran Crowder as a backup 3-4 makes just in case makes some sense. But Crowder wants to start, or at least have a huge role, and there is a sharp drop off from Collins to Crowder, so are the Hawks making this move if Collins is sticking around?

This trade also could come together easily if the Hawks were willing to trade De'Andre Hunter for Crowder, but would Atlanta want to trade its 23-year-old starting three for a 32-year-old backup four? Would the Suns be willing to accept a construction more like Jarrett Culver and AJ Griffin, plus maybe a second-round pick, for Crowder? All this might be why no deal has come together yet.

This is something to monitor, but like most NBA trade rumors this may be more smoke than fire.

Who’s next: Five NBA stars most likely to be traded this season

By Oct 10, 2022
This summer, it was Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but not Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. There are always NBA trades to talk about — even if some never come to fruition.

So who is next?

The only sure things this NBA season are Luka Doncic will excessively whine to referees and a star player’s name will come up in trade rumors. But which stars? Who could be on the block next? Here are five names to look out for.

Draymond Green (Warriors)

Green’s name would not have made this list a couple of weeks ago. He probably still doesn’t get moved — several league sources told NBC Sports not to expect a trade, they think the Warriors will work it out — but nothing is off the table after the video of Green punching Jordan Poole in practice went viral.

Green is away from the Warriors right now by mutual decision. Kevon Looney was honest after the Warriors exhibition game Sunday saying Green has work to do to earn back the trust of the Golden State locker room.

If that trust cannot be repaired, and if the Warriors are serious about not extending his contract at the price he wants (instead inking Poole and Andrew Wiggins to new deals), they may have to consider this season as the chance to trade him. On the Lowe Post podcast, Bill Simmons threw out a three-way trade that sent Green to the Lakers and brought Myles Turner to the Warriors, which turned a few heads.

Green, however, may not have the market value people think. His ability to guard 1-5 and quarterback a defense is insanely valuable in the Warriors switching scheme, but it doesn’t fit with every team’s system. Plus, Green’s 3-point shooting has fallen way off, limiting his scoring largely to in the paint (he still makes great reads and passes). Green is a perfect fit and thrives in the Warriors eco-system, would he thrive the same way elsewhere? A lot of scouts and executives aren’t so sure.

Still, suddenly the idea of a Green trade is not crazy. It’s something to watch.

Russell Westbrook (Lakers)

An obvious addition to the list as Lakers GM Rob Pelinka spent all summer trying to find a deal for Westbrook they found acceptable.

Throughout training camp, Westbrook has said and done all the right things: playing defense, setting picks, being in the corner to shoot 3s on some sets, and being a team player. Let’s say people — and by people, we mean both league officials and Lakers fans — are skeptical about how long this will continue. If things start to go sideways with the Lakers, a Westbrook trade will be back on the table (and we will be back to discussing what it would take to get just-extended Rob Pelinka to send out both Lakers first-round picks he can trade (2027 and 2029).

Bradley Beal (Wizards)

Another rumor that seems inevitable, even if Beal just inked a five-year, $251 million extension to stay with the Wizards.

Washington is thinking playoffs (or, at least play-in), but if things go off the rails early due to injuries or any other reason, the Beal rumors will start up again. Just remember, the Wizards gave Beal a “no trade” clause in this massive new extension, so he has to approve any trade — Washington can’t pull what the Clippers did with Blake Griffin and send him away after signing this new deal. Beal has to sign off on any move. That severely restricts where Beal could go, if he even wants to go anywhere. But you can be sure the rumors will not die.

John Collins (Hawks)

He is another player who has been on the trade block for more than a year, but the Hawks haven’t found a deal they like so he is still in Atlanta. At Media Day both Collins and Atlanta GM Landry Fields talked about putting those rumors in the past and working on winning a lot of games, but as the trade deadline nears expect those rumors to pop up again (especially if the Hawks don’t live up to expectations).

Collins is a bouncy four who averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a game last season — he could help a lot of teams. Expect those teams to call again as we move closer to the NBA trade deadline.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

The Thunder are young and don’t want to win many games this season as they continue to stockpile young talent during their rebuild (put bluntly, they want to be in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes). Gilgeous-Alexander is an outstanding player and wins games. The Thunder will keep him around to start the season (even with him they are not going to win much) but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him sat down deeper into the season as the Thunder want to tank player their young guys. A team that needs a point guard and floor general could come calling, and if that team will surrender picks or young players the Thunder will listen.

Other names to watch on the ride market: Myles Turner (Pacers), Buddy Hield (Pacers), Mike Conley (Jazz), Lauri Markkanen (Jazz), Bojan Bogdanovic (Pistons), Alec Burks (Pistons), Julius Randle (Knicks).

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook: ‘I know I’m a good shooter’

By Oct 9, 2022
Russell Westbrook has never lacked for confidence.

This season, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham is asking Westbrook to do things he didn’t or wouldn’t last season — play hard on defense, set screens, be a distributor on the break, and stand in the corner and shoot 3-pointers.

Westbrook’s shot was one of the issues last season as he shot 29.8% from 3 and struggled outside the restricted area (and took two-thirds of his shots from the outside). However, he was good in the corners — 43.8% on corner 3s last season — and he is confident in his shot and ability to knock them down, as he told Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register.

“I know I’m a good shooter, and I’m very confident in myself and my ability to shoot the basketball,” he said. “Just continue working on my craft as I always have, and take good shots. The quality of shots is important. Making sure I’m not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket.”

Westbrook said his shooting form has not changed, he’s just worked on “timing and patience.” What is different is Ham’s pick-and-roll heavy system.

“Definitely different – just the ability to be able to get in the open floor, attack with space, take my time,” he said after Saturday’s Lakers practice. “Miss or make, shots will come as the season prolongs. But just get in that rhythm and know that I can get to any spot that I want to and get in-rhythm shots for sure, so far.”

At points in his career, he has done everything Ham and the Lakers are asking of him now. He’s never been an elite shooter, but he’s been better than the inconsistent shooter of recent years. Westbrook has largely been a volume scorer. The Lakers don’t need that — LeBron James and Anthony Davis are far more efficient at putting up points. Ham needs Westbrook to play with and off that duo.

Westbrook’s effort, energy, and willingness to play a role have reportedly looked good in practice. Things have looked better in preseason games, but that’s just the preseason. What happens when the Lakers start the season against title contenders the Warriors and Clippers? What happens when adversity strikes?

The real tests are to come for Westbrook, and how he answers will go a long way toward deciding how this Lakers season goes.

Wizards’ Bradley Beal enters COVID health, safety protocols, out for Monday preseason game

By Oct 9, 2022
2022-23 NBA Globals Games All-Access
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
As a nation we may be transitioning out of the pandemic phase, but COVID-19 and its variants are still a reality, it’s still taking lives, and it can’t be ignored.

It’s still a part of the NBA as well, and Bradley Beal will miss the Wizards preseason game Monday — and potentially will be out longer — after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

Beal is vaccinated, hopefully he does not suffer serious symptoms or have to be out for an extended period of time. Vaccinated players are only tested for the virus when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.” (Unvaccinated players and staff are tested weekly.)

The Wizards open the season 10 days from now, on Oct. 19 in Indiana.

The league has laid out COVID protocols for the 202-23 season, hopefully we will not be talking about them much because the virus will remain in the background this season. But as Beal shows, the virus is still a part of our lives and the league, and there could be impacts.

