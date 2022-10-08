Update: Jalen Suggs suffers left knee capsule sprain, bone bruise in win

Jalen Suggs suffered a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise during Orlando’s preseason game against the Mavericks on Friday night, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After colliding with Dorian Finney-Smith in the first quarter, Suggs was helped off the court and into the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the evening. The X-rays after the game came back negative.

Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 8, 2022

During his rookie season, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft only played 48 games due to various injuries, and his second year in the league isn’t getting off to a much better start.

His return to the court will depend on how he responds to the treatment on his knee, though there was relief in the organization that it wasn’t a more serious injury, according to Wojnarowski.

As long as Suggs is sidelined, Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton should be the point guards for Orlando, since Markelle Fultz suffered a fractured left big toe. Like Suggs, Fultz’ return to the court will depend on how his body responds to treatment.

Orlando has high expectations for their team this year. Fultz believes the team can be the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which is a much better season than anyone expects. With two injuries to point guards already, those dreams seem to be on track to just remain dreams.