Iguodala makes it official: He will return to Warriors this season

Andre Iguodala is a pro’s pro, he understands how the game is played on and off the court. He’s not going to hurt his team, he’s not going to leave them hanging. Which is why it was always expected that, while he delayed the announcement, he would be coming back to the Golden State Warriors, who had left a roster spot open for him.
Iguodala made it official on his Point Forward podcast that dropped Friday — he will be back for a 19th season.
Iguodala will be a veteran voice in the locker room, something needed with a team leaning into its youth this regular season. Last season, Iguodala played in 31 games and averaged 4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in those games. He saw a little more playoff time, getting on the court in seven games, but was not a regular part of the rotation.
The Warriors enter the season as title contenders, one where the focus will be on getting a top-four seed but making sure the legs of their 30+-year-old core players — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green — are as rested and fresh as possible for the postseason. That means leaning into more minutes and a larger role for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.
Iguodala will be there to help guide that young core.