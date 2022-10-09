Watch Trae Young drop 31 in one half during Abu Dhabi exhibition

By Oct 9, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Trae Young looks ready for the new season.

How good the new-look Hawks with Dejounte Murray next to Young are will get put to the test in a couple of weeks, but Ice Trae was on display during an exhibition game against the Bucks in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. Young dropped 31 points in a half of basketball.

Shots from the logo, nutmegging Bobby Portis — it was the full Trae Young experience. He is ready for the season to start.

The Hawks and Bucks now fly back to the United States and try to get their body clocks past the jet lag and ready for the season.

Wizards’ Bradley Beal enters COVID health, safety protocols, out for Monday preseason game

By Oct 9, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT
2022-23 NBA Globals Games All-Access
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
As a nation we may be transitioning out of the pandemic phase, but COVID-19 and its variants are still a reality, it’s still taking lives, and it can’t be ignored.

It’s still a part of the NBA as well, and Bradley Beal will miss the Wizards preseason game Monday — and potentially will be out longer — after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

Beal is vaccinated, hopefully he does not suffer serious symptoms or have to be out for an extended period of time. Vaccinated players are only tested for the virus when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.” (Unvaccinated players and staff are tested weekly.)

The Wizards open the season 10 days from now, on Oct. 19 in Indiana.

The league has laid out COVID protocols for the 202-23 season, hopefully we will not be talking about them much because the virus will remain in the background this season. But as Beal shows, the virus is still a part of our lives and the league, and there could be impacts.

Spurs brought open practice, community fair to Uvalde, Texas

Associated PressOct 9, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT
Orlando Magic v San Antonio Spurs
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The smallest gesture can have a huge impact.

That was reaffirmed to the San Antonio Spurs when the team held an open practice and community fair in Uvalde, Texas.

It was 137 days ago that the small town, 88 miles southwest of downtown San Antonio, was the sight of an elementary school shooting. On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary.

The Spurs held an open practice Saturday at Uvalde High School in support of the students of Robb Elementary and those affected by that tragic day.

“It’s extremely sad,” San Antonio guard Tre Jones said. “We wish everybody was with us, still being able to enjoy this moment. We are just trying to bring joy to the families and all the kids who were friends with those kids that died and help the teachers as well. We want to bring a moment of happiness into their lives again and try to just bring a smile to their faces.”

With a transformative roster brimming with young players, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich received the loudest ovation as the team took the court for a brief practice. The Spurs then literally lifted the community, raising toddlers on their shoulders to bring them closer to the rim for a basket.

The true elevation was felt off the court.

Monica Flores’ eldest daughter is still understandably traumatized by the day’s tragedy. Her daughter was in the fourth grade, the same classification as those who died. Her daughter’s classroom was directly across the hall from the two adjoining rooms where the shooting took place.

“She has her moments, but we will never forget,” Flores said. “Sudden hands, different people that look like the shooter – she did see the shooter through her classroom window. She is terrified by people who look like him, not that she judges, but people have (similar looks), and it’s just scary.”

Flores’ daughter is scared to leave her home. She is terrified of certain situations. But that was pushed aside for a few hours, thanks to the Spurs.

Flores’ daughter eagerly anticipated Saturday afternoon once she heard the Spurs were coming to Uvalde just to see her and the other kids from Robb Elementary.

Dressed in the Manu Ginobili jersey her uncle purchased for her a few years ago, Flores’ daughter and the crowd were surprised and delighted to see the Spurs’ hall of fame guard in attendance. Now a special advisor with the Spurs, Ginobili spent the entire event signing autographs and taking pictures with those in attendance.

Flores’ daughter sprinted directly for Ginobili at midcourt when it was her group’s turn to take the court and meet the players.

And just as hundreds of fans have done for more than a decade, Flores’ daughter was beaming in delight as she posed with Ginobili.

“I am so glad she got to experience this with Manu,” Flores said.

The feeling was mutual for the Spurs.

“It’s big for me to be able to come out here and see the kids smile,” San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson said. “We know it’s been tough. If we can just come out here and bring just a little bit of joy, it’s a successful day for us.”

The tragedy of May 24 is something the Uvalde community will never get over, but they are trying to get through it.

“Tomorrow, on the court and off the court, we will fly,” Dr. Kara Allen, Spurs chief impact officer, said. “We will do the work and we will fly, but today, today is just doing joy. So, on behalf of the brilliant humans on the court and the brilliant humans you are, thank you for letting us choose to just do joy with you today.”

Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes out weeks with elbow injury

By Oct 9, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Pelicans backup big man Jaxson Hayes is out for at least a couple of weeks with a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow, the team announced.

The injury occurred during a preseason game against the Pistons. The Pelicans say Hayes will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but expect a more prolonged absence. While this is his off-arm, history suggests it will take longer for Hayes to bounce back from this, something Jeff Stotts points out at In Street Clothes.

Sports fans recognize a torn ulnar collateral ligament as the first step to Tommy John surgery in baseball pitchers, but it does not require that same treatment to play in the NBA. However, it takes time to heal.

Hayes provides an athletic spark off the bench behind Zion Williamson and Jonas Valančiūnas in New Orleans, averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 assists a game in 20 minutes a night for New Orleans last season. He’s a solid reserve who can block shots and is an efficient scorer (68 True Shooting Percentage last season), plus is a good finisher in transition. He also remains on probation from a domestic violence arrest in 2021 and a scuffle with police.

Hayes is headed to a contract year. Unless he and the Pelicans agree to an extension by Oct. 18, he will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Report: Lakers extend GM Rob Pelinka through 2026

By Oct 8, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT
The Lakers like their in-the-family decision-making core of GM Rob Pelinka (Kobe Bryant’s former agent), senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis, his wife Linda (the Rambi), and Jeanie Buss. That group expands on some topics — trading Russell Westbrook, for example — but that group is the core.

And it’s staying that way. The Lakers have extended the contract of Rob Pelinka through 2026, according to a report from Chris Haynes at Yahoo Sports.

The Lakers’ ownership group, led by Jeanie Buss, believes deeply in management and the coach being in alignment on one vision. Pelinka’s contract is now set to expire at the same time as first-year head coach Darvin Ham, who signed a four-year deal.

Pelinka was rumored to be on a hot seat after last season when he orchestrated a Russell Westbrook trade, but pulled off the most important move of the summer for the Lakers — he got LeBron James to sign an extension. It’s a two-year deal that keeps LeBron on the Lakers through at least 2024.

Pelinka also spent the summer executing changes — ones demanded by LeBron — after another disappointing season: hiring Darvin Ham as coach, plus changing the supporting cast around LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook to be younger and defend better. The Lakers looked for a Westbrook trade, but couldn’t find one they were willing to pull the trigger on.

The Lakers should be better, but Pelinka and his team are still looking for moves that can vault Los Angeles up to contender status. Pelinka had a championship team in 2020 based on defense and versatility (3&D wings) around LeBron and AD, then proceeded to tear it down to get high-usage ball handlers, and the results have not been pretty. Pelinka started to undo that work over the summer and now he’s got more time to put together a team around LeBron that can contend.

