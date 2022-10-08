Update: Jalen Suggs suffers left knee capsule sprain, bone bruise in win

Jalen Suggs suffered a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise during Orlando’s preseason game against the Mavericks on Friday night, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
After colliding with Dorian Finney-Smith in the first quarter, Suggs was helped off the court and into the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the evening. The X-rays after the game came back negative.
During his rookie season, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft only played 48 games due to various injuries, and his second year in the league isn’t getting off to a much better start.
His return to the court will depend on how he responds to the treatment on his knee, though there was relief in the organization that it wasn’t a more serious injury, according to Wojnarowski.
As long as Suggs is sidelined, Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton should be the point guards for Orlando, since Markelle Fultz suffered a fractured left big toe. Like Suggs, Fultz’ return to the court will depend on how his body responds to treatment.
Orlando has high expectations for their team this year. Fultz believes the team can be the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which is a much better season than anyone expects. With two injuries to point guards already, those dreams seem to be on track to just remain dreams.
UPDATE: Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a knee sprain and a bone bruise. He will miss weeks, but this is much better than the other possible injuries from a hyperextension.
Do not forget, Obi Toppin is the reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion.
Toppin leaked out on a blocked shot against the Magic, got the look-ahead pass with nobody around him, then reminded the world why he won that contest — he went Eastbay for the slam.
Let’s see that again.
Shut. It. Down.
On a more serious note, Magic guard Jalen Suggs left this game in the first quarter with what appears to be a hyperextension. He will not return in this game but the Magic do not have a more definitive diagnosis yet.
The video changes how things feel, even if it doesn’t ultimately change the outcome.
The Warriors went from “there was an altercation at practice” to a video showing Green rapidly escalating a standard shoving match with a quick and vicious punch to the face of Jordan Poole. This was something the Warriors thought would fade away and was out of the news cycle to something at the top of the sports news cycle they will have to deal with for a while.
The Warriors are now trying to find out how this practice video got leaked, according to multiple reports. Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN were first.
Two thoughts here.
First, the Warriors absolutely should investigate who leaked this video. Players around the league’s reaction to the public video shows how they feel practice is a safe, private space for them, and to make it public crosses a line. It’s possible a Warriors or Chase Center staffer went for the bag (TMZ pays for this kind of video/story) and violated the Warriors’ policy and practices in the process. Simply put: Someone should get fired over this.
However, the more interesting scenario is the Warriors can’t determine where the leak came from. That could lead to all kinds of speculation about someone wanting to make Green look bad — the who and why of that possibility can go a lot of different directions.
Second, we see this in politics all the time — use the search for the leaker to distract from what was leaked. Blame the messenger. The video shows a vicious, borderline sucker punch from Green (he was facing Poole, but nobody saw that coming), and it’s fair to question if the Warriors are handling it “internally” was the right move and if they have done enough to chastize Green. There is a history of crossing the line with him.
Wherever you fall on how the Warriors are handling it, they would much prefer a discussion of how it was leaked to discussing that footage and the impact on the team.
That’s the big problem for the Warriors — this is no longer just fading away as they hoped.
“How did that video get leaked?”
That was the primary reaction of players on Twitter after TMZ got ahold of the practice video showing Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a Warriors practice. The video has gone viral in NBA circles and brought an issue the Warriors hoped was in the rearview mirror front and center again.
Trae Young played the instigator on Twitter with his response (although the rumor of Green wanting to join the Lakers if the Warriors don’t extend him has been floating around the league for a while).
While some other players talked about the incident, most players were focused on how something they consider private — a practice — became public.
Former Grizzlies executive John Hollinger posted the response of the 29 other teams.
