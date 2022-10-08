Draymond Green says he will be away from Warriors for a few days, ‘I was wrong’

By Oct 8, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT
An apologetic Draymond Green said he “was wrong” and will be away from the Warriors for a few days to “continue to better myself.”

Green has been away from Golden State since Wednesday when he threw a vicious punch at Jordan Poole during practice. The Warriors organization tried to play the incident down, but on Friday video of the fight leaked and things looked far worse for Green — he was the instigator and this was no “push and light jab” fight, Green threw a haymaker that could have injured Poole.

Green spoke to the media on Saturday, two days after he apologized to teammates, but he did so again publicly.

Steve Kerr said later that the decision for Green to be away from the team was “mutual” between him and management.

Green was asked if he would play in the Oct. 18 season opener against the Lakers, the Warriors ring ceremony. He said he hoped to but that decision has yet to be made.

After the video leaked, the Warriors could no longer hope this incident would just go away (although they are happy to deflect attention to how the video got leaked). There is speculation the Warriors could change course and suspend Green for several games. So far, the only word from the organization has been that things would be handled “internally.”

Green admitted he needed to do more to work on himself.

He also said the looming contract situation in Golden State — where Poole could get a large contract extension before the season starts, while Green has wanted a max extension all summer but the Warriors put talks off — had nothing to do with the incident, and professed his love for Poole.

Green was contrite and did it by speaking to the media (there had been concern around the Warriors he would drop a podcast on the topic and defend his actions). That’s a first step.

But there are a lot of questions we don’t know the answer to that will go a long way in determining how this plays out. First and most importantly, how is this being perceived in the locker room? By Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and the other leaders? Does the locker room want to see a suspension or other, more public penalty for Green? Part of the Warriors’ success in this era has been about the team chemistry, the camaraderie, and joy they play with — Green has been an emotional part of that. Now has the dynamic changed?

The money aspect that Green played down matters as well. Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob has hinted that the team doesn’t want to go above (a frankly ridiculous) $400 million in salary and luxury tax payments, but if the team were to extend Poole, Green and Wiggins at the money they feel they deserve the team would obliterate that barrier. It has led to speculation about who could be out — it’s not the young and up-and-coming Poole, who likely gets his extension before the season starts (Tyler Herro just set the market for him at four years, $120 million). There has been a lot of speculation the Warriors see Green as fading and might try to force him to opt-in on his deal for next season ($27.6 million) or trade him, allowing them to keep Wiggins. Does this incident throw fuel on that fire, or do the Warriors still see Green as an indispensable part of a title team they can’t move on from?

Green has spoken, but this story is not over.

Beverley on Smart winning Defensive Player of the Year: ‘Part of me was pissed the f*** off’

By Oct 8, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT
Last season, Marcus Smart became the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Some saw it as a breakthrough for a guard to be recognized.

Patrick Beverley was more than a little ticked off, he told Draymond Green on “The Draymond Green Show.” (Warning: NSFW language in the video below.)

“Part of me was pissed the f*** off, Dray. I ain’t gonna lie, bro. I’d be a fool not to sit—from a competitor’s standpoint, I’d be a cap sitting on here telling you I wasn’t pissed off when that happened. Not from like, I don’t want him to get it, from like, ‘Damn, I’m happy a guard got it, but damn, I’ve been sitting right here. I’ve been sitting right here for years.’ But I respect it. A guard got it.”

Smart was a controversial choice in basketball circles — but not because of Beverley. Smart was the best defender on the best defense in the NBA, a historic defense in the second half of the season. The argument against Smart was more that Robert Williams III was more important to the Boston defense, that Mikal Bridges was more critical in Phoenix, or that Rudy Gobert still had a bigger influence on the defense in Utah (same with Bam Adebayo in Miami).

Beverley is an unquestionably good defender but his argument was more about changing the culture and lifting up the Timberwolves to a respectable defense last season. Beverley undoubtedly played a big role, but to win the award a player usually has to come from a top-five defense.

Beverley is with the Lakers this season and is a perfect fit for what Darvin Ham wants out of the Lakers — relentlessness on defense. Beverley is the guy who can be in the film room and call out LeBron James, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook about defensive lapses. If the Lakers’ defense improves this season, Beverley will be a key reason why.

Whether that would be enough to get him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation remains to be seen.

Kemba Walker waiting for opportunity, ‘I’ve got something in the tank’

By Oct 8, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
As you read this, Kemba Walker is still a member of the Detroit Pistons, but there’s not really a role for him there with Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes already on the roster. The Pistons and Walker reportedly have talked about a buyout but the buzz is Walker hasn’t signed off, presumably because he has yet to find his next landing spot.

Talking with Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, Walker let it be known he has something to give a team.

“I’ve got something in the tank for sure,” Walker said. “I’m just grinding and trying to feel as good as I can. And right now I feel great. I feel as great as I’ve felt in a long time. I’m just waiting for my opportunity.”

And he insists doesn’t care whether that’s as a reserve or starter.

“I just want to be able to play basketball again,” Walker said. “I don’t care. I started my career off playing basketball coming off the bench. Who cares? I just want to be able to play ball like I love to do, be around some great, great teammates and just have fun.”

With the Knicks last season, Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists a night, but played in just 37 games due to ongoing knee problems. That’s the question for teams considering Walker, even as a reserve point guard: can he hold up physically?

There are some teams where a roll of the dice on Walker seems reasonable. Charlotte has long been rumored as they could use point guard depth behind LaMelo Ball, maybe Chicago wants a little insurance to start the season with Lonzo Ball out. Other teams make sense on paper as well, if those teams think Walker can contribute and stay healthy.

Update: Jalen Suggs suffers left knee capsule sprain, bone bruise in win

By Oct 8, 2022, 10:43 AM EDT
Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors
Getty Photo
Jalen Suggs suffered a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise during Orlando’s preseason game against the Mavericks on Friday night, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After colliding with Dorian Finney-Smith in the first quarter, Suggs was helped off the court and into the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the evening. The X-rays after the game came back negative.

During his rookie season, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft only played 48 games due to various injuries, and his second year in the league isn’t getting off to a much better start.

His return to the court will depend on how he responds to the treatment on his knee, though there was relief in the organization that it wasn’t a more serious injury, according to Wojnarowski.

As long as Suggs is sidelined, Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton should be the point guards for Orlando, since Markelle Fultz suffered a fractured left big toe. Like Suggs, Fultz’ return to the court will depend on how his body responds to treatment.

Orlando has high expectations for their team this year. Fultz believes the team can be the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which is a much better season than anyone expects. With two injuries to point guards already, those dreams seem to be on track to just remain dreams.

Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with left knee injury, X-rays negative, more info to come

By Oct 8, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Orlando Magic v Memphis Grizzlies
Justin Ford/Getty Images
0 Comments

UPDATE: Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a knee sprain and a bone bruise. He will miss weeks, but this is much better than the other possible injuries from a hyperextension.

Jalen Suggs’ rookie season was held back by injuries (fractured thumb, right ankle bone bruise), but he was healthy and ready to earn more minutes this season.

Then in a preseason game Friday night he was shoved from behind by Dorian Finney-Smith and appeared to hyperextend his left knee. Suggs was on the ground for several minutes before being helped back to the locker room.

After the game, coach Jamahl Mosley said the X-rays were negative but he would get an MRI Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

Suggs, the No.5 pick out of Gonzaga in the 2021 NBA Draft, was considered a steal for the Magic at that point in the draft. However, the injuries messed up the flow of his rookie season and he ended up averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 assists a game on unimpressive shooting numbers (45.5 true shooting percentage).

The Magic were counting on a step forward from Suggs this season. This is an ominous way to start, hopefully the injury is not as bad as it appeared.

