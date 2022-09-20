Anthony Edwards fined $40,000 for homophobic language in Instagram story

Sep 20, 2022
2022 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves
Like he is on the court, Anthony Edwards was quick — this time with an apology for using homophobic language to describe a group of men in an Instagram story.

That likely saved Edwards a lot of money, but not punishment completely. The NBA hit Edwards with a $40,000 fine for “using offensive and derogatory language on social media.”

Edwards got off light, which seems to be a trend with NBA punishments of late. As precedent, Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for homophobic and misogynistic private messages that went public. That is where Edwards quick apology likely saved him.

Edwards could do more by volunteering with LGBTQ+ organizations in the Minneapolis area, something Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recommended on his Substack.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said previously in a statement. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

Edwards and the Timberwolves find themselves in a brighter spotlight this season after the team traded for Rudy Gobert, forming a twin-towers front line with Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards averaged 21.3 points a game last season and is poised to become an All-Star this season (if not more).

Celtics' Robert Williams out 4-6 weeks, will miss preseason after having knee scoped

Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden
Robert Williams had knee surgery last March and raced back for the postseason, playing through a sore knee that was swelling up during the NBA Finals — “Taking it day by day, step by step, getting all the treatment I can, throwing everything I can at my knee to make sure I’m running” — and he played well. It was hoped an offseason of rest would have one of the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year ready for the start of the Celtics’ season.

But Williams is now out for training camp and possibly the start of the season because he needs his knee scoped, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The surgery is planned for this week. The Celtics open the season on Oct. 18 at home against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. While it’s possible Williams could return for that game, the Celtics would be wise not to rush back a critical part of their defense for an October game when what really matters to this team starts in April. Boston learned the hard way last season about what happens when players wear down during the postseason, there will be a focus on having the core Celtics players fresh for this playoff run.

Williams averaged 10 points and 9.6 rebounds a game last season, but his biggest contribution was on the defensive end — the Celtics had the best defense in the NBA last season, and that D was 3.7 points per 100 possessions better when Williams was on the court last season. In the playoffs, the Celtics’ defense was 6.4 points per 100 better when Williams protected the rim — sore knee and all.

With the six-week timeline, if things go well, Williams should be ready to play around at the start of November.

Draymond Green calls on Board of Governors to vote out Robert Sarver

2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
On the most recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green called for the league’s Board of Governors to hold a vote to remove Robert Sarver from his position with the Suns.

“This guy gets to just come back in the fold, as if he’s still representing us? As if he’s a part of us? That can’t be so. Because, for us, especially as African-Americans, I’m uncomfortable. I’m very uncomfortable and knowing that, in that position, you can just essentially do whatever you want and because you own an asset, you can’t be punished.

“I saw where Commissioner [Adam] Silver said, ‘I’ve taken the steps that I can take. The maximum penalty that I can hand out, I handed out. In order for [Robert Sarver] to be kicked out as an owner of a franchise and forced to sell, that vote would fall on two-thirds of the other owners of these assets.’ So what I would say is, why don’t we pose a vote?”

The NBA requires 75% approval from the Board of Governors for another owners removed. That means that 22 of the 29 other governors/owners would have to vote in favor of Sarver’s removal.

After reports of Sarver making racist, sexist, and other demeaning comments in the workplace surfaced, the league finally punished him last week after a lengthy investigation. He was suspended for one year, fined $10 million, and will be required to take sensitivity training classes.

But many around the league have felt that the punishment was light, given the years and years of inappropriate, hateful behavior. The idea of having Sarver back around the Suns for the 2023-24 season feels wrong.

“The NBA stands for inclusion,” Green said. “The NBA stands for diversity. The NBA definitely stands against bigotry and racism… This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for.”

Perhaps the uproar from many of the vocal leaders around the league will be enough to push for more action being taken against Sarver.

Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade

NBA 2022 Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
It’s no secret Jae Crowder wants a trade out of Phoenix. Beyond the rumors around the league all summer, there was him pinning an Instagram comment about the Heat trading to get Crowder back. The Suns are likely to give Cam Johnson a lot of Crowder’s minutes this season to get more shooting on the floor, and Phoenix is one of the teams in the mix for a Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Utah, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today the Suns are talking to teams about a Crowder trade (hat tip BasketballNews.com).

“They are very active in this last week conducting business,” Windhorst said. “They’re in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.”

The Heat are looking for help at the four after P.J. Tucker left and have interest in Crowder (as well as Bogdanovic). Miami could send back more shooting to Phoenix in the form of Duncan Robinson. However, to make that work the Suns would have to throw in another player — Cameron Payne or Torey Craig — and would likely want a pick or rookie Nikola Jovic from the Heat as well.

Boston is looking for depth at the four after the ACL injury of Danilo Gallinari and would have Crowder interest, but it’s very difficult to make the salaries match in a trade that would work for Boston. New York also has been rumored and would put Cam Reddish in any trade. However, they would still need to throw in more players to make the salaries match (Obi Toppin works but is too steep a price, Immanuel Quickley also works but the Knicks should be hesitant to trade good young players for the 32-year-old Crowder).

Expect Crowder to be on a new team by the time the season starts. It’s a case where both player and team are ready to move on from their relationship.

Celtics add No. 6 in parquet paint to honor legend Bill Russell

Hall of fame and former Boston Celtic great Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88.
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have painted Bill Russell’s No. 6 in the free throw lanes of their parquet floor as part of a season-long tribute planned for the Hall of Famer, who died this summer.

“The team has added the number 6 to both lanes to pay homage to Bill Russell’s dominant play in the paint,” the Celtics said on Monday.

The team has said it will honor Russell in other ways this season, including two nights in his honor – one for the Oct. 18 season opener and one on Feb. 12, which would have been his 89th birthday. The Celtics will also wear a special Russell-themed jersey for some of their games. There will also be something on their regular uniforms to honor him.

The NBA has announced that every team in the league will retire the No. 6 in honor of the civil rights pioneer and 11-time NBA champion, who died on July 31. Every other home court will display the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

