Wizards’ Kispert likely to miss start of season due to sprained ankle

By Oct 5, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Washington Wizards made fewer 3-pointers than any other team in the league last season. They didn’t take a lot (second fewest) and didn’t make the ones they took (fifth lowest percentage). One goal for Wes Unlseld Jr. this season was to change that dynamic, and second-year player Corey Kispert was a big part of that plan.

Now Kispert is out through at least the start of the season, sidelined 4-6 weeks by a sprained ankle, the team announced Wednesday.

The injury happened on a fluke play in Japan against the Warriors, but Kispert shouldn’t miss much time once the real games start. The Wizards are a little short on the wing right now with Kispert joining Deni Avdija (groin injury) in the training room.

Kispert took 62% of his shots from beyond the arc last season and hit 35% of them, both solid numbers but ones Wizards hoped would improve for the 6’6″ wing this season.

Check out more on the Wizards

2022-23 Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day
Five teams ready — or desperate — to break through into the playoffs
Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards - NBA Japan Games
Highlights from Japan Game: Hachimura and Wiseman put on show, plus Suga...
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
Report: Harrell drug charge reduced to misdemeanor, opening door for him...

Scoot Henderson says he has skills to be No.1 pick but not hung up on it

By Oct 5, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT
Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
0 Comments

Scoot Henderson came out like a man on a mission Tuesday night against the Metropolitans 92 and Victor Wembanyama — he was in attack mode. He used his explosive athleticism to get to the rim, his impressive body control to get off good shots, and his strength to finish with authority. And if the defender played back, he would drain the jumper over him.

A year ago, Jaylen Brown called him the best 17-year-old he’d ever seen. Scoot is better than that now.

Many years, Henderson would be a clear No.1 overall pick. But, not this year, Wembanyama has that crown because he breaks the mold with his size and skill set (in the NBA, height still wins out).

Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer asked Henderson why he should be the top prospect and got a confident answer.

There will be a lot of people making the Henderson case this season — and with good reason. He could be a franchise cornerstone player for the next decade.

Henderson, however, is trying not to get hung up on No.1 vs. No.2.

There’s a long list of legendary players selected No.2: Bill Russell, Kevin Durant, Jerry West, Jason Kidd, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. Henderson can be one of them.

Unless Wembanyama’s medicals come back with red flags, he is destined to be the No.1 pick next June. That, however, will not be the end of Henderson’s story. Instead, it will be just the beginning.

Check out more on the 2023 NBA Draft

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite
Wembanyama scores 37, Scoot Henderson 28, as both make case to go No.1
Real Madrid v LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
Presumptive No.1 pick Wembanyama set to make stateside debut
Real Madrid v LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
Wembanyama: being drafted by right franchise more important than going No.1...

Doc Rivers says he wants Harden to be ‘a scoring Magic Johnson’

By Oct 5, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
0 Comments

We’re not in Houston anymore.

James Harden in Philadelphia will not be chasing scoring titles and dominating the game in quite the same way. Instead, he’s been asked to be more of a facilitator — but not too much of one. Doc Rivers told the team at ESPN’s NBA Today he wants scoring to go with the facilitating. Just like one of the all-time greats.

“I think we’ve talked so much about him being a facilitator… I need him to be James Harden too. If I had to combine, I would say a scoring Magic Johnson, I don’t know, but that’s what I want him to be. I want him to be a James Harden, but in that, I want him to also be the facilitator of this basketball team too. So in a lot of ways, his role is growing bigger for our team, and I just want him to keep thinking, ‘Do both.'”

Just play like Magic, no pressure there. For his career, Magic averaged 19.5 points a game (with four over 20 PPG) with 11.2 assists.

Harden can get close enough to Rivers’ lofty goals to make Philly a real threat, so long as defenders still fear his first step and step back. Harden can get his shot and get to the line, and he’s long been a great passer who has averaged 10.5 assists a game over the past two seasons. Now it’s just a matter of finding the balance of when to set up Joel Embiid, when to turn the offense over to Tyrese Maxey, and when to get his own shot.

Philadelphia is a deep team poised to win a lot of regular season games — the Sixers being the top seed in the East is absolutely in play. The questions Harden — and, to a degree, Embiid — have to answer come in May, when the second round of the playoffs start and Harden has faded while Embiid has had poor injury luck. In a deep East with Milwaukee, Boston, and maybe Miami and Brooklyn in the contender mix, there is no margin for error.

A Magic-like Harden would be a big boost for the Sixers in that setting.

Here's more on the 76ers

Ben Simmons looks fine in return, is ‘grateful just to be able to step...
Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors
Annual GM survey predicts Bucks vs. Warriors Finals, Doncic MVP
2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
PBT Podcast: Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 season preview

As he chases record, LeBron says he has ‘no relationship’ with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By Oct 5, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Later this season, health permitting, LeBron James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Kareem has said LeBron has earned it, but also has called out LeBron on COVID issues (something Abdul-Jabbar apologized for). Have the two legends started to build a relationship as LeBron marches toward the record? Not so much.

“No thoughts, no relationship.”

This question was asked of LeBron days after Abdul-Jabbar slammed former LeBron teammate Kyrie Irving in a Substack newsletter, calling him a “comical buffoon” and saying he is a poor role model. Abdul-Jabbar has been a vocal proponent of getting the vaccine, Irving remains unvaccinated, and LeBron has posted on social media questioning the severity of the virus and the response. Plus, LeBron and Irving are friends, which could have sparked LeBron’s terse response (as could the fact he was ready to get out of the arena after a dull preseason game).

A week earlier at media day, LeBron had been kinder when discussing Abdul-Jabbar and chasing his record.

“And you know, obviously Kareem has had his differences, with some of my views and some of the things that I do. But listen, at the end of the day, to be able to be right in the same breath as a guy to wear the same [Lakers] uniform, a guy that was a staple of this franchise along with Magic and Big Game [James Worthy] over there for so many years, especially in the 80s, and a guy that does a lot off the floor as well,” LeBron said. “I think it’s just super duper dope for myself to be even in that conversation.”

Abdul-Jabbar has been more of a public persona in recent years, both around the game of basketball and discussing social justice issues through his writings. The NBA named its new social justice award after him. With that has come new relationships around the league.

One of those is not with LeBron. Will Abdul-Jabbar be in the building when LeBron does break the record?

We’ve got months for this relationship to evolve — if it does — before that big day.

Check out more on the Lakers

2022-23 Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day
Five teams ready — or desperate — to break through into the playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers Media Day 2022
Lakers reportedly ‘seriously considered’ Westbrook trade for...
Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
When will LeBron James break Kareem’s all-time scoring record?

 

Watch Zion Williamson score 13 in return to court for Pelicans

By Oct 5, 2022, 9:22 AM EDT
0 Comments

Zion Williamson is back.

He certainly looked in better shape and flashed his insane explosiveness on his way to 13 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes Tuesday night against the Bulls, his first game after missing all of last season following foot surgery.

There was some rust, and the Pelicans are wisely bringing him along slowly and not breaking out the entire playbook for a preseason game, but in the moments we saw Zion looked like he was all the way back.

The questions now are can he sustain it, and how to the Pelicans mesh him with other scoring options in CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

And maybe we shouldn’t leave rookie Dyson Daniels off that list, he looked good in his first NBA preseason game.

The Pelicans are one of the most intriguing teams this season, a team that made the playoffs last season with a push after McCollum arrived, and now they add the elite interior scoring and athleticism of Zion to Ingram’s outside shot and slashing, not to mention and a solid core of role players. This team has top six potential if it can get stops. But in a deep West, nothing will be easy.

Check out more on the Pelicans

Pelicans’ Green says Zion ‘dominated the scrimmage pretty much’
2022-23 Phoenix Suns Media Day
PBT Podcast: What’s next for Celtics, Suns? Should NBA end one-and-done?
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
Zion, Nash, Davis: Seven players, coaches who enter NBA season under pressure