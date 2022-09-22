Veteran official Kane Fitzgerald taking over NBA’s replay center operations

Associated PressSep 22, 2022, 8:30 AM EDT


ASSOCIATED PRESS — The NBA Replay Center has a new leader.

Kane Fitzgerald, who spent 13 years working as an NBA referee, has been announced as the league’s new vice president of referee operations and replay center principal. He’s replacing another former referee in Jason Phillips, who left the job after three years.

The 41-year-old Fitzgerald officially started his new job Sunday at the opening of the league’s annual preseason referee meetings.

“I’ve always kind of been excited about new challenges, and it’s a rare opportunity that you can come off the floor as a referee and find a position in the NBA of this magnitude,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m excited about the challenge, something new, something different, seeing if I can grow into the role and being as successful as I was on the floor.”

Fitzgerald worked his way up the ranks steadily throughout his on-court career. At 18, he was officiating high school games in his native New Jersey, introduced to the job by his father – who has been a referee for 49 years and is still working games.

From there, Fitzgerald did stints at the college level – the Big South, Atlantic Sun and Ohio Valley conferences – before two years in the WNBA and four more in the G League. He was picked to work four NBA Finals games, the last of those coming this past season in the Boston-Golden State series.

At that time, he had no idea this opportunity would present itself.

“Kane’s broad experience and distinguished record as an NBA official make him well suited to oversee our efforts to maintain the highest of standards for the NBA Replay Center,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President for League Operations. “We are fortunate that he will bring his skills and expertise to such an important leadership position.”

In his new role, Fitzgerald will oversee the day-to-day operations of the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. He also will be involved with referee operations in ways such as creating training videos and interpreting the rules of the game for officials, teams, broadcasters and media.

The move allows Fitzgerald to have a more normal schedule with his family. The work will remain demanding and travel will still be involved – his home is in Florida now, the job is in New Jersey – but not officiating 50 or more games a year will bring a better work-life balance.

“I’ve probably had Christmas on Christmas Day maybe five out of the last 17 years,” Fitzgerald said. “And last year was the first year I was ever home for Thanksgiving. So, there will be some very positive changes for the family with this schedule.”

Reports: Celtics’ Udoka faces possible lengthy suspension for improper relationship with staffer

By Sep 22, 2022, 1:42 AM EDT
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


The Boston Celtics’ push to return to the NBA Finals and take one more step is stumbling out of the gate.

Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka faces a possible “significant” suspension for an alleged violation of the team code of conduct by having a consensual but improper intimate relationship with a member of the Celtics staff, according to multiple reports.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action that is expected to include a significant suspension for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. The Celtics are expected to come to a decision on the length of that suspension as soon as Thursday, but it isn’t believed that Udoka’s job is in jeopardy, sources said.

Woj then added that Udoka could be out for the entire season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic filled in the details.

It’s unclear who would take over interim coaching duties and run training camp during the suspension. However, Woj suggests it could be Joe Mazzulla, but also on staff are Damon Stoudamire, Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Tony Dobbins.

Udoka was Brad Stevens’ hire to replace himself when Stevens jumped up to the front office, and in his first season Udoka led the Celtics to 51 wins and a trip to the NBA Finals. Udoka did it with a focus on defense — the Celtics’ defense was 5.4 points per 100 possessions better last season than the year before (the emergence of Robert Williams helped).

Boston upgraded its roster in the offseason with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, and expectations are sky high. How significant a setback this proves to be remains to be seen, but it’s not an ideal start.

Report: Lakers (again) rejected Pacers request for two first-round picks in Turner/Hield trade

By Sep 21, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT
Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers
Justin Casterline/Getty Images


Welcome to the Groundhog Day of Lakers trade talk.

The Lakers and Pacers engaged in trade talks around Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Again. Indiana demanded two unprotected first-round picks. Again. The Lakers turned them down. Again.

It happened before this summer, and Shams Charania of The Atheltic said it happened again this week.

Earlier Wednesday, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said that Turner would start the season with the Pacers.

Beyond that, the breakdown here is simple and unchanged. The Pacers think they should get a first-round pick each for Turner and Hield, let alone the fact they would have to take on Russell Westbrook‘s $47 million in this deal (then waive him). From Indiana’s perspective, the cost of what the Lakers want is two unprotected first-rounders.

The Lakers have not been willing to throw the only two picks they control for the rest of this decade (2027 and 2029) into any trade that does not make them a title contender. With all due respect to how much Turner’s defense and floor spacing would be a great fit next to Anthony Davis, and how much Hield’s shooting would help the Lakers’ floor spacing, adding those two does not make the Lakers title contenders. So the Lakers have held back.

The reality in this summer’s market — set by the pick haul Utah got for Rudy Gobert — is that the Lakers will not get the kind of star they need for two picks. They can get good players who can help them — Turner and Hield make them a playoff team if LeBron James and Davis stay healthy — but not a guy who changes them into a contender.

That said the Lakers will continue to look. The Pacers will continue to listen to trade offers. And we will all live in a Groundhog Day world.

Pressure from sponsors, other owners, Silver pushed Sarver to sell Suns

By Sep 21, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT


The underwhelming “slap on the wrist” the NBA gave Suns owner Robert Sarver after a lengthy investigation turned up racism, misogyny, and toxic work culture he had created with the Suns — a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine — was as far as the other owners and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver would go as a first step. They feared pushback and lawsuits from Sarver if they took a bigger first step.

What Silver hoped for — and got a little lucky to get — was genuine pressure from players and the media for a harsher punishment. However, what the Silver really needed to make a change was for Suns and league sponsors to pull back — hit the owners in the pocketbook and suddenly they aren’t so reticent to act.

Silver got that and it wasn’t just PayPal, the Suns/Mercury jersey patch sponsor who said it would not renew next season if Sarver still ran the team. There was serious behind-the-scenes concerns about other team and league sponsors, something Ramona Shelburne detailed on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“There was a lot of private pressure on Robert Sarver behind the scene. We heard PayPal, but there were a lot of other league sponsors and team sponsors that were lining up to pull away from the Suns and not be publicly associated with them. There was also the pressure applied by other owners and Adam Silver behind the scenes. Adam Silver is obviously very good at applying pressure when needed to be and facilitating these types of conversations and discussions to get to this place.”

This is similar to what led Adam Silver to ban then Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life back in 2014 — public pressure was one thing, but when major NBA sponsors started pulling back from any association with the Clippers (State Farm, Carmax, Corona, many others) Silver had the green light from the other owners to take a harsh stand. (Sterling ultimately only sold the team because of a machiavellian move by his wife, Shelly Sterling.)

From the moment the disturbing details of Sarver’s actions became public with the report (and even before that after the ESPN report last November), Suns’ business operations people were trying to find ways to put sponsors at ease. But with public pressure starting to grow — in a league that prides itself on a progressive mindset of inclusion and diversity — there was only so much that could be done. Sarver recognized the situation and stepped aside, albeit in a statement where he weakly tries to come off as the victim.

“As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness,” Sarver said in his statement. “I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

As Michael Holley wisely said on Brother From Another today, men of faith shouldn’t have to tell you they are with their words, their actions should show it.

“I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “This is the right next step for the organization and community.”

It is the right step, but it is only because of behind-the-scenes pressure.

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball out 4-6 weeks — again — to have knee scoped

By Sep 21, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images


Lonzo Ball had meniscus surgery on Jan. 28, with the Bulls announcing the usual 6-8 week time frame and thinking he would be back for the playoffs. Except Ball never made it back on the court, his recovery was constantly set back by pain, leading to serious concerns in Chicago about his knee heading into the offseason.

Now he will undergo another knee surgery, this time a scope, to clean his left knee up. The Bulls made the announcement Wednesday.

Ball will miss the start of the season with this surgery. The Bulls will be cautious with his return, which makes sometime around Halloween seem like a likely target — if his recovery follows the predicted timeline this time. With his knee not being right nearly nine months after going under the knife the first time, a second surgery seemed almost inevitable as reports of his slow recovery continued to leak out.

This is troubling news for the Bulls, who don’t have another single player who can duplicate what Ball brings to the court. They have depth: Alex Caruso can bring the defense, Coby White can push the ball in transition, Goran Dragic can give them low-mistake minutes, but Ball brings all those things to the table in one package. He is critical for their defense and pace, and now they will have to start the season without him.

In a very deep East, the Bulls need to find a way to avoid a slow start without Ball on the court, or they will spend all season trying to climb out of that hole.

