Warriors hold roster spot, reportedly expect Andre Iguodala to return

By Sep 19, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
The Golden State Warriors have 13 guaranteed contracts on the books with less than one week before training camp opens (the Warriors’ media day is Friday, Sept. 23, starting a few days before the rest of the league because they will face the Wizards in preseason games in Japan).

They are holding a 14th roster spot for Andre Iguodala, who at age 38 has yet to formally say he will return. That said, the Warriors fully expect him to be there, reports Marc Stein in his weekly Sunday Substack letter.

The only certainty regarding Andre Iguodala’s plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable.

Name an 18-year veteran who is excited about the idea of another training camp. They want to return for the games, for the things that matter, for camaraderie, but not so much the training camp part of the experience.

Iguodala will play a limited role for the Warriors, much like last season when he played in 31 games averaging 4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He was on the floor in seven Warriors playoff games.

This will be a transition year for the Warriors in the sense they will lean more into their youth — Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and maybe James Wiseman — to help get them through the regular season while keeping the minutes down for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the other vets. The Warriors, like other contenders, will approach the regular season with the twin goals of making it into the top six (more likely top four) in the West, but keeping their older legs as fresh as possible for the second season that is the long NBA playoffs.

Iguodala’s legs are older, which is why the idea of him missing part of training camp but showing up in time for the start of the season is not out of the question (Warriors GM Bob Myers has hinted at the possibility). The Warriors know what they have with Iguodala, and he knows how to fit in with them. He is plug-and-play. The only question is when he might plug in with the Warriors.

Check out his podcast for the answer.

Aces well positioned to make first WNBA title beginning of their era

Associated PressSep 19, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Las Vegas Aces v Connecticut Sun
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
ASSOCIATED PRESS — A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship.

“I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.”

The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years.

None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.

Las Vegas will be attempting to do something that hasn’t been done in the WNBA in 20 years. No team has won consecutive championships since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002.

“You see it. You see it,” Wilson said. “This is what we’re building. This is what we’re doing. This is it. I’m so happy right now.”

Wilson has been the face of the franchise since she was drafted No. 1 by the Aces in 2018. She led the team to the WNBA Finals in 2020 before they were swept by Seattle.

Now she has a WNBA championship to go along with a NCAA title she won while starring for South Carolina as well as an Olympic gold medal.

Besides their MVP, other key players the Aces have signed for the next few seasons included WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and backcourt mate Kelsey Plum.

“Knowing that we have commitment for next season is special,” Gray said. “We’re doing it for each other and it’s created a bond.”

That bond starts at the top with Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis. He’s invested heavily in the team on and off the court since he bought it in 2021. He lured Becky Hammon from the NBA by making her the first WNBA coach to have a $1-million-a-year contract and is building a brand new practice facility.

“In Vegas, we are trying to build a culture that players want to come and take part in something special, something bigger than themselves,” said Hammon, named coach of the year as she led the Aces to the title in her first year.

Hammon became the first rookie coach to win a WNBA championship.

She knows the history of the franchise, starring as a player from 2007-14. The team was swept in the 2008 WNBA Finals. Now the organization is celebrating a championship.

“I don’t know, it’s actually hard to put into words right now,” Hammon said. “A little surreal. You know, when I took the job in December, I thought when I started kind of breaking down their rosters that I could do something with it. I had a vision of what I wanted to do with this team.”

Hammon’s vision culminated with a title this year and there could be more on the horizon.

Las Vegas Aces prove they are champions, beat Sun to win franchise first WNBA title

By Sep 18, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT
2022 WNBA Finals - Game Four
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The Las Vegas Aces entered these playoffs with much to prove.

A’Ja Wilson wanted to prove she was not just an MVP but could be the best player on a championship team. Becky Hammon had come so close as a player but never won a ring, then came to the WNBA to prove she could win it all as a head coach. Kelsey Plum was trying to prove she could bring her WNBA career full circle from No.1 pick to champion. Chelsea Grey, who Connecticut drafted, was ready to prove she could be the woman stepping up to an MVP level under pressure.

Sunday afternoon the Aces proved all that and more — that the Aces organization is changing the level of the WNBA game.

“They’re just big-time players, they love big moments, and that’s nothing I can teach,” Hammon said as the Aces accepted the title trophy. “It’s in their DNA. It’s who they are.”

For the second time in these Finals, Las Vegas won a game played in Connecticut’s style — physical, defensive, low scoring and grinding. The Aces had one of the best offenses in WNBA history this season, and the Sun defense ground it down.

Yet the Aces still came out with the win — 78-71, taking the WNBA title with a 3-1 series win over the Sun. And on the home court of the Sun.

Gray was named Finals MVP after putting up 20 in the win.

What won Las Vegas the title was not only a depth of talent but also a commitment to playing together that Hammon had emphasized from the moment she walked in the door.

The Aces proved that depth matters — when they needed a bucket late in the fourth quarter it was not their biggest names but 18-minute-a-night bench player Riquna Williams who was draining threes on her way to a personal 8-0 run that keyed the win.

Williams was in because Hammon trusted her Aces team to go small against a three bigs lineup from the Sun.

“Well, obviously we went small. I felt like if we could scrap and just dig out balls on the other end, that they would have a tough time guarding us down there,” Hammon said. “So it was kind of just whoever their biggest player was on, we were running them into pick-and-roll actions and then just kind of slipping out and making them pay.”

The Aces were an offensive juggernaut this season, but Hammon changed their defense by mixing things up. That goes back to her time under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

“You know, we’ve tried different defense on Steph Curry Dame Lillard. I was like we can try stuff. If we can junk it up on them, we could junk it up on anybody,” Hammon said. “So it was just an idea to try to give people a different look just to mix it up.

“I think that the bigger thing is the players really bought into it. It doesn’t matter what scheme you’re doing. The players have to believe in it. And I think at the end of the day, they saw enough good results that you know, there was times where Chelsea’s call on the defense, junk defense. I’m not even putting us in junk. She’s putting us in junk. So it’s a fun way to play.”

Las Vegas was a fun team all season, and Aces owner Mark Davis — also the owner of the NFL’s Raiders — deserves credit for that. He is one of a new breed of WNBA owners willing to spend to make the product better — he gave Hammon a seven-figure contract to leave the NBA and coach his team. He is building them a new state-of-the-art practice facility (which should be open next season). He’s overseen a front office that put together the best roster in the WNBA.

Davis spent where he could and the results are the players have become stars and Sin City has embraced the team. He has built the kind of foundation free agent players will want to come be a part of.

And he has built a champion with nothing left to prove this season.

Behind 27 from Juancho Hernangomez, Spain knocks off France to win EuroBasket title

Associated PressSep 18, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT
BERLIN — For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team’s roster have changed in recent years.

The expectations didn’t. And neither did the results.

Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.

It was Spain’s fourth European championship in its last six tries, all those golds coming under coach Sergio Scariolo.

Lorenzo Brown scored 14 points and had 11 assists for Spain, while Jaime Fernandez scored 13.

Evan Fournier led France — which also dropped the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics to the U.S. last summer — with 23 points, with Thomas Heurtel scored 16 and Guerschon Yabusele added 13.

Rudy Gobert was held to only six points on just two shots from the field for France.

“Spain played better from start to finish,” Fournier said. “They had a clear game plan and we did not execute ours well enough. … We never really had control of the game. They just played better, man, period.”

This was supposed to be a rebuilding summer for Spain. Pau and Marc Gasol, the longtime leaders of the program, retired from international following a quarterfinal loss to the U.S. at the Tokyo Games. Sergio Rodriguez also decided last summer was the right time to walk away, after 16 years with the national team. Sergio Llull and Ricky Rubio, two more of veterans, couldn’t play because of injuries.

The winning tradition simply continued anyway. Spain is now the reigning Basketball World Cup (won in China in 2019) along with EuroBasket champion. It has also medaled in 10 of its last 11 EuroBasket appearances.

For France, it was another medal — and another instance of coming up a bit short of the shiniest medal. France’s last major crown came in winning EuroBasket in 2013. Since then, the French have won two bronzes at the World Cup (2014, 2019), a bronze at EuroBasket (2015), silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and now, silver again.

The difference was clear: Spain held a massive 35-7 edge in points off turnovers.

“Today, obviously, we have lost the gold,” France coach Vincent Collet said. “They executed their plan perfect.”

Juancho Hernangomez was 6-for-6 from 3-point range in a 6-minute span of the second quarter, helping Spain extend what was a 23-14 lead into a 45-26 edge with just about 3 minutes left in the half.

It was perhaps a mildly unlikely source for a 3-point barrage. He had made a total of 12 3′s in his eight previous games in this year’s EuroBasket tournament, and his high in any NBA game is six.

An 11-0 run helped France cut what had been a 21-point deficit to just 47-37 at the half — and the momentum carried into the third quarter.

Yabusele’s jumper with 6:52 left in the third got France within 49-46, and everything seemed to be shifting.

But Spain held on. Juancho Hernangomez’s seventh 3-pointer with 7:29 left made it a 71-61 game, and the outcome wasn’t in doubt again.

BRONZE MEDAL: GERMANY 82, POLAND 69

In the bronze-medal matchup earlier Sunday, Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and host Germany held off Poland.

It was Germany’s first EuroBasket medal since winning silver in 2005. Poland matched its best finish in the event since 1971.

“They told me it’s 17 years since Germany won a medal,” Germany coach Gordie Herbert said. “It’s kind of fitting that Dennis Schroder’s number is 17. It’s been an unbelievable honor to coach these guys from Day 1.”

Johannes Voigtmann scored 14 for Germany.

“We worked hard for it,” Schroder said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling to come out third in the EuroBasket.”

Michal Sokolowski led Poland with 18 points, with Jakub Garbacz scoring 12 and A.J. Slaughter finishing with 10 points and 10 assists.

Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)

By Sep 18, 2022, 10:32 AM EDT
2022 Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State.

Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:

Are the Warriors going to have to break up the band soon? Could Draymond Green be the odd man out?

Green is also extension eligible right now, but Warriors GM Bob Myers denied he is out, talking to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

“No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around,” Myers said. “Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold…

“Draymond, certainly it’s obvious to anybody what he’s done for us. I could never sit here and say, ‘Well, he’s not going to be around.’ I can’t even get the words out of my mouth.”

Green is set to make $25.8 million this season and is widely expected to opt-out of the $27.6 million player option he has next season. The Warriors can extend him off that deal for four years, $138.4 million ($34.6 million average a year), a big number for a 32-year-old but also short of what Curry and Thompson will make (they are both above $40 million this season). Green is not the offensive player he was six or seven years ago (7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7 assists a game last season), but that’s never the end of the floor where he made his money — he was the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner last season until injuries struck.

There are many questions: Will the Warriors put that max extension on the table? Would Green take it? Does Green think there could be a bigger contract for him as a free agent next summer? Green brings a very specific skill set to the table as a defender and passer, but it’s not a fit for every system, how many teams would step up with a huge offer for him?

The biggest question remains where the Warriors will make cuts? Coming off a title they are wisely bringing the band back together to chase another ring, and they are betting favorites to come out of the West. But with Green, Wiggins, and Poole back in the fold the 2023-24 Warriors could see payroll and taxes jump north of $400 million, a figure even they balk at. Changes have to come from somewhere. It’s something to watch as they sign players to extensions before this season starts, with an eye to the future.

