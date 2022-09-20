Draymond Green calls on Board of Governors to vote out Robert Sarver

By Sep 20, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Getty Photo
0 Comments

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green called for the league’s Board of Governors to hold a vote to remove Robert Sarver from his position with the Suns.

“This guy gets to just come back in the fold, as if he’s still representing us? As if he’s a part of us? That can’t be so. Because, for us, especially as African-Americans, I’m uncomfortable. I’m very uncomfortable and knowing that, in that position, you can just essentially do whatever you want and because you own an asset, you can’t be punished.

“I saw where Commissioner [Adam] Silver said, ‘I’ve taken the steps that I can take. The maximum penalty that I can hand out, I handed out. In order for [Robert Sarver] to be kicked out as an owner of a franchise and forced to sell, that vote would fall on two-thirds of the other owners of these assets.’ So what I would say is, why don’t we pose a vote?”

The NBA requires 75% approval from the Board of Governors for an governor of a team to be removed. That means that 22 of the 29 other governors would have to vote in favor of Sarver’s removal.

After reports of Sarver making racist, sexist, and other demeaning comments in the workplace surfaced, the league finally punished him last week after a lengthy investigation. He was suspended for one year, fined $10 million, and will be required to take sensitivity training classes.

But many around the league have felt that the punishment was light, given the years and years of inappropriate, hateful behavior. The idea of having Sarver back around the Suns for the 2023-24 season feels wrong.

“The NBA stands for inclusion,” Green said. “The NBA stands for diversity. The NBA definitely stands against bigotry and racism… This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for.”

Perhaps the uproar from many of the vocal leaders around the league will be enough to push for more action being taken against Sarver.

The full podcast is available below, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade

By Sep 20, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s no secret Jae Crowder wants a trade out of Phoenix. Beyond the rumors around the league all summer, there was him pinning an Instagram comment about the Heat trading to get Crowder back. The Suns are likely to give Cam Johnson a lot of Crowder’s minutes this season to get more shooting on the floor, and Phoenix is one of the teams in the mix for a Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Utah, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today the Suns are talking to teams about a Crowder trade (hat tip BasketballNews.com).

“They are very active in this last week conducting business,” Windhorst said. “They’re in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.”

The Heat are looking for help at the four after P.J. Tucker left and have interest in Crowder (as well as Bogdanovic). Miami could send back more shooting to Phoenix in the form of Duncan Robinson. However, to make that work the Suns would have to throw in another player — Cameron Payne or Torey Craig — and would likely want a pick or rookie Nikola Jovic from the Heat as well.

Boston is looking for depth at the four after the ACL injury of Danilo Gallinari and would have Crowder interest, but it’s very difficult to make the salaries match in a trade that would work for Boston. New York also has been rumored and would put Cam Reddish in any trade. However, they would still need to throw in more players to make the salaries match (Obi Toppin works but is too steep a price, Immanuel Quickley also works but the Knicks should be hesitant to trade good young players for the 32-year-old Crowder).

Expect Crowder to be on a new team by the time the season starts. It’s a case where both player and team are ready to move on from their relationship.

Here's more on the Suns

2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green calls on Board of Governors to vote out Robert Sarver
WNBA Finals - Game Two
Players union executive director calls for lifetime ban for Sarver
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
PayPal will not renew Suns jersey sponsorship deal if Sarver still involved

Celtics add No. 6 in parquet paint to honor legend Bill Russell

Associated PressSep 20, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Hall of fame and former Boston Celtic great Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88.
Getty Images
0 Comments

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have painted Bill Russell’s No. 6 in the free throw lanes of their parquet floor as part of a season-long tribute planned for the Hall of Famer, who died this summer.

“The team has added the number 6 to both lanes to pay homage to Bill Russell’s dominant play in the paint,” the Celtics said on Monday.

The team has said it will honor Russell in other ways this season, including two nights in his honor – one for the Oct. 18 season opener and one on Feb. 12, which would have been his 89th birthday. The Celtics will also wear a special Russell-themed jersey for some of their games. There will also be something on their regular uniforms to honor him.

The NBA has announced that every team in the league will retire the No. 6 in honor of the civil rights pioneer and 11-time NBA champion, who died on July 31. Every other home court will display the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

Here's more on the Celtics

NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Celtics owner calls team ‘overrated’, gives ‘green light’...
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Poole, Herro, Brogdon early betting favorites for Sixth Man of the Year

Hop aboard the Zion hype bandwagon: His trainer says he’s ‘in fantastic shape’

By Sep 19, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s a bit of analysis that echoes across seemingly every Western Conference preview when talk turns to the Pelicans:

“If Zion Williamson can stay healthy…”

It’s a big “IF” — across three seasons Williamson has played in 85 games and missed 141, including all of last season. But following his foot surgery he has been with a new strength and conditioning coach in Jasper Bibbs, and Bibbs talked up Zion to William Guillory of The Athletic.

“He’s in fantastic shape,” Bibbs told The Athletic. “He’s been committed to putting in the work day in and day out. I’m really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been…

“We focused on addressing body composition — his body weight, body fat, etc. — while maintaining and improving flexibility, strength and power. We also focused on improving his overall fitness. The more weight he carries around, the more stress it puts on the body. We focused on aerobic and anaerobic basketball-specific conditioning. One of the main goals was to get Zion back to the same athletic ability he had before the injury. In the process, he’s improved athletically…

“I’m very happy with his commitment to not only his conditioning, but his commitment to doing all the tedious soft-tissue work, the stretching and his nutrition. He’s been phenomenal with his nutrition. I’m very happy about that for him. As he continues his NBA career, it’s amazing that he’s starting to develop these habits right now at such a young point in his career.”

Bibbs would not give up Zion’s weight (of course he didn’t). However, everyone will be able to see in a week how he looks and is moving.

There have been questions about Zion’s workout habits and style of play, but when he has been on the court he looks every bit the No.1 pick and generational talent he has been projected to be. Two seasons ago, when Stan Van Gundy made him more of a point forward at times, Zion averaged 27 points a game shooting 61.1%, plus  7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game, and he looked like the best interior scorer in the game. Now pair him with the shooting and shot creation of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, surrounded by good role players (Larry Nance, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas) and suddenly the Pelicans look much more dangerous.

If Zion can stay healthy.

Check out more on the Pelicans

NBA Draft lottery
Wild stat: Eight teams control 85 first-round picks over next seven years
2022 NBA Summer League - Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans
How Zion Williamson uses manga series Naruto to explain where he is in his...
Slovenia v Serbia - Basketball Friendly
List of 34 NBA players expected to take part in EuroBasket next month

Kyrie Irving on Nets getting swept by Celtics: ‘We needed that humbling experience’

By Sep 19, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Milwaukee Bucks spent the last days of the NBA season dodging having to play the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The Boston Celtics faced that challenge head-on and swept Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets out of the playoffs. Boston came out of that series with the confidence that took them to the NBA Finals.

The sweep was good for Brooklyn too, heading into this season. At least if you ask Kyrie Irving, who appeared on Nets Kingdom to talk about it.

“We got 4-0’d my G, we got 4-0’d. It was meant to happen like that. Motivation bro. We needed that humbling experience, especially going against the Celtics. It was already built to be that matchup. We’re gonna see them again, we’re gonna have to. They’re gonna be where they’re gonna be. But those youngins over there in Boston, bro, I got to see them grow up. So to see them do what they did last year on the Finals stage, making it that far, I’m glad they had to go through us.”

Was it really that humbling? While the sweep was a surprise, the Celtics were pretty heavy favorites to win the series.

Did Brooklyn need to be humbled, to get a wake-up call? The Nets enter this season as potential contenders but with so many questions: Can Kevin Durant stay healthy and continue to play at an MVP level? Will Kyrie Irving be focused and committed for an entire season? Will Ben Simmons accept a role, work off ball more, and fit in with Durant and Irving? Is Joe Harris healthy and have his shooting form back? Can Nic Claxton take a step forward and be the defensive center the Nets need? Can Royce O’Neal be the defender on the wing they need?

The list goes on and on from there. The Nets are potentially a contender, but there is no other NBA team with so many fundamental questions this season.

So maybe getting swept was a good, humbling experience for the Nets. Maybe it helps them this season. But at best it is one part of a much larger tapestry.

Check out more on the Nets

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Is LaMarcus Aldridge likely to retire?
Nets guard Joe Harris
Nets’ Joe Harris expected to be 100% for training camp
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Stephen Curry says ‘Hell, yeah’ Warriors considered Durant trade