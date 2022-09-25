Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is the best player in the world

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top of pretty much every “best player in the world” list right now.

Except his own.

For Antetokounmpo, the best player in the world is the one that leads his team to the title, so today, it is Stephen Curry (hat tip to Lance Allen of NBC Milwaukee).

Giannis says “am I one of the best players in the world? Yes. But am I the best in the world? No. That’s the player that takes his team to the finish line. That’s Steph Curry. Until next year.” #Bucks pic.twitter.com/331sjK1pDs — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) September 25, 2022

It’s easy to see where Antetokounmpo is coming from, but basketball is a team game. The best player may not be on the best team, despite his skill set, and that team may not win. Curry was spectacular in leading the Warriors to their fourth banner since he arrived, he’s near the top of the best in the world list, but it’s not all about winning.

The takeaway from what Antetokounmpo said is how much he wants to win — he wants a second ring.

"I try not to focus on (MVP). I've won two and its given me a lot of joy but the joy of winning a championship for this city was 20 times more. So I just try to focus on that" — Justin García 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) September 25, 2022

"There's something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven't lost it. I'm blessed to be in this spot and I'm not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State's parade. You know that feeling" — Justin García 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) September 25, 2022

The Bucks enter the season as one of the favorites to win that ring, but it’s going to take a lot of things going right for that to happen.

Including Antetokounmpo showing he is the best player in the world.