Pressure from sponsors, other owners, Silver pushed Sarver to sell Suns

By Sep 21, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

The underwhelming “slap on the wrist” the NBA gave Suns owner Robert Sarver after a lengthy investigation turned up racism, misogyny, and toxic work culture he had created with the Suns — a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine — was as far as the other owners and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver would go as a first step. They feared pushback and lawsuits from Sarver if they took a bigger first step.

What Silver hoped for — and got a little lucky to get — was genuine pressure from players and the media for a harsher punishment. However, what the Silver really needed to make a change was for Suns and league sponsors to pull back — hit the owners in the pocketbook and suddenly they aren’t so reticent to act.

Silver got that and it wasn’t just PayPal, the Suns/Mercury jersey patch sponsor who said it would not renew next season if Sarver still ran the team. There was serious behind-the-scenes concerns about other team and league sponsors, something Ramona Shelburne detailed on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“There was a lot of private pressure on Robert Sarver behind the scene. We heard PayPal, but there were a lot of other league sponsors and team sponsors that were lining up to pull away from the Suns and not be publicly associated with them. There was also the pressure applied by other owners and Adam Silver behind the scenes. Adam Silver is obviously very good at applying pressure when needed to be and facilitating these types of conversations and discussions to get to this place.”

This is similar to what led Adam Silver to ban then Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life back in 2014 — public pressure was one thing, but when major NBA sponsors started pulling back from any association with the Clippers (State Farm, Carmax, Corona, many others) Silver had the green light from the other owners to take a harsh stand. (Sterling ultimately only sold the team because of a machiavellian move by his wife, Shelly Sterling.)

From the moment the disturbing details of Sarver’s actions became public with the report (and even before that after the ESPN report last November), Suns’ business operations people were trying to find ways to put sponsors at ease. But with public pressure starting to grow — in a league that prides itself on a progressive mindset of inclusion and diversity — there was only so much that could be done. Sarver recognized the situation and stepped aside, albeit in a statement where he weakly tries to come off as the victim.

“As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness,” Sarver said in his statement. “I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

As Michael Holley wisely said on Brother From Another today, men of faith shouldn’t have to tell you they are with their words, their actions should show it.

“I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “This is the right next step for the organization and community.”

It is the right step, but it is only because of behind-the-scenes pressure.

Here is more on the Suns

WNBA Finals - Game Two
Suspended Sarver says he is starting process to sell Suns, Mercury
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green calls on Board of Governors to vote out Robert Sarver
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade

Report: Lakers (again) rejected Pacers request for two first-round picks in Turner/Hield trade

By Sep 21, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT
Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
0 Comments

Welcome to the Groundhog Day of Lakers trade talk.

The Lakers and Pacers engaged in trade talks around Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Again. Indiana demanded two unprotected first-round picks. Again. The Lakers turned them down. Again.

It happened before this summer, and Shams Charania of The Atheltic said it happened again this week.

Earlier Wednesday, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said that Turner would start the season with the Pacers.

Beyond that, the breakdown here is simple and unchanged. The Pacers think they should get a first-round pick each for Turner and Hield, let alone the fact they would have to take on Russell Westbrook‘s $47 million in this deal (then waive him). From Indiana’s perspective, the cost of what the Lakers want is two unprotected first-rounders.

The Lakers have not been willing to throw the only two picks they control for the rest of this decade (2027 and 2029) into any trade that does not make them a title contender. With all due respect to how much Turner’s defense and floor spacing would be a great fit next to Anthony Davis, and how much Hield’s shooting would help the Lakers’ floor spacing, adding those two does not make the Lakers title contenders. So the Lakers have held back.

The reality in this summer’s market — set by the pick haul Utah got for Rudy Gobert — is that the Lakers will not get the kind of star they need for two picks. They can get good players who can help them — Turner and Hield make them a playoff team if LeBron James and Davis stay healthy — but not a guy who changes them into a contender.

That said the Lakers will continue to look. The Pacers will continue to listen to trade offers. And we will all live in a Groundhog Day world.

Here is more on the Lakers

Philippines v Saudi Arabia - FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier Group E
Jordan Clarkson on potential trade: ‘I’m ready for whatever happens’
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the...
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Reports: Dennis Schroder agrees to re-join Lakers on one-year deal

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball out 4-6 weeks — again — to have knee scoped

By Sep 21, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
0 Comments

Lonzo Ball had meniscus surgery on Jan. 28, with the Bulls announcing the usual 6-8 week time frame and thinking he would be back for the playoffs. Except Ball never made it back on the court, his recovery was constantly set back by pain, leading to serious concerns in Chicago about his knee heading into the offseason.

Now he will undergo another knee surgery, this time a scope, to clean his left knee up. The Bulls made the announcement Wednesday.

Ball will miss the start of the season with this surgery. The Bulls will be cautious with his return, which makes sometime around Halloween seem like a likely target — if his recovery follows the predicted timeline this time. With his knee not being right nearly nine months after going under the knife the first time, a second surgery seemed almost inevitable as reports of his slow recovery continued to leak out.

This is troubling news for the Bulls, who don’t have another single player who can duplicate what Ball brings to the court. They have depth: Alex Caruso can bring the defense, Coby White can push the ball in transition, Goran Dragic can give them low-mistake minutes, but Ball brings all those things to the table in one package. He is critical for their defense and pace, and now they will have to start the season without him.

In a very deep East, the Bulls need to find a way to avoid a slow start without Ball on the court, or they will spend all season trying to climb out of that hole.

Here's more on the Bulls

US-AUCTION-SOTHEBYS-SPORTS
‘Last Dance’ Jordan jersey from 1998 Finals sells for $10.1 million
Los Angeles Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman
Shaq calls Dennis Rodman the worst teammate he ever had
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls - Game Three
Report: Bulls’ Lonzo Ball expected to miss training camp, maybe start...

Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander to miss training camp (at least) with sprained knee

By Sep 21, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The one proven playmaker and finisher on the Thunder roster, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is now out for training camp.

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a gade-2 MCL sprain of his left knee, the team announced. The Thunder said he will miss training camp because of the injury, but he may miss the start of the season as well.

Missing 41 days would have Gilgeous-Alexander returning on Nov. 1.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points and 5.9 assists per game last season. He is a proven playmaker with the ball who also can work off it, and is an elite finisher at the rim. He’s also improved his game to be a solid defender.

With the Thunder expected to struggle this season — think Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes rather than playoffs — Gilgeous-Alexander has drawn trade interest around the league. However, there has been little momentum toward a deal. Rumors suggest the Knicks, Suns and others have interest.

The Thunder already faced an injury setback this season when No.2 pick Chet Holmgren suffered a ligament injury in his foot that will force him to miss the season. Fortunately Gilgeous-Alexander will not be sidelined as long, but it’s still a setback for a team that will lean more on Josh Giddey early to be the playmaker.

Check out more on the Thunder

NBA Draft lottery
Wild stat: Eight teams control 85 first-round picks over next seven years
CrawsOver Pro-Am
Thunder reportedly apply for $4.95 million disabled player exception for...
2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder
Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren to miss entire season due to foot injury

Suspended Sarver says he is starting process to sell Suns, Mercury

By Sep 21, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT
0 Comments

In the wake of a powerful backlash over what was seen as a light punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver after nearly 18 years of racist and misogynistic behavior as a team owner, Sarver announced he was starting the process to sell the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury.

“As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness,” Sarver said in his statement. “I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

This will not be an immediate process, it will take months, but there is no shortage of potential ownership groups interested in getting into the NBA business. Phoenix is considered a strong market and potential free agent destination in a warm-weather city — for an owner willing to spend. This could be a powerhouse franchise.

“I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “This is the right next step for the organization and community.”

Following the NBA’s investigation into Sarver’s running of the Suns, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave him a one-year suspension and fined him $10 million (the maximum fine allowed under NBA bylaws). Silver took heat for the light punishment — heat he took on behalf of the other owners, who would not let him push harder on a suspension — but he also understood public and sponsor pressure was always the only path to removing Sarver.

That pressure came. Big-name players — LeBron James, Chris Paul, Draymond Green — called for stiffer punishment, players union executive director Tamika Tremaglio called for a lifetime ban, the team’s second-largest shareholder called for Sarver to step away, PayPal said it would not renew its team jersey sponsorship next summer if Sarver were still involved with the team, and there was a concern within the league that other sponsors would start pull away from Phoenix as well is Sarver returned.

“We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community,” players union president CJ McCollum said in a statement.

“Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together – and strengthened the Phoenix area – through the unifying power of professional men’s and women’s basketball,” Sarver said.

There was concern in league circles that a harsher punishment from Silver could have led to Sarver to play the victim (which he kind of did in his statement) and take the league to court. But he ultimately decided to take the league off the hook — and take the cash.

Sarver purchased the Suns in 2004 for a then-record $401 million, but the sale price for the franchise now will exceed $2 billion.

Saver’s early years as an owner were during the Mike D’Anton/Steve Nash “seven seconds or less” Suns that helped revolutionize how the NBA game is played. However, Sarver was notoriously a penny pincher with the franchise, and the Suns missed the playoffs 10 years in a row before a sharp turnaround the past two seasons under GM James Jones, coach Monty Williams, and players Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Suns enter this season as title contenders in a deep West.

Check out more on the Suns

Suns owner Robert Sarver
Pressure from sponsors, other owners, Silver pushed Sarver to sell Suns
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green calls on Board of Governors to vote out Robert Sarver
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade