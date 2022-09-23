Celtics: Investigation of Udoka found multiple violations of team policy

By Sep 23, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT
The suspension of Ime Udoka by the Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season came after an investigation by an outside law firm found he had a “volume of violations” of team policy, Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday, adding he stood by the punishment.

And no, Brad Stevens is not coming back to the bench.

Those were two of the big takeaways from Grousbeck and team president Brad Stevens press conference on Friday. While the pair avoided discussing details of the allegations against Udoka — who had an improper intimate relationship with a Celtics staff member — some things have become clear. Here are the big takeaways from the press conference and reporting since the announcement.

• The Celtics spent months investigating this situation and hired an outside law firm to do so, Grousbeck said. That investigation ended Wednesday and found a “volume of violations” of the team code of conduct, which led to the team’s suspension of Udoka. Subsequent reporting by Shams Charania of The Athletic found the “woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her.” Sources told NBC Sports that a serious power dynamic was involved in the situation.

• Celtics players were “very concerned about this” and Grousbeck spoke to them about the situation.

Stevens was moved almost to tears over the random and rampant speculation on Twitter about who the woman involved with Udoka was (some Celtics fans were speculating and posting pictures of staffers on social media, unfairly dragging them into this nightmare).

“Nobody can control Twitter speculation, rampant bulls***, but I do think that we as an organization have a responsibility to make sure we’re there to support them now, because a lot of people were dragged unfairly into that.”

• There is a “significant” financial component to Udoka’s suspension, Grousbeck said.

• The duo confirmed reports that assistant coach Joe Mazzula would take over as the interim head coach.

• Grousbeck added he asked Stevens about a possible return to the bench, but “Joe’s the best choice to do that by a long shot,” Stevens said.

• Mazzulla was arrested on a domestic battery charge in 2009 in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck. Steven said that they vetted the situation before hiring Mazzulla and that he takes full responsibility for the incident.

“[I feel] strongly that that probably shaped him into who he is today in a really, really good way. He’ll be the first to tell you he’s 100% accountable for that,” Stevens said.

• Because of the now smaller and less experienced coaching staff, it is possible a veteran coach is added to the staff, Stevens said, but there has been no conversation along those lines yet.

• Both Stevens and Grousbeck said that a decision about what happens beyond this season — with Udoka and the coaching position — has not been made. The Celtics are going to take their time with this.

• This quote from Grousbeck summed up the overall theme of the press conference: “We think our culture is very strong. We’re very proud of it. But this has shaken it. I don’t think there is a wider issue than what we’ve spent several months uncovering.”

Iguodala makes it official: He will return to Warriors this season

By Sep 23, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Justin Ford/Getty Images
Andre Iguodala is a pro’s pro, he understands how the game is played on and off the court. He’s not going to hurt his team, he’s not going to leave them hanging. Which is why it was always expected that, while he delayed the announcement, he would be coming back to the Golden State Warriors, who had left a roster spot open for him.

Iguodala made it official on his Point Forward podcast that dropped Friday — he will be back for a 19th season.

Iguodala will be a veteran voice in the locker room, something needed with a team leaning into its youth this regular season. Last season, Iguodala played in 31 games and averaged 4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in those games. He saw a little more playoff time, getting on the court in seven games, but was not a regular part of the rotation.

The Warriors enter the season as title contenders, one where the focus will be on getting a top-four seed but making sure the legs of their 30+-year-old core players — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green — are as rested and fresh as possible for the postseason. That means leaning into more minutes and a larger role for Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

Iguodala will be there to help guide that young core.

Sam Presti says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is committed to the Thunder

By Sep 23, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers
Getty Images
While speaking on Thursday for his annual preseason media availability, Thunder GM Sam Presti said that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains committed to Oklahoma City.

“Shai has made a long-term commitment here.”

It’s very strange that Presti was even asked about this considering SGA’s extension for five years and $179 million kicks in this season, but that didn’t stop the guard from being linked to the Knicks after Donovan Mitchell was sent packing to Cleveland.

“The only reason we are talking about it is because another player on another team got traded and the aggregation machine needs more content.”

The bigger question is his health, as Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a left MCL sprain and is scheduled to be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. Presti would not commit to SGA being ready for the season opener, but as everyone knows, the Thunder aren’t going to take any chances with their star player if he’s not 100 percent. SGA has played a combined 91 games over the last two seasons but Presti shot down the notion that he was injury prone.

Luka Doncic on Dallas Mavericks: ‘We have a great team’

By Sep 23, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Slovenia v Lithuania: Group B - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images
Despite having one of the five best players in the world and an early MVP favorite on the roster, the Dallas Mavericks are not getting contender love heading into training camp. The reason is the loss of Jalen Brunson — who had emerged as the No.2 option on the team — and him not being replaced by a clear secondary shot creator.

Luka Doncic doesn’t see it that way.

Doncic sat down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews for NBA Today and said his team didn’t need to trade for another All-Star (hat tip Basketnews):

“We have great players on our team, there are plenty [of] very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more. I don’t think so, we have a great team. Number one, Dorian Finney-Smith. He’s worked really really hard, he’s one of the best defensive guys, if he’s open, he’s going to make the shot. Spencer [Dinwiddie] is going to have a big role this year. Talking about Christian Wood, he’s a new player in Dallas but I think he’s going to be huge for us.”

Two things can be true: Dallas can have quality role players (as Doncic laid out), and they still need to get an All-Star level shot creator to reach the league’s highest levels. Doncic can be good enough most nights throughout the 82-game regular season, but come the playoffs, as great as he is on that stage, there have to be more options. Defenses can make life difficult, even for Doncic, and he needs help.

Doncic also said that being MVP is on his mind.

“Yeah, hopefully. [Winning] MVP is unbelievable. If I could be named MVP, it would an enormous accomplishment, I would be so happy but you never know.”

We know that Doncic will be special — and must watch — again this season. What we don’t know is how far that can take him and the Mavericks.

More details, questions come up in wake of Celtics’ Udoka suspension

By Sep 23, 2022, 7:58 AM EDT
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season due to a reported consensual but improper intimate relationship with a Celtics staff member.

It’s a bold decision that came together quickly, and in the wake of it there has been a wave of information and questions. Here are just a few of the topics around the Udoka suspension.

• While the relationship between Udoka and the staffer was consensual, it was not always smooth and that may have led to how this quickly became an issue for the Celtics, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said. At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her — leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews.

• Celtics legend Paul Pierce came in with the take that the franchise came down too hard on Udoka — and then he got hammered on Twitter for that take.

 

• Udoka’s future with the Celtics remains unclear, both whether they ask him to return and whether he will want to. However, Udoka will have options — when other coaching positions open up during the next year, expect those teams to reach out to Udoka to gauge his interest, something Adrian Wojnarowski emphasized on ESPN.

• While he is not a household name with fans, new interim/head coach Joe Mazzulla is popular with Celtics’ players. Here is what Jayson Tatum had to say about him last spring, via Chris Forsberg at NBC Sports Boston.

“I love Joe,” said Tatum. “I think just being around him … you could tell how passionate he is about the guys and his craft. He’s gotten so much more knowledgeable, more detailed, just vocal. More comfortable in his role as a coach. You’ve seen a growth from his first year.

“He’s helped me out tremendously as a player and as a person. I can’t say enough good things about Joe. Everybody appreciates him, what he brings to this team. I’m glad that we have him.”

There is also this from Fox Sports.

The players took to him,” said Scott Morrison, a Celtics assistant at the time and Mazzulla’s head coach during his time with the Red Claws. “He tells them what it is without being abrasive and in my experience, players like that. They like being coached.”

• He may be well liked, but Mazzulla, 34, is being thrown into the deep end — his only head coaching experience was at Fairmont State in West Virginia, a Division II school. That could have the Celtics looking to bring in an experienced, veteran NBA coach as an assistant to Mazzulla. One name to watch: Frank Vogel, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

• The Celtics media day is Monday, followed by the start of training camp the next day. The Celtics open the season on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

