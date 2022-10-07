NBA world reacts to video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

“How did that video get leaked?”
That was the primary reaction of players on Twitter after TMZ got ahold of the practice video showing Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a Warriors practice. The video has gone viral in NBA circles and brought an issue the Warriors hoped was in the rearview mirror front and center again.
Trae Young played the instigator on Twitter with his response (although the rumor of Green wanting to join the Lakers if the Warriors don’t extend him has been floating around the league for a while).
Draymond is tryna get to LA.
Damn ! 😳
While some other players talked about the incident, most players were focused on how something they consider private — a practice — became public.
All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN
How in DA HELL was that @Money23Green Jordan Poole video leaked?? That’s an in-house video, man there better be some heads rolling.. Y’all are the World Champs and have an inside snitch?!?!? #SoNotCool
Id fire my ENTIRE VIDEO STAFF pic.twitter.com/4D9ucA0BEU
FIGHTINS
Ain’t no way! Over a foul in practice… nahhh run me my fade. And y’all talking about it should have never got out is weird! So is it weird that y’all mad at the person for putting it out but yet when cops beat up prisoners in jail we want all the info! Can’t have it both ways.
"There's no reason to sucker punch the young fella. I told Draymond last night that he has to fix the situation with [Jordan] Poole… You never hit your teammates in practice, man."
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/wdwXHzQRAh
There is no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that.
Fire whoever leaked that video. Got a whole bunch of mofos who can't be trusted. Everybody wrong. As soon as Dray start walking somebody supposed to get in front of him..looks like the video guys and support staff got more heart than some of then chumps on the sideline
Former Grizzlies executive John Hollinger posted the response of the 29 other teams.
That noise you just heard? That was every team that has automatic practice court cameras in their facility sending out an alert for an urgent mandatory staff meeting.
