P.J. Dozier signs contract with Minnesota Timberwolves

By Sep 17, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT
Getty Photo
0 Comments

Tim Connelly is attempting to get the band back together.

Connelly took over as Minnesota’s Team President back in May, and he’s since acquired three former Nuggets in Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes, and now P.J. Dozier.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that Dozier had signed a deal with the Timberwolves.

Dozier is now the 20th player on Minnesota’s roster. With 12 guaranteed contracts already, Dozier likely signed a non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed deal, though the official terms of the contract were not disclosed.

While Connelly likely won’t be bringing Nikola Jokic over from Denver, Dozier has still been able to contribute when he’s been healthy throughout his career. Unfortunately, he’s faced more than his fair share of injuries.

Dozier was limited to just 18 games last season after tearing his left ACL in November. In those games, he averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 18.9 minutes per game. The season before, he averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 50 appearances, all of which were career-highs.

If he’s back to full strength, there’s a chance he makes Minnesota’s final roster and be a nice depth piece for them. However, if he doesn’t make the team, he’ll likely find a home elsewhere and potentially have a better chance to contribute than he would with the Timberwolves.

Gary Payton II has abdominal surgery, expected to be ready for season

By Sep 17, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
Portland Trail Blazers Introduce Newly Signed Players
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Portland Trail Blazers should ask for a volume discount on core muscle surgeries.

Damian Lillard got one last season and now says he is pain-free for the first time in years and expects a return to his MVP-ballot self. Nassir Little followed suit and had core muscle surgery in May. Now it is just-signed Gary Payton II who just had the same surgery, the Trail Blazers announced on Friday.

The good news for Payton and the Trail Blazers is this is an injury expected to heal fairly quickly and Payton should not miss much, if any, of the season.

Payton came to Portland on a three-year, $26.1 million contract after playing a key role in the Warriors’ run to a title. He’s part of a revamped Trail Blazers roster around Lillard, with Jerami Grant and Payton being the two key additions. They are next to a re-signed Anfernee Simon and Jusuf Nurkic. Portland has a solid roster, maybe a playoff team if things go right, but in a very deep West it is one without much margin for error. They need everyone healthy and playing near their peak.

That includes Payton, who is now on the road to recovery from core muscle surgery.

Check out more on the Trail Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard says that he plans on spending career in Portland
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Poole, Herro, Brogdon early betting favorites for Sixth Man of the Year
Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers
Watch Jusuf Nukic throw down best dunk of World Cup qualifying

 

Players union executive director calls for lifetime ban for Sarver

By Sep 17, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Two of the biggest name players in the NBA stepped up early and said the punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver wasn’t enough. LeBron James said, “our league definitely got this wrong,” and the Suns’ Chris Paul said the one-year ban and $10 million fine “fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.”

Now Tamika Tremaglio, the NBPA executive director, has called for a lifetime ban for Sarver. She appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today and said this:

“We are absolutely calling for that [lifetime ban]. We do not want him to be in a position where he is managing or engaging with individuals who are engaging with our players or the players themselves. We are absolutely clear from the findings that are in the report that we do not want him to be in that position…

“It is our players’ desire that while we understand that there has been a thorough investigation and while we’re very pleased that the NBA was able to follow through on that — because that’s clearly something that we want to see happen — we also want to make it very clear that we do not want him to be back in a position where he will be impacting our players and those who serve our players on a daily basis.”

A 10-month investigation into Sarver and the Suns found numerous instances of his racist and misogynistic behavior over 17 years: using the N-word at least five times (despite being told he can’t do that), telling a pregnant woman she probably couldn’t be at the event she was planning because a child needs a mother not a father at home, commenting on women’s appearances and bodies (multiple times), emailing pornography to male employees, berating women in the office, and the list goes on and on with more than 100 employees telling investigators of times Sarver “violated applicable standards” (to put it kindly).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver settled on a one-year suspension for Sarver and a $10 million fine, a punishment seen as a slap on the wrist. When asked to explain why Sarver got one year for something that would have gotten an employee at the NBA league office — or with any of the 30 teams — fired, Silver stumbled.

“There are particular rights here of someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to somebody who is an employee…” Silver said. “I don’t have the right to take away his team… There’s no neat answer here, other than owning property, the rights that come with owning an NBA team, how that’s set up within our constitution, what it would take to remove that team from his control is a very involved process, and it’s different than holding a job. It just is, when you actually own a team. It’s just a very different proposition.”

Except what Tremaglio — and others — are calling for is not forcing Sarver to sell his shares of the Suns (he owns about a third of the team, the largest percentage of multiple owners). They are calling for a lifetime ban, an extension of his one-year suspension from having anything to do with the Suns’ business or basketball operations. Sarver would become a silent partner but retain his shares, which he could sell whenever he wished.

That ban is within Silver’s rights and was the first thing he did with Donald Sterling when tapes of the former Clippers owner’s racist statements went public in 2014. (The Clippers were only sold to Steve Ballmer because of a Machiavellian move by Sterling’s wife, Shirley, to have Sterling declared incompetent to run the team, then she sold it out from under him.)

Sarver likely would fight a lifetime (or even extended) ban, taking the league to court. That’s where Silver needs the backing of the other 29 NBA owners — Silver works for them, and many of those billionaires are not comfortable voting out one of their own (people who live in glass houses and all). They will not vote to force a sale, but the other owners might back a lifetime ban if there is enough public and financial pressure on them that they feel they have to choose the league over Sarver for the good of their businesses.

That’s why PayPal saying it will not renew as a jersey sponsor if Sarver returns as governor was a huge step (other sponsors joining that chorus would matter greatly). It’s why Tremaglio and the players’ union speaking up and calling for the ban matters. It’s why Paul and LeBron calling out the punishment matters.

Pressure is building for a harsher punishment for Sarver. Whether it will be enough to get Silver to act remains to be seen.

Check out more on the Suns

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
PayPal will not renew Suns jersey sponsorship deal if Sarver still involved
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns
Suns vice chairman, minority owner Jahm Najafi calls for Sarver to resign
Suns owner Robert Sarver
Sam Garvin to serve as Suns interim governor, filling in for Robert Sarver

Spain uses 13-0 fourth quarter run to top host Germany, advance to EuroBasket finals

Associated PressSep 17, 2022, 8:17 AM EDT
0 Comments

BERLIN — Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points, and Spain used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally past host Germany to win the second EuroBasket semifinal of the day, 96-91.

Germany led by 10 points late in the third quarter, before Spain took over. Juancho Hernangomez scored seven of his 13 points in the game-deciding run, one where Spain turned a 77-70 deficit into an 83-77 lead with 4:04 remaining.

“I cannot find the words to congratulate my players,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo said. “Probably this medal is the least expected, but to me, the most satisfactory. Built upon hard work, togetherness, team basketball, defensive effort, desire to overcome our limits … and guts in the fourth quarter.”

It was Spain’s fifth consecutive win at the tournament, the last four of them coming by 10 points or less.

“When you bring intensity to the game, anything can happen,” said Usman Garuba, who had a team-high seven assists for Spain.

And it was Brown’s highest-scoring game of the tournament, plus more than doubled his per-game average entering Friday; he was averaging 13.4 points in Spain’s first seven games.

Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 30 points for Germany, but managed only two points in the fourth quarter. Franz Wagner and Andreas Obst each scored 15 for Germany, while Daniel Theis added 10.

“The energy was amazing out there,” Brown said. “I don’t think that crowd came to play tonight. Felt amazing from the jump. I felt like our guys felt amazing from the jump as well. Schroder came out, playing unbelievable, finished the game unbelievable as well. But it just took a lot of guts from our end.”

Germany coach Gordie Herbert said losing momentum early in the fourth quarter was key.

“We had a tough five, six minutes,” Herbert said.

Spain will play France for the EuroBasket championship after France knocked off Poland earlier in the day. 

EuroBasket ends Sunday, and from there, Schroder is headed to Los Angeles. The agency that represents him, Priority Sports, said Friday that Schroder – who has averaged 21.6 points and 7.3 assists per game at EuroBasket – agreed on a $2.6 million contract with the Lakers for the coming season.

Check out more from EuroBasket

Poland v France: Semi-Final Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
France easily knocks off Poland, reaches EuroBasket title game
Luka Doncic, Slovenia upset by Poland, eliminated from EuroBasket
Germany v Greece: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected, Greece follows as Germany knocks them out...

Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench?

By Sep 16, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Lakers are stacked at guard — especially point guard.

Russell Westbrook is a point guard. Patrick Beverley is a point guard. People may think of Kendrick Nunn as a two-guard, but he’s 6’2″ and has played every minute at the point (according to Basketball-Reference.com). Now the Lakers have brought veteran Dennis Schroder back into the mix at the point.

And all that ignores the fact LeBron James actually functions as the lead guard in Los Angeles.

Could the Lakers end up bringing Westbrook off the bench?

It was widely discussed around the league last season, and Frank Vogel and his Lakers’ staff reportedly considered it, but only went as far as benching him at the end of a couple of games. New coach Darvin Ham has the green light to do it and the Lakers have talked about it, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic report.

Yet, while the Lakers have been hopeful the Westbrook experiment might be a success this time, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that the prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered.

At a minimum, it seems clear Westbrook will have to outplay new addition Patrick Beverley and Schröder if he’s going to retain his starting role.

A player of Westbrook’s stature — MVP, nine-time All-Star, triple-double machine — deserves a fair shot at the starting job heading into training camp. He might even be the presumptive starter unless someone else beats him out — Westbrook and Nunn, with Beverley and Schroder off the bench. However, to stay a starter, Westbrook is going to have to accept a role within Ham’s offense, one where he spends some time in the corner as a shooter, plus he’s going to have to defend every time down the court, things he was not willing to do for Vogel last season.

It’s hard not to watch Westbrook’s volume scoring game the past couple of seasons — where he wants the ball in his hands but is just not efficient enough to be a No. 1 option anymore — and think he would thrive as a sixth man. It wasn’t just fans and the media talking about it, scouts and other team coaches were as well. Westbrook could be in a Jamal Crawford/Lou Williams/Jordan Clarkson role where he is given free rein and a green light against lesser defenders for 15ish minutes a night to do what he wants. He could still close games some nights, depending on matchups, but his primary goal would be to rack up numbers with the second unit and keep the Lakers in games (or extend leads).

It’s also possible a trade for Westbrook becomes more viable during the season (the longer it goes on, the less of his salary a new team would have to pay out of pocket). Amick and Buha confirm what has been said about the Lakers for weeks: They are interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, Clarkson, and Malik Beasley out of Utah, as well as Buddy Hield out of Indiana, but with the Lakers not wanting to take on salary into next season or give up both fist-round picks they can trade, it’s next to impossible to make a deal.

The Lakers are going to start the season with Westbrook. The only questions are will he start or come off the bench, and how well will he accept that new role?

Check out more on the Lakers

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Reports: Dennis Schroder agrees to re-join Lakers on one-year deal
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
‘Showtime’ Lakers reunite for one more practice, few days in...
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING
LeBron says NBA ‘definitely got this wrong’ with Sarver; Adam...