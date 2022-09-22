Kawhi Leonard wants to do “everything”, Clippers being cautious

2021 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
While addressing the media on Thursday, the Clippers’ President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said that Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for 5-on-5 work. He also said that Kawhi Leonard wants to do “everything”, but they’re going to be cautious.

“One, he feels great,” Frank said. “Two, his plan is, look, he wants to participate in everything,” Frank said. “And I think three, organizationally, we’re going to be cautious. There will be a step by step approach.”

Kawhi missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2021. The Clippers lost in the Western Conference Finals that year and in the play-in tournament last season. There’s been a “what if” every year since Kawhi and Paul George joined forces in LA.

Frank also said that George is 100% healthy and has had an “extremely productive off-season”. PG missed 43 games last season with an elbow injury. The team has been plagued by injuries for years, but things are looking up as they enter the season.

The team didn’t give an official timeline for Kawhi’s return to the court. However, Kawhi wanting to do “everything” includes the preseason. It may be a very limited sample size, but we could see him play in the preseason. Their first preseason game will be on October 3rd against Portland.

The Clippers have high expectations this season with their star duo back healthy and the addition of Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and John Wall since the trade deadline last season. They will be incredibly careful to avoid their season being derailed by injuries yet again.

Ben Simmons breaks down passed up dunk vs Hawks, talks 76ers, shooting woes

We haven’t seen Ben Simmons on an NBA court for more than a year. That will change in the coming weeks.

However, first he opened up to JJ Redick on the “Old Man and the Three” podcast — starting with what happened on the infamous dunk he passed out of in Game 7 vs. the Hawks in 2021, a play Joel Embiid said turned the game.

“I just spun and I’m assuming Trae Young is gonna come over quicker. So I’m thinking he’s gonna come quickly and I see Matisse Thybulle going and Matisse is athletic and gets up so I’m thinking, ‘Okay, quick pass, he’s gonna flush it’ not knowing how much space there was that happened. It happened so quickly that you just make a read. And in the playoffs, you need to make the right decisions majority of the time. And for that moment. I mean, it happened and I was like, Okay, f***, now we gotta go make another play.”

Simmons then owned how bad it looked in replay (although he didn’t talk about how it looked like a guy who didn’t want to get fouled because of his struggles at the line).

“Yeah, it was terrible. I was like, when I look at it now I think, man, punch that s***. But it didn’t happen. And I was okay, that I can live with it, okay. I mean, everyone’s trying to kill me over one play.”

Simmons opened up in the podcast about other areas, like when coach Doc Rivers kicked him out of practice.

“I just was not in that place to play. Like, I wasn’t, I just couldn’t do it. And you’re getting kicked out that that practice that day actually spoke to Doc Rivers before practice. I was like, ‘Doc, I’m not ready. Mentally, I’m not ready, please. Just understand that.’ I tried to let him know prior. Then he’s like, ‘Well, I’m gonna put you in any way.’ And he told me to get in. I looked at him. It was like one minute into practice. Like, ‘you get in.’ And I’m like, ‘first of all, no one’s doing that, you’re doing this on purpose.’ And that’s how it felt to me like, ‘okay, so it seems like everyone’s just trying to f*** me now.'”

And how the talk of him not having a good jump shot got in his head.

“I didn’t really realize that early on in my career because this started building up and I’m like, ‘They’re saying I can’t. Should I not? I’m f****** confused now… It did f*** with me a lot. But I kind of found peace in a place where I’m just like f*** it, it’s basketball.”

Simmons’ level of play and fit is one of a gym full of questions for the Brooklyn Nets to answer as they head into training camp next week. If everything clicks this team is a title contender, but the lineup of questions runs out the door and around the block, and Simmons is a big one.

Reports: Pistons trade for Bojan Bogdanovic, send Olynyk, Lee to Jazz

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six
There was a line of contenders and wanna-be contenders reaching out to the Jazz about versatile forward Bojan Bogdanovic — the Heat, Lakers, Suns, Mavericks, Knicks — but a rebuilding team ended up getting the deal done.

In a surprise move, the Jazz are trading Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee — and no picks. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first, but this has been confirmed by others, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

The Pistons add a versatile two-way player and floor spacing shooter alongside their young and talented backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. They also need that shooing with center Isaiah Stewart in the paint. It also frees up long-term money for the Pistons, Bogdanovic is in the final year of his contract at $19.5 million, Olynyk is owed $12.2 million next season but only $3 million of that is guaranteed.

On the surface picking up Bogdanovic is an odd move for a team that should be leaning heavily into youth and rebuilding, but it follows the pattern of building in Detroit. Plus, the Pistons could flip Bogdanovic at the deadline to a contender.

The Pistons have an impressive young core: Cunningham, Ivey, Stewart, Saddiq Bey, and Killian Hayes. However, rather than lean hard into that rebuild and player development, the roster is rounded out with veterans such as Corey Joseph, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and now Bogdanovic. Then there was the three-year, $37.5 million contract they gave Marvin Bagley III this offseason that confused many around the league — he played better for them after being traded out of Sacramento, but who were they bidding against?

This is an improving Detroit team, but one that will struggle to make the play-in thanks to a deep East this season. It will be interesting to see how the Pistons adjust minutes and focus as the season goes on, but for now they’ve got Bogdanovic on the wing.

As for the Jazz, they are not done dealing. Jordan Clarkson is likely the next player on the move, but the Jazz are finding they can’t get a first-round pick back for him, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Veteran official Kane Fitzgerald taking over NBA's replay center operations

ASSOCIATED PRESS — The NBA Replay Center has a new leader.

Kane Fitzgerald, who spent 13 years working as an NBA referee, has been announced as the league’s new vice president of referee operations and replay center principal. He’s replacing another former referee in Jason Phillips, who left the job after three years.

The 41-year-old Fitzgerald officially started his new job Sunday at the opening of the league’s annual preseason referee meetings.

“I’ve always kind of been excited about new challenges, and it’s a rare opportunity that you can come off the floor as a referee and find a position in the NBA of this magnitude,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m excited about the challenge, something new, something different, seeing if I can grow into the role and being as successful as I was on the floor.”

Fitzgerald worked his way up the ranks steadily throughout his on-court career. At 18, he was officiating high school games in his native New Jersey, introduced to the job by his father – who has been a referee for 49 years and is still working games.

From there, Fitzgerald did stints at the college level – the Big South, Atlantic Sun and Ohio Valley conferences – before two years in the WNBA and four more in the G League. He was picked to work four NBA Finals games, the last of those coming this past season in the Boston-Golden State series.

At that time, he had no idea this opportunity would present itself.

“Kane’s broad experience and distinguished record as an NBA official make him well suited to oversee our efforts to maintain the highest of standards for the NBA Replay Center,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President for League Operations. “We are fortunate that he will bring his skills and expertise to such an important leadership position.”

In his new role, Fitzgerald will oversee the day-to-day operations of the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. He also will be involved with referee operations in ways such as creating training videos and interpreting the rules of the game for officials, teams, broadcasters and media.

The move allows Fitzgerald to have a more normal schedule with his family. The work will remain demanding and travel will still be involved – his home is in Florida now, the job is in New Jersey – but not officiating 50 or more games a year will bring a better work-life balance.

“I’ve probably had Christmas on Christmas Day maybe five out of the last 17 years,” Fitzgerald said. “And last year was the first year I was ever home for Thanksgiving. So, there will be some very positive changes for the family with this schedule.”

Reports: Celtics' Udoka faces possible lengthy suspension for improper relationship with staffer

The Boston Celtics’ push to return to the NBA Finals and take one more step is stumbling out of the gate.

Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka faces a possible “significant” suspension for an alleged violation of the team code of conduct by having a consensual but improper intimate relationship with a member of the Celtics staff, according to multiple reports.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action that is expected to include a significant suspension for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. The Celtics are expected to come to a decision on the length of that suspension as soon as Thursday, but it isn’t believed that Udoka’s job is in jeopardy, sources said.

Woj then added that Udoka could be out for the entire season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic filled in the details.

It’s unclear who would take over interim coaching duties and run training camp during the suspension. However, Woj suggests it could be Joe Mazzulla, but also on staff are Damon Stoudamire, Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Tony Dobbins.

Udoka was Brad Stevens’ hire to replace himself when Stevens jumped up to the front office, and in his first season Udoka led the Celtics to 51 wins and a trip to the NBA Finals. Udoka did it with a focus on defense — the Celtics’ defense was 5.4 points per 100 possessions better last season than the year before (the emergence of Robert Williams helped).

Boston upgraded its roster in the offseason with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, and expectations are sky high. How significant a setback this proves to be remains to be seen, but it’s not an ideal start.

