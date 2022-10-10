Kerr says “no clarity” on Draymond Green return, new report says it’s expected before opener

By Oct 10, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT
If Draymond Green is with the Warriors on opening night, what will the reaction of fans in the Chase Center be when his name is called to come up and get his championship ring from Adam Silver?

Would it be more awkward if he wasn’t there opening night so the Warriors had a separate pregame ceremony for just him one other night, almost like he was a returning player on another team?

While that may not be high on the Warriors’ list of concerns, it’s one of the things they need to consider when deciding when Green’s mutually agreed to exile from the team ends. Green stepped away after throwing a vicious punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a practice, and the decision by the Warriors was complicated by the video going public.

Steve Kerr said after the Warriors’ practice Monday there was “no clarity” on when Green might return.

Green said he hoped he would return before opening night, and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports there is no reason to expect he will miss any of the regular season.

What we don’t know, and what ultimately matters most in a return, is how this all has played out in the Warriors’ locker room. Green has to build back trust with the Warriors (again) and that is on the other Warriors players and can take time. How much time remains to be seen.

But the smart money is on Green picking up his ring from Silver on opening night.

Deandre Ayton on relationship with Monty Williams, 'Everything is back to normal'

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Four
Nothing to see here, move along.

Maybe there is a little history, like how Phoenix did not offer Deandre Ayton a max contract extension so he had to go out and get one from the Pacers, which the Suns instantly matched. Ayton did not sound thrilled to be back in Phoenix on Media Day, then soon after said he had not spoken with coach Monty Williams since last playoffs.

But that’s all ancient history. Now everything is all good in the valley of the Suns, right Ayton? Here’s what Ayton said this week, via the Arizona Republic.

“I mean, we talk, man. At the end of the day, it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yeah, I may have come to media day just bland, but I wasn’t trying to give nobody no damn story or nothing, but it flipped on me. So, I can’t really say nothing. Just let everybody run away with it. All I know is we’ve been in here working. We’ve been battling each other, beating up each other in training camp. Coach has been loving it.”

In truth, things were probably never as bad as some reports made it out to be, but they aren’t all puppy dogs and lollipops now.

The question this season isn’t are the Suns going to work hard and be good — they went to the Finals two seasons ago and won 64 games last season. Instead, the questions are how will they handle adversity, will Chris Paul keep playing at the same high level, will they miss Jae Crowder, and did Luka Doncic and the Mavericks expose a fatal flaw in this roster construction? We will find out all of that by April and May.

For now, there’s nothing to see here, move along.

Warriors' Looney says Green has 'work to do to get that trust back from us'

By Oct 10, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT
Draymond Green remains away from the Warriors by mutual agreement following a vicious punch he threw at Jordan Poole during a practice. Green said all the right things publicly in admitting his mistake, what we don’t know is how the incident and that apology were received in the Warriors’ locker room.

Kevon Looney peeled back the curtain a little after Sunday’s Warriors’ preseason game against the Lakers.

“We had a lot of things happen here in my time but a lot of things usually get to stay in-house and we get to handle most of the time like that. It’s a little different with it being out in public and all the outside commotion weighing in on people’s decision or why people think…

“He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us, but I think he’s willing to do it.”

That may be the mindset within the Warriors — Green has to earn back their trust (again), but they’re going to give him the chance to do it because he has built up four championships worth of equity. The Warriors are title contenders and Green’s defense was critical to their title run last season, from his defense against Nikola Jokic against Denver to a brilliant last couple of games of the Finals against Boston. Green is not some easy-to-replace role player for this team.

It feels like nothing is decided with Green, including his long-term future in Golden State which is the subtext for this incident. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said that $400 million is about as high as the team can go in salary and luxury tax, and that would mean Golden State can’t extend the contracts of all three players eligible — Green, Poole and Andrew Wiggins — at the price they want. The music is going to stop and someone is not going to have a chair. That’s not going to be the 23-year-old Poole, his extension likely gets done before the season starts (Tyler Herro set his market at $30 million or so a season). Green could be the odd man out, forced to pick up his player option for next season ($27.6 million) or become a free agent.

The biggest question now for the Warriors: Will Green be back for opening night, ring night with his Warriors teammates? We’ll have to wait on that answer, too.

Report: Hawks added to list as possible trade partner for Jae Crowder

NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Jae Crowder remains away from the Suns after not only not getting the extension he wanted but also being told Cameron Johnson could take his starting spot. Both sides are looking for a trade with the Heat and Bucks among the teams at the front of the line.

Enter the Atlanta Hawks, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The first thing to note, Charania uses the phrasing “in recent weeks and months” to describe the conversations — the Hawks are not new to this dance, and a deal has yet to be struck. So unless something has changed in the negotiations, something not mentioned in this report, don’t expect a trade imminently. Did this get leaked out of the Suns’ side to try and pressure other suitors to up their offer?

With John Collins having long been on the trade market, the Hawks bringing in the veteran Crowder as a backup 3-4 makes just in case makes some sense. But Crowder wants to start, or at least have a huge role, and there is a sharp drop off from Collins to Crowder, so are the Hawks making this move if Collins is sticking around?

This trade also could come together easily if the Hawks were willing to trade De'Andre Hunter for Crowder, but would Atlanta want to trade its 23-year-old starting three for a 32-year-old backup four? Would the Suns be willing to accept a construction more like Jarrett Culver and AJ Griffin, plus maybe a second-round pick, for Crowder? All this might be why no deal has come together yet.

This is something to monitor, but like most NBA trade rumors this may be more smoke than fire.

Who's next: Five NBA stars most likely to be traded this season

By Oct 10, 2022, 10:03 AM EDT
This summer, it was Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but not Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. There are always NBA trades to talk about — even if some never come to fruition.

So who is next?

The only sure things this NBA season are Luka Doncic will excessively whine to referees and a star player’s name will come up in trade rumors. But which stars? Who could be on the block next? Here are five names to look out for.

Draymond Green (Warriors)

Green’s name would not have made this list a couple of weeks ago. He probably still doesn’t get moved — several league sources told NBC Sports not to expect a trade, they think the Warriors will work it out — but nothing is off the table after the video of Green punching Jordan Poole in practice went viral.

Green is away from the Warriors right now by mutual decision. Kevon Looney was honest after the Warriors exhibition game Sunday saying Green has work to do to earn back the trust of the Golden State locker room.

If that trust cannot be repaired, and if the Warriors are serious about not extending his contract at the price he wants (instead inking Poole and Andrew Wiggins to new deals), they may have to consider this season as the chance to trade him. On the Lowe Post podcast, Bill Simmons threw out a three-way trade that sent Green to the Lakers and brought Myles Turner to the Warriors, which turned a few heads.

Green, however, may not have the market value people think. His ability to guard 1-5 and quarterback a defense is insanely valuable in the Warriors switching scheme, but it doesn’t fit with every team’s system. Plus, Green’s 3-point shooting has fallen way off, limiting his scoring largely to in the paint (he still makes great reads and passes). Green is a perfect fit and thrives in the Warriors eco-system, would he thrive the same way elsewhere? A lot of scouts and executives aren’t so sure.

Still, suddenly the idea of a Green trade is not crazy. It’s something to watch.

Russell Westbrook (Lakers)

An obvious addition to the list as Lakers GM Rob Pelinka spent all summer trying to find a deal for Westbrook they found acceptable.

Throughout training camp, Westbrook has said and done all the right things: playing defense, setting picks, being in the corner to shoot 3s on some sets, and being a team player. Let’s say people — and by people, we mean both league officials and Lakers fans — are skeptical about how long this will continue. If things start to go sideways with the Lakers, a Westbrook trade will be back on the table (and we will be back to discussing what it would take to get just-extended Rob Pelinka to send out both Lakers first-round picks he can trade (2027 and 2029).

Myles Turner (Pacers)

Another rumor that inevitably will come true, the only question is where Turner lands.

Turner has never been an All-Star and is underrated by fans, but he fits what teams are seeking in a modern big man — he is an elite shot blocker (2.8 per game last season, 3.4 per game two seasons ago), who is mobile enough to do a little switching. On offense, he shot 33.3% on four 3-pointers a game last season in Indiana. He is a stretch five that is easy to picture next to Anthony Davis in Los Angeles (the Lakers don’t want to give up two first-round picks for Turner and Buddy Hield), but also would fit next to any four who wants to score inside (Julius Randle, Zion Williamson, etc.). The Pacers are waiting for the right deal, but they also don’t want to start winning a lot of games in a rebuilding year and mess up their lottery odds, so there is pressure to find the right trade sooner rather than later.

John Collins (Hawks)

He is another player who has been on the trade block for more than a year, but the Hawks haven’t found a deal they like so he is still in Atlanta. At Media Day both Collins and Atlanta GM Landry Fields talked about putting those rumors in the past and working on winning a lot of games, but as the trade deadline nears expect those rumors to pop up again (especially if the Hawks don’t live up to expectations).

Collins is a bouncy four who averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds a game last season — he could help a lot of teams. Expect those teams to call again as we move closer to the NBA trade deadline.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

The Thunder are young and don’t want to win many games this season as they continue to stockpile young talent during their rebuild (put bluntly, they want to be in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes). Gilgeous-Alexander is an outstanding player and wins games. The Thunder will keep him around to start the season (even with him they are not going to win much) but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him sat down deeper into the season as the Thunder want to tank player their young guys. A team that needs a point guard and floor general could come calling, and if that team will surrender picks or young players the Thunder will listen.

Other names to watch on the ride market: Buddy Hield (Pacers), Mike Conley (Jazz), Lauri Markkanen (Jazz), Bojan Bogdanovic (Pistons), Alec Burks (Pistons), Julius Randle (Knicks).

(Note: Bradley Beal was listed in the original article, but because he signed a supermax deal he cannot be traded this year. In addition, he has a no-trade clause beyond that so Beal could control when and where he gets traded, if it ever comes to that.)

