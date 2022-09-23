Luka Doncic on Dallas Mavericks: ‘We have a great team’

Despite having one of the five best players in the world and an early MVP favorite on the roster, the Dallas Mavericks are not getting contender love heading into training camp. The reason is the loss of Jalen Brunson — who had emerged as the No.2 option on the team — and him not being replaced by a clear secondary shot creator.

Luka Doncic doesn’t see it that way.

Doncic sat down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews for NBA Today and said his team didn’t need to trade for another All-Star (hat tip Basketnews):

“We have great players on our team, there are plenty [of] very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more. I don’t think so, we have a great team. Number one, Dorian Finney-Smith. He’s worked really really hard, he’s one of the best defensive guys, if he’s open, he’s going to make the shot. Spencer [Dinwiddie] is going to have a big role this year. Talking about Christian Wood, he’s a new player in Dallas but I think he’s going to be huge for us.”

Two things can be true: Dallas can have quality role players (as Doncic laid out), and they still need to get an All-Star level shot creator to reach the league’s highest levels. Doncic can be good enough most nights throughout the 82-game regular season, but come the playoffs, as great as he is on that stage, there have to be more options. Defenses can make life difficult, even for Doncic, and he needs help.

Doncic also said that being MVP is on his mind.

“Yeah, hopefully. [Winning] MVP is unbelievable. If I could be named MVP, it would an enormous accomplishment, I would be so happy but you never know.”

We know that Doncic will be special — and must watch — again this season. What we don’t know is how far that can take him and the Mavericks.