Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander to miss training camp (at least) with sprained knee

By Sep 21, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The one proven playmaker and finisher on the Thunder roster, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is now out for training camp.

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a gade-2 MCL sprain of his left knee, the team announced. The Thunder said he will miss training camp because of the injury, but he may miss the start of the season as well.

Missing 41 days would have Gilgeous-Alexander returning on Nov. 1.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points and 5.9 assists per game last season. He is a proven playmaker with the ball who also can work off it, and is an elite finisher at the rim. He’s also improved his game to be a solid defender.

With the Thunder expected to struggle this season — think Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes rather than playoffs — Gilgeous-Alexander has drawn trade interest around the league. However, there has been little momentum toward a deal. Rumors suggest the Knicks, Suns and others have interest.

The Thunder already faced an injury setback this season when No.2 pick Chet Holmgren suffered a ligament injury in his foot that will force him to miss the season. Fortunately Gilgeous-Alexander will not be sidelined as long, but it’s still a setback for a team that will lean more on Josh Giddey early to be the playmaker.

Check out more on the Thunder

NBA Draft lottery
Wild stat: Eight teams control 85 first-round picks over next seven years
CrawsOver Pro-Am
Thunder reportedly apply for $4.95 million disabled player exception for...
2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder
Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren to miss entire season due to foot injury

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball out 4-6 weeks — again — to have knee scoped

By Sep 21, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
0 Comments

Lonzo Ball had meniscus surgery on Jan. 28, with the Bulls announcing the usual 6-8 week time frame and thinking he would be back for the playoffs. Except Ball never made it back on the court, his recovery was constantly set back by pain, leading to serious concerns in Chicago about his knee heading into the offseason.

Now he will undergo another knee surgery, this time a scope, to clean his left knee up. The Bulls made the announcement Wednesday.

Ball will miss the start of the season with this surgery. The Bulls will be cautious with his return, which makes sometime around Halloween seem like a likely target — if his recovery follows the predicted timeline this time. With his knee not being right nearly nine months after going under the knife the first time, a second surgery seemed almost inevitable as reports of his slow recovery continued to leak out.

This is troubling news for the Bulls, who don’t have another single player who can duplicate what Ball brings to the court. They have depth: Alex Caruso can bring the defense, Coby White can push the ball in transition, Goran Dragic can give them low-mistake minutes, but Ball brings all those things to the table in one package. He is critical for their defense and pace, and now they will have to start the season without him.

In a very deep East, the Bulls need to find a way to avoid a slow start without Ball on the court, or they will spend all season trying to climb out of that hole.

Here's more on the Bulls

US-AUCTION-SOTHEBYS-SPORTS
‘Last Dance’ Jordan jersey from 1998 Finals sells for $10.1 million
Los Angeles Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman
Shaq calls Dennis Rodman the worst teammate he ever had
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls - Game Three
Report: Bulls’ Lonzo Ball expected to miss training camp, maybe start...

Suspended Sarver says he is starting process to sell Suns, Mercury

By Sep 21, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT
0 Comments

In the wake of a powerful backlash over what was seen as a light punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver after nearly 18 years of racist and misogynistic behavior as a team owner, Sarver announced he was starting the process to sell the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury.

“As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness,” Sarver said in his statement. “I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

This will not be an immediate process, it will take months, but there is no shortage of potential ownership groups interested in getting into the NBA business. Phoenix is considered a strong market and potential free agent destination in a warm-weather city — for an owner willing to spend. This could be a powerhouse franchise.

“I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “This is the right next step for the organization and community.”

Following the NBA’s investigation into Sarver’s running of the Suns, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave him a one-year suspension and fined him $10 million (the maximum fine allowed under NBA bylaws). Silver took heat for the light punishment — heat he took on behalf of the other owners, who would not let him push harder on a suspension — but he also understood public and sponsor pressure was always the only path to removing Sarver.

That pressure came. Big-name players — LeBron James, Chris Paul, Draymond Green — called for stiffer punishment, players union executive director Tamika Tremaglio called for a lifetime ban, the team’s second-largest shareholder called for Sarver to step away, PayPal said it would not renew its team jersey sponsorship next summer if Sarver were still involved with the team, and there was a concern within the league that other sponsors would start pull away from Phoenix as well is Sarver returned.

“We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community,” players union president CJ McCollum said in a statement.

“Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together – and strengthened the Phoenix area – through the unifying power of professional men’s and women’s basketball,” Sarver said.

There was concern in league circles that a harsher punishment from Silver could have led to Sarver to play the victim (which he kind of did in his statement) and take the league to court. But he ultimately decided to take the league off the hook — and take the cash.

Sarver purchased the Suns in 2004 for a then-record $401 million, but the sale price for the franchise now will exceed $2 billion.

Saver’s early years as an owner were during the Mike D’Anton/Steve Nash “seven seconds or less” Suns that helped revolutionize how the NBA game is played. However, Sarver was notoriously a penny pincher with the franchise, and the Suns missed the playoffs 10 years in a row before a sharp turnaround the past two seasons under GM James Jones, coach Monty Williams, and players Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Suns enter this season as title contenders in a deep West.

Check out more on the Suns

2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green calls on Board of Governors to vote out Robert Sarver
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade
WNBA Finals - Game Two
Players union executive director calls for lifetime ban for Sarver

Pacers GM says Myles Turner will open season with the team

By Sep 21, 2022, 12:58 PM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
Getty Images
0 Comments

On a radio show with 1075 The Fan, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said that Myles Turner will be with the Pacers on opening night as his starting center.

Those comments should put the Lakers rumors to rest for the time being, but it’s important to remember that Buchanan is supposed to say this to maintain leverage.

Turner has seemingly been on the trade block for the last several years, but after the Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, it felt like he had a chance of staying put for a while. But with Indiana poised for a lengthy rebuild and Turner entering a contract season, there are going to be several teams vying for the big man in a trade and the Pacers should be able to net some draft assets and/or youth to add to their young core.

Moving Turner would also allow the Pacers to get a better look at Isaiah Jackson who the team is extremely high on.

Buchanan called Turner an “absolute pro” with how he’s handled the rumors and he’ll be a great veteran to help navigate the waters on this new-look team early on, but everyone knows it’s just a matter of time before another team comes calling for one of the NBA’s best shot blockers.

Check out more on the Pacers

NBA Draft lottery
Wild stat: Eight teams control 85 first-round picks over next seven years
Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers
Pacers GM hopes Tyrese Haliburton will be the ‘next Reggie Miller’
Slovenia v Serbia - Basketball Friendly
List of 34 NBA players expected to take part in EuroBasket next month

Jordan Clarkson on potential trade: ‘I’m ready for whatever happens’

By Sep 21, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Philippines v Saudi Arabia - FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier Group E
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
0 Comments

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz are not done dealing. Rudy Gobert is in Minnesota, Donovan Mitchell is in Cleveland, and now every other Jazz veteran is on the trade block: Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley.

And Jordan Clarksonwho could be the first one traded. The Grizzlies, Bucks, and Kings are known to have interest.

Whatever happens, Clarkson told Complex that he is ready for it.

“Honestly, we’ll see. I’m ready for whatever happens. I’ve been in the league for nine years now. I’m kind of a young vet in this. So, whatever direction management, owners, and the team are trying to go, I’m ready for it. If I’m in a different jersey in a week or tomorrow I get a phone call and I have to put on whatever jersey it is, I’m just trying to win and take whatever team it is to the next level to hopefully win a championship one day. That’s my outlook on it. If I’m here in Utah, I want to win. I want to strive for the playoffs, try to put a team together that could win something.”

That’s the attitude of an NBA veteran who understands this is a business and at times he has no control. The Jazz are going to trade him to the team that gives them the best package of draft picks back (probably multiple seconds, although Ainge will push for a first-rounder), and that could be anywhere. Clarkson is set to make $13.3 million this season and has a player option for $14.3 million next season, a very tradable deal. The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 16 points a game last season and has a clearly defined NBA role as a scorer off the bench — a role that would help several teams.

In the interview, Clarkson also addressed those Lakers fans who would have preferred — or at least wonder — what would have happened if Los Angeles had kept the core of Clarkson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and DeAngelo Russell together.

“I don’t think it ever was going to work with all of us being there. [Laughs.] I think we all were stars in our own right. Us separating and going into our home lanes was a good change of scenery for everybody. I see the tweets and all that stuff. It’s so funny to look back on it. I think the Lakers did a great job of scouting us, finding the talent, and giving us the opportunity by drafting us. But us all being on the same team, I don’t think it ever would’ve worked out. We probably wouldn’t have brought a championship back to them or none of that, you know what I mean?”

The Lakers traded many of those players to land Anthony Davis, who was at the heart of the Lakers 2020 title.

Here's more on the Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce Donovan Mitchell Press Conference - Press Conference
Mitchell pushes back on Ainge’s assertion that Jazz didn’t believe...
PBT Podcast: NBA dramas such as Sarver, Mitchell, in-season tournament
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell thought he would be traded to New York Knicks