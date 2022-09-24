Knicks’ Leon Rose plays it safe with media, Mitchell trade: ‘We’re thrilled with where we are’

Leon Rose continues to play it safe.

He’s played it safe with the New York media since he arrived — he doesn’t meet with them. Instead, he again turned this week to the MSG Network — owned by Knicks governor James Dolan — so he doesn’t have to face hard questions or defend decisions.

He also played it safe in the Donovan Mitchell trade talks, not going all-in to get the All-Star out of Utah. Mitchell is now in Cleveland and we will see over the course f the next 12-24 months if playing it safe was the right call. Here’s Rose’s explanation of the situation in that MSG interview (hat tip Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News).

“We went through that process and at the end of the day we made a decision to stay put. And we’re thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired.”

As every GM does this time of year, Rose said he likes his team and its chances this season.

“One of our main goals has been to create internal stability. Signed RJ Barrett, first extension of a player since Charlie Ward. We retained Mitchell Robinson. He’s a player who has developed the last few years and we feel very fortunate that we were able to keep him. We got the No.1 point guard in free agency this summer in Jalen Brunson. So we feel really good about the summer.”

In the interview, Rose also defended Tom Thibodeau and his decisions as coach, despite rumors of him being on the hot seat. Rose said Thibs is not under pressure.

The Knicks should be better this season with Brunson, plus Barrett should take another step forward. New York’s problem is much of the East got better — Cleveland, Atlanta, Washington and others — and this roster likely still leaves the Knicks fighting to make the play-in.

Rose deserves credit for being patient, trying to build culture and foundation, and not just throwing Dolan’s money at an aging superstar. He hasn’t done anything stupid, which is a step forward in New York. But he also hasn’t done anything bold yet, he’s just played it safe.

At some point, Rose and the Knicks will have to push their chips in and make a bold, all-in move. But for now, they are playing it safe.

Robert Williams had knee surgery last March that was supposed to sideline him for 6-8 weeks, but he pushed and beat that timeline and get on the court for the Celtics playoff run that went all the way to the NBA Finals. Williams played through pain — and he played well — “Taking it day by day, step by step, getting all the treatment I can, throwing everything I can at my knee to make sure I’m running.” The Celtics medical staff told him it would not make things worse.

Williams underwent a second surgery on the knee this week and will be out 2-3 months, the team announced.

That timeline would have Williams returning in December, just before Christmas.

Williams’ absence, combined with coach Ime Udoka being suspended for the season, could lead to a rocky start for a Celtics team that is a title favorite

Williams can put a few points on the board (10 points and 9.6 rebounds a game last season), but he was a game changer for the team on the defensive end. Boston’s league-best defense was 3.7 points per 100 possessions better with Williams on the court, and in the playoffs that jumped to 6.4 points per 100 better. And that was with him playing through a sore knee.

Look for the Celtics to try and add a center. Their current centers are Luke Kornet and, when they go small, Grant Williams.

The suspension of Ime Udoka by the Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season came after an investigation by an outside law firm found he had a “volume of violations” of team policy, Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday, adding he stood by the punishment (which some saw as too severe).

And no, Brad Stevens is not coming back to the bench.

Those were two of the big takeaways from Grousbeck and team president Brad Stevens press conference on Friday. While the pair avoided discussing details of the allegations against Udoka — who had an improper intimate relationship with a Celtics staff member — some things have become clear.

Here are the key takeaways from the press conference and reporting since the announcement.

• The Celtics spent months investigating this situation and hired an outside law firm to do so, Grousbeck said. That investigation ended Wednesday and found a “volume of violations” of the team code of conduct, which led to the team’s suspension of Udoka. Subsequent reporting by Shams Charania of The Athletic found the “woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her.” Sources told NBC Sports that a serious power dynamic was involved in the situation and it was much messier than the early reporting on this suggested.

• Celtics players were “very concerned about this” and Grousbeck spoke to them about the situation.

Stevens was moved almost to tears over the random and rampant speculation on Twitter about who the woman involved with Udoka was (some Celtics fans were speculating and posting pictures of staffers on social media, unfairly dragging them into this nightmare).

“We have a lot of talented women in our organization. I thought yesterday was really hard on them,” Stevens said. “Nobody can control Twitter speculation, rampant bulls*** but I do think that we as an organization have a responsibility to make sure we’re there to support them now. Because a lot of people were dragged unfairly into that.”

• There is a “significant” financial component to Udoka’s suspension, Grousbeck said.

• The duo confirmed reports that assistant coach Joe Mazzula would take over as the interim head coach.

• Grousbeck added he asked Stevens about a possible return to the bench, but “Joe’s the best choice to do that by a long shot,” Stevens said.

• Mazzulla was arrested on a domestic battery charge in 2009 in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck. Steven said that they vetted the situation before hiring Mazzulla and that he takes full responsibility for the incident.

“[I feel] strongly that that probably shaped him into who he is today in a really, really good way. He’ll be the first to tell you he’s 100% accountable for that,” Stevens said.

• Because of the now smaller and less experienced coaching staff, it is possible a veteran coach is added to the staff, Stevens said, but there has been no conversation along those lines yet.

• Both Stevens and Grousbeck said that a decision about what happens beyond this season — with Udoka and the coaching position — has not been made. The Celtics are going to take their time with this.

• This quote from Grousbeck summed up the overall theme of the press conference: “We think our culture is very strong. We’re very proud of it. But this has shaken it. I don’t think there is a wider issue than what we’ve spent several months uncovering.”

Andre Iguodala is a pro’s pro, he understands how the game is played on and off the court. He’s not going to hurt his team, he’s not going to leave them hanging. Which is why it was always expected that, while he delayed the announcement, he would be coming back to the Golden State Warriors, who had left a roster spot open for him.

Iguodala made it official on his Point Forward podcast that dropped Friday — he will be back for a 19th season.

Iguodala will be a veteran voice in the locker room, something needed with a team leaning into its youth this regular season. Last season, Iguodala played in 31 games and averaged 4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in those games. He saw a little more playoff time, getting on the court in seven games, but was not a regular part of the rotation.

The Warriors enter the season as title contenders, one where the focus will be on getting a top-four seed but making sure the legs of their 30+-year-old core players — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green — are as rested and fresh as possible for the postseason. That means leaning into more minutes and a larger role for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

Iguodala will be there to help guide that young core.

While speaking on Thursday for his annual preseason media availability, Thunder GM Sam Presti said that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains committed to Oklahoma City.

“Shai has made a long-term commitment here.”

It’s very strange that Presti was even asked about this considering SGA’s extension for five years and $179 million kicks in this season, but that didn’t stop the guard from being linked to the Knicks after Donovan Mitchell was sent packing to Cleveland.

“The only reason we are talking about it is because another player on another team got traded and the aggregation machine needs more content.”

The bigger question is his health, as Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a left MCL sprain and is scheduled to be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. Presti would not commit to SGA being ready for the season opener, but as everyone knows, the Thunder aren’t going to take any chances with their star player if he’s not 100 percent. SGA has played a combined 91 games over the last two seasons but Presti shot down the notion that he was injury prone.