Pacers GM says Myles Turner will open season with the team

By Sep 21, 2022, 12:58 PM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
Getty Images
0 Comments

On a radio show with 1075 The Fan, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said that Myles Turner will be with the Pacers on opening night as his starting center.

Those comments should put the Lakers rumors to rest for the time being, but it’s important to remember that Buchanan is supposed to say this to maintain leverage.

Turner has seemingly been on the trade block for the last several years, but after the Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, it felt like he had a chance of staying put for a while. But with Indiana poised for a lengthy rebuild and Turner entering a contract season, there are going to be several teams vying for the big man in a trade and the Pacers should be able to net some draft assets and/or youth to add to their young core.

Moving Turner would also allow the Pacers to get a better look at Isaiah Jackson who the team is extremely high on.

Buchanan called Turner an “absolute pro” with how he’s handled the rumors and he’ll be a great veteran to help navigate the waters on this new-look team early on, but everyone knows it’s just a matter of time before another team comes calling for one of the NBA’s best shot blockers.

Check out more on the Pacers

NBA Draft lottery
Wild stat: Eight teams control 85 first-round picks over next seven years
Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers
Pacers GM hopes Tyrese Haliburton will be the ‘next Reggie Miller’
Slovenia v Serbia - Basketball Friendly
List of 34 NBA players expected to take part in EuroBasket next month

Suspended Sarver says he is starting process to sell Suns, Mercury

By Sep 21, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT
WNBA Finals - Game Two
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

In the wake of a powerful backlash over what was seen as a light punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver after nearly 18 years of racist and misogynistic behavior as a team owner, Sarver announced he was starting the process to sell the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury.

“As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness,” Sarver said in his statement. “I expected that the commissioner’s one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

This will not be an immediate process, it will take months, but there is no shortage of potential ownership groups interested in getting into the NBA business. Phoenix is considered a strong market and potential free agent destination in a warm-weather city — for an owner willing to spend. This could be a powerhouse franchise.

Following the NBA’s investigation into Sarver’s running of the Suns, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave him a one-year suspension and fined him $10 million (the maximum fine allowed under NBA bylaws). Silver took heat for the light punishment — heat he took on behalf of the other owners, who would not let him push harder on a suspension — but he also understood public and sponsor pressure was always the only path to removing Sarver.

That pressure came. Big-name players — LeBron James, Chris Paul, Draymond Green — called for stiffer punishment, players union executive director Tamika Tremaglio called for a lifetime ban, PayPal said it would not renew its team jersey sponsorship next summer if Sarver were still involved with the team, and there was a concern within the league that other sponsors could pull away from Phoenix as well. In addition there was social pressure on Sarver to “do the right thing.”

“Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together – and strengthened the Phoenix area – through the unifying power of professional men’s and women’s basketball,” Sarver said.

There was concern in league circles that a harsher punishment from Silver could have led to Sarver taking the league to court and pushing back, but he ultimately decided to take the league off the hook — and take the cash.

Sarver purchased the Suns in 2004 for a then-record $401 million, but the sale price for the franchise now will exceed $2 billion.

Saver’s early years as an owner were during the Mike D’Anton/Steve Nash “seven seconds or less” Suns that helped revolutionize how the NBA game is played. However, Sarver was notoriously a penny pincher with the franchise, and the Suns missed the playoffs 10 years in a row before a sharp turnaround the past two seasons under GM James Jones, coach Monty Williams, and players Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Suns enter this season as title contenders in a deep West.

Check out more on the Suns

2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green calls on Board of Governors to vote out Robert Sarver
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade
WNBA Finals - Game Two
Players union executive director calls for lifetime ban for Sarver

Jordan Clarkson on potential trade: ‘I’m ready for whatever happens’

By Sep 21, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Philippines v Saudi Arabia - FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier Group E
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
0 Comments

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz are not done dealing. Rudy Gobert is in Minnesota, Donovan Mitchell is in Cleveland, and now every other Jazz veteran is on the trade block: Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley.

And Jordan Clarksonwho could be the first one traded. The Grizzlies, Bucks, and Kings are known to have interest.

Whatever happens, Clarkson told Complex that he is ready for it.

“Honestly, we’ll see. I’m ready for whatever happens. I’ve been in the league for nine years now. I’m kind of a young vet in this. So, whatever direction management, owners, and the team are trying to go, I’m ready for it. If I’m in a different jersey in a week or tomorrow I get a phone call and I have to put on whatever jersey it is, I’m just trying to win and take whatever team it is to the next level to hopefully win a championship one day. That’s my outlook on it. If I’m here in Utah, I want to win. I want to strive for the playoffs, try to put a team together that could win something.”

That’s the attitude of an NBA veteran who understands this is a business and at times he has no control. The Jazz are going to trade him to the team that gives them the best package of draft picks back (probably multiple seconds, although Ainge will push for a first-rounder), and that could be anywhere. Clarkson is set to make $13.3 million this season and has a player option for $14.3 million next season, a very tradable deal. The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 16 points a game last season and has a clearly defined NBA role as a scorer off the bench — a role that would help several teams.

In the interview, Clarkson also addressed those Lakers fans who would have preferred — or at least wonder — what would have happened if Los Angeles had kept the core of Clarkson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and DeAngelo Russell together.

“I don’t think it ever was going to work with all of us being there. [Laughs.] I think we all were stars in our own right. Us separating and going into our home lanes was a good change of scenery for everybody. I see the tweets and all that stuff. It’s so funny to look back on it. I think the Lakers did a great job of scouting us, finding the talent, and giving us the opportunity by drafting us. But us all being on the same team, I don’t think it ever would’ve worked out. We probably wouldn’t have brought a championship back to them or none of that, you know what I mean?”

The Lakers traded many of those players to land Anthony Davis, who was at the heart of the Lakers 2020 title.

Here's more on the Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce Donovan Mitchell Press Conference - Press Conference
Mitchell pushes back on Ainge’s assertion that Jazz didn’t believe...
PBT Podcast: NBA dramas such as Sarver, Mitchell, in-season tournament
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell thought he would be traded to New York Knicks

Canada reportedly to drop vaccine requirement at border Sept. 30

By Sep 21, 2022, 8:03 AM EDT
Coronavirus booster vaccinations in family practices
Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images
0 Comments

Kyrie Irving is going to be able to play games in Toronto this year after all.

Irving and other unvaccinated athletes — including Bradley Beal — were subject to a 14-day quarantine under a policy that applied to all visitors entering the country. However, Canada is about to drop its vaccine requirement, something reported by the Toronto Globe and Mail and confirmed by the Associated Press, among others.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has to sign off on this but is expected to.

While the policy’s impact on professional sports had drawn headlines, the airline and other travel industries had pushed for the change for some time.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is still considering himself an activist on the vaccination front and Tweeted this out this week.

In a world with multiple horrific examples of genocide, calling vaccine mandates the biggest violation of human rights in history comes off as just desperately sad. Worldwide more than 6.5 million people have died from COVID and more than 1 million of those deaths happened in the United States. The vaccine proved largely safe and effective, and it saved lives.

Here's more on the Raptors

Finland v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Willy Hernangomez lifts Spain past Finland into Eurobasket semifinals
2022 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Jordan Clarkson reportedly drawing trade interest from Grizzlies, Bucks,...
Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors set to waive forward Svi Mykhailiuk

Wembanyama: being drafted by right franchise more important than going No.1 (but he’d like to be No.1)

By Sep 20, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT
Real Madrid v LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images
0 Comments

Victor Wembanyama has no control over what NBA team he will head to training camp with a year from now — lottery ping pong balls will make that determination. The 7’4″ French wunderkind is the clear consensus No.1 pick on the top of 2023 NBA Draft boards and is projected as a potential generational player.

But in a wise statement for an 18-year-old, he said landing with the right franchise matters more to him than going No.1 — although he’d like to be taken first. From Wembanyama’s interview during a French Basketball League media session, courtesy BasketNews.com.

“The most interesting thing is always to find an organization that will take care of the project and the player. So it’s better to be second, third, or 20th in the draft if you have a better career afterward,” he explained. “I don’t know if it’s pride, I have a part [of me] that says that there should be no one in front of me.”

He likely doesn’t have anyone in front of him (although guard Scoot Henderson of G League Ignite is also considered a potential franchise cornerstone player, and 2023 is generally considered a strong draft at the top). The one thing that could change that is injury — Wembanyama is 7’4″ and weighs just 209 pounds. It’s the same concern that teams had about Chet Holmgren going into this year’s draft, and he is now out for the season with a fluke foot injury. Wembanyama has had some nagging injuries and didn’t play in EuroBasket due to injury concerns.

“That doesn’t worry me,” Wembanyama said about his injury history. “I didn’t have any serious injuries, which is reassuring. We know that in the NBA the [medical] support is the best, light years from here. So there is no reason to worry.”

NBA fans will get the chance to see Wembanyama and Henderson face off when his Parisian team the Metropolitans 92 come to face the G-League Ignite for two games outside Las Vegas in early October. Those two games are not likely to change the top of the draft board, but if Wembanyama falls from that top spot for some reason, he’s okay with it.

So long as he lands in the right spot for his career.

Check out the latest on the Suns

WNBA Finals - Game Two
Suspended Sarver says he is starting process to sell Suns, Mercury
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green calls on Board of Governors to vote out Robert Sarver
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade