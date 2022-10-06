Wembanyama encore: 36 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks against Ignite

Victor Wembanyama is for real.
And I don’t mean real tall, although he is that, too. Check out this image of him next to Rudy Gobert, who is a legit 7’1″.
Oh my god pic.twitter.com/hwc3zfjpEo
— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 6, 2022
Wembanyama is for real like a genuine generational talent — in his second game against the G-League Ignite he had 36 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocked shots.
Victor Wembanyama followed up his 37-point game on Tuesday with an equally impressive 36-point double-double in a win!
🔥 @vicw_32: 36 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 4 BLK pic.twitter.com/M5dy1WpUPT
— NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022
That comes off his 37-point performance in the first meeting where he hit 7-of-11 3-pointers and had five blocks.
To be clear: That is 73 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocks, shooting 9-of-18 from 3 (and 22-of-44 overall) across two games against a good talent level. And he is 18 years old.
Everyone in and around the NBA has been trying to come up with player comps — Kristaps Porzingis, Ralph Sampson, Tim Duncan — but the reality is Wembanyama is one of one.
Scoot Henderson — the G-League guard projected as the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — played just five minutes in this game after bumping his knee while guarding Wembanyama. He was taken out of the game and X-rays found a bone bruise, he did not return. He is officially day-to-day the team announced.
Wembanyama and his Metropolitans 92 got the win in this rematch, 112-106.