Wizards’ Kispert likely to miss start of season due to sprained ankle

The Washington Wizards made fewer 3-pointers than any other team in the league last season. They didn’t take a lot (second fewest) and didn’t make the ones they took (fifth lowest percentage). One goal for Wes Unlseld Jr. this season was to change that dynamic, and second-year player Corey Kispert was a big part of that plan.
Now Kispert is out through at least the start of the season, sidelined 4-6 weeks by a sprained ankle, the team announced Wednesday.
Injury update: Corey Kispert (sprained left ankle) will miss approximately 4-6 weeks.
The injury occurred after stepping on an opponent’s foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s preseason game. pic.twitter.com/2CuZjsgYlH
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 5, 2022
The injury happened on a fluke play in Japan against the Warriors, but Kispert shouldn’t miss much time once the real games start. The Wizards are a little short on the wing right now with Kispert joining Deni Avdija (groin injury) in the training room.
Kispert took 62% of his shots from beyond the arc last season and hit 35% of them, both solid numbers but ones Wizards hoped would improve for the 6’6″ wing this season.