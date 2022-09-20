Anthony Edwards fined $40,000 for homophobic language in Instagram story

Like he is on the court, Anthony Edwards was quick — this time with an apology for using homophobic language to describe a group of men in an Instagram story.
What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!
— Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022
That likely saved Edwards a lot of money, but not punishment completely. The NBA hit Edwards with a $40,000 fine for “using offensive and derogatory language on social media.”
Edwards got off light, which seems to be a trend with NBA punishments of late. As precedent, Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for homophobic and misogynistic private messages that went public. That is where Edwards quick apology likely saved him.
Edwards could do more by volunteering with LGBTQ+ organizations in the Minneapolis area, something Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recommended on his Substack.
“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said previously in a statement. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”
Edwards and the Timberwolves find themselves in a brighter spotlight this season after the team traded for Rudy Gobert, forming a twin-towers front line with Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards averaged 21.3 points a game last season and is poised to become an All-Star this season (if not more).