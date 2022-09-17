Spain uses 13-0 fourth quarter run to top host Germany, advance to EuroBasket finals

Associated PressSep 17, 2022, 8:17 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points, and Spain used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally past host Germany to win the second EuroBasket semifinal of the day, 96-91.

Germany led by 10 points late in the third quarter, before Spain took over. Juancho Hernangomez scored seven of his 13 points in the game-deciding run, one where Spain turned a 77-70 deficit into an 83-77 lead with 4:04 remaining.

“I cannot find the words to congratulate my players,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo said. “Probably this medal is the least expected, but to me, the most satisfactory. Built upon hard work, togetherness, team basketball, defensive effort, desire to overcome our limits … and guts in the fourth quarter.”

It was Spain’s fifth consecutive win at the tournament, the last four of them coming by 10 points or less.

“When you bring intensity to the game, anything can happen,” said Usman Garuba, who had a team-high seven assists for Spain.

And it was Brown’s highest-scoring game of the tournament, plus more than doubled his per-game average entering Friday; he was averaging 13.4 points in Spain’s first seven games.

Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 30 points for Germany, but managed only two points in the fourth quarter. Franz Wagner and Andreas Obst each scored 15 for Germany, while Daniel Theis added 10.

“The energy was amazing out there,” Brown said. “I don’t think that crowd came to play tonight. Felt amazing from the jump. I felt like our guys felt amazing from the jump as well. Schroder came out, playing unbelievable, finished the game unbelievable as well. But it just took a lot of guts from our end.”

Germany coach Gordie Herbert said losing momentum early in the fourth quarter was key.

“We had a tough five, six minutes,” Herbert said.

Spain will play France for the EuroBasket championship after France knocked off Poland earlier in the day. 

EuroBasket ends Sunday, and from there, Schroder is headed to Los Angeles. The agency that represents him, Priority Sports, said Friday that Schroder – who has averaged 21.6 points and 7.3 assists per game at EuroBasket – agreed on a $2.6 million contract with the Lakers for the coming season.

Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench?

By Sep 16, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
The Lakers are stacked at guard — especially point guard.

Russell Westbrook is a point guard. Patrick Beverley is a point guard. People may think of Kendrick Nunn as a two-guard, but he’s 6’2″ and has played every minute at the point (according to Basketball-Reference.com). Now the Lakers have brought veteran Dennis Schroder back into the mix at the point.

And all that ignores the fact LeBron James actually functions as the lead guard in Los Angeles.

Could the Lakers end up bringing Westbrook off the bench?

It was widely discussed around the league last season, and Frank Vogel and his Lakers’ staff reportedly considered it, but only went as far as benching him at the end of a couple of games. New coach Darvin Ham has the green light to do it and the Lakers have talked about it, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic report.

Yet, while the Lakers have been hopeful the Westbrook experiment might be a success this time, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that the prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered.

At a minimum, it seems clear Westbrook will have to outplay new addition Patrick Beverley and Schröder if he’s going to retain his starting role.

A player of Westbrook’s stature — MVP, nine-time All-Star, triple-double machine — deserves a fair shot at the starting job heading into training camp. He might even be the presumptive starter unless someone else beats him out — Westbrook and Nunn, with Beverley and Schroder off the bench. However, to stay a starter, Westbrook is going to have to accept a role within Ham’s offense, one where he spends some time in the corner as a shooter, plus he’s going to have to defend every time down the court, things he was not willing to do for Vogel last season.

It’s hard not to watch Westbrook’s volume scoring game the past couple of seasons — where he wants the ball in his hands but is just not efficient enough to be a No. 1 option anymore — and think he would thrive as a sixth man. It wasn’t just fans and the media talking about it, scouts and other team coaches were as well. Westbrook could be in a Jamal Crawford/Lou Williams/Jordan Clarkson role where he is given free rein and a green light against lesser defenders for 15ish minutes a night to do what he wants. He could still close games some nights, depending on matchups, but his primary goal would be to rack up numbers with the second unit and keep the Lakers in games (or extend leads).

It’s also possible a trade for Westbrook becomes more viable during the season (the longer it goes on, the less of his salary a new team would have to pay out of pocket). Amick and Buha confirm what has been said about the Lakers for weeks: They are interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, Clarkson, and Malik Beasley out of Utah, as well as Buddy Hield out of Indiana, but with the Lakers not wanting to take on salary into next season or give up both fist-round picks they can trade, it’s next to impossible to make a deal.

The Lakers are going to start the season with Westbrook. The only questions are will he start or come off the bench, and how well will he accept that new role?

Reports: Dennis Schroder agrees to re-join Lakers on one-year deal

By Sep 16, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Dennis Schroder is back with the Lakers.

That pairing didn’t go well in the 2020-21 season, when he played 32 minutes a night as a starter (and frustrated Anthony Davis with his lack of passing), but the Lakers are betting it works more smoothly with him in a smaller, more defined role this time around. The Lakers and Schroder have reached a deal, something reported first by Marc Stein and confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The only contract the Lakers could offer is a veteran minimum ($2.6 million). It’s not the $84.4 million extension he turned down from the Lakers back in 2020 thinking there was a better deal out on the open market, only to find out he should not have bet on himself (he ended up signing with the Celtics for the taxpayer mid-level exception).

He joins a Lakers team where Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook — both technically point guards — will likely start, with Patrick Beverley coming off the bench (to open the season, how long Westbrook plays a role and remains a starter is one of the big question marks in Los Angeles). Considering how much time Nunn and Beverley have missed in recent seasons with injuries, adding a solid veteran guard into the rotation makes sense. And Schroder is versatile enough to play alongside Westbrook, Nunn or LeBron James (who is the defacto point guard of this team).

Schroder is coming off a EuroBasket where he played well and led Germany to the semi-finals (Spain eliminated them on Friday). Schroder scored 30 points and had eight assists in the elimination game, but it was not enough.

Schroder averaged 13.5 points a game last season, starting in Boston and getting traded to Houston. Schroder was given a bigger role in his first stint with the Lakers (and to start last season in Boston), and he has not thrived in that situation. Nevertheless, Schroder is a rotation point guard who can pass, shoot the three well enough (34.4% last season), and give a team a decent 15 minutes a night, and as long as that’s all the Lakers ask of him things can work out better this time around.

It’s not a signing that moves the needle for the Lakers, but it’s not a bad one.

France easily knocks off Poland, reaches EuroBasket title game

Associated PressSep 16, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — France sent a message on its way to grabbing a spot in the EuroBasket championship game.

Former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, and France rolled past Poland 95-54 in the semifinals of the European championships on Friday.

“We just played our basketball,” Yabusele said. “We were really good on defense and we were really aggressive. We made everything hard for them.”

The 41-point margin was the largest ever in a EuroBasket medal-round game played under the current tournament format, one more than 40-point wins posted by Croatia over Greece in the 1993 bronze-medal game and by the Soviet Union over Poland in the 1967 semifinals.

Elle Okobo and Evan Fournier each had 10 points in a rare easy one for France, which had outscored opponents by a total of 11 points in its first seven games of the tournament – plus won each of its last two contests in overtime, benefitting in both from missed free throws in the final moments by Turkey and Italy.

“We started the game with will and determination,” France coach Vincent Collet said. “That is what made the difference.”

Next up for France: either Spain or host Germany, which were meeting in the late semifinal on Friday. The gold- and bronze-medal games are Sunday.

“We worked really hard to put ourselves in this position,” said France center Rudy Gobert, who had six rebounds and three blocks. “Now we’ve got one more game to go. When we started preparations, the goal was to win the gold medal and now we’re in position to make it happen. So, one more game.”

Playing for gold represents the latest big chance for France, which captured its last major crown by winning EuroBasket in 2013. Since then, the French have won two bronzes at the World Cup (2014, 2019), a bronze at EuroBasket (2015) and silver at the delayed Tokyo Olympics that were contested in the summer of 2021.

Every stat Friday showed France’s dominance. It shot 62%, compared with 32% for Poland. France held a 40-21 edge in rebounding, a 22-9 edge in points off turnovers and a 40-16 advantage from points in the paint.

“Like a lot of games in this tournament, it could go south, it could go north,” Poland coach Igor Milicic said. “This game went south.”

A.J. Slaughter and Michal Michalak led Poland – which made the semifinals by upsetting defending champion Slovenia 90-87 on Wednesday – with nine points apiece. It was Poland’s third loss of the tournament, all coming in blowouts. The others were a 30-point defeat to Finland and a 29-point loss to Serbia in the group stage.

“We tip our hats off to France,” said Slaughter, a Kentucky-born guard who helped Western Kentucky to upset wins as a No. 12 seed in both the 2008 and 2009 NCAA tournaments. “They played a really good game tonight. … But we still have our heads high. We still have a medal game on Sunday. We’ll come back, play with pride and see if we can leave here with a medal.”

Is LaMarcus Aldridge likely to retire?

By Sep 16, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Getty Images
Speaking on the Crossover NBA Show, both Howard Beck and Chris Mannix were of the belief that LaMarcus Aldridge would likely retire from the NBA.

The market has been pretty dry for Aldridge this offseason and some teams may be operating under the assumption that he won’t be back.

Despite being 37 years old, Aldridge certainly looked like he had a lot left in the tank last season. Across 47 appearances for the Nets, the veteran big man averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55% from the field.

You would think that the Nets would want him back, but this could be a sign that they are very confident in youngsters like Nicolas Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe. There have also been whispers that Ben Simmons could get some reps as a small-ball center, and that would be a creative way to minimize the spacing issues.

Aldridge’s health could be a big factor as well, as he went into retirement the previous season due to a heart condition but was later cleared in the fall of 2021.

If this is the end for Aldridge, he’ll be going out with his head held high after a decorated 16-year career with stops in Portland, San Antonio and Brooklyn.

