Reports: Pistons trade for Bojan Bogdanovic, send Olynyk, Lee to Jazz

There was a line of contenders and wanna-be contenders reaching out to the Jazz about versatile forward Bojan Bogdanovic — the Heat, Lakers, Suns, Mavericks, Knicks — but a rebuilding team ended up getting the deal done.
In a surprise move, the Jazz are trading Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee — and no picks. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first, but this has been confirmed by others, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Mechanics of the trade
Utah will create a $6.8M trade exception in the deal.
They are now $6.9M below the tax and have 18 guaranteed contracts. pic.twitter.com/oug5Q3KtUK
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 22, 2022
The Pistons add a versatile two-way player and floor spacing shooter alongside their young and talented backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. They also need that shooing with center Isaiah Stewart in the paint. It also frees up long-term money for the Pistons, Bogdanovic is in the final year of his contract at $19.5 million, Olynyk is owed $12.2 million next season but only $3 million of that is guaranteed.
On the surface picking up Bogdanovic is an odd move for a team that should be leaning heavily into youth and rebuilding, but it follows the pattern of building in Detroit. Plus, the Pistons could flip Bogdanovic at the deadline to a contender.
The Pistons have an impressive young core: Cunningham, Ivey, Stewart, Saddiq Bey, and Killian Hayes. However, rather than lean hard into that rebuild and player development, the roster is rounded out with veterans such as Corey Joseph, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and now Bogdanovic. Then there was the three-year, $37.5 million contract they gave Marvin Bagley III this offseason that confused many around the league — he played better for them after being traded out of Sacramento, but who were they bidding against?
This is an improving Detroit team, but one that will struggle to make the play-in thanks to a deep East this season. It will be interesting to see how the Pistons adjust minutes and focus as the season goes on, but for now they’ve got Bogdanovic on the wing.
As for the Jazz, they are not done dealing. Jordan Clarkson is likely the next player on the move, but the Jazz are finding they can’t get a first-round pick back for him, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.