‘Showtime’ Lakers reunite for one more practice, few days in Hawaii

By Sep 16, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
Focus on Sport/Getty Images
The Showtime Lakers used to conduct training camp in Hawaii some years. Why? Because it’s Hawaii and they were on top of the basketball world, why wouldn’t they?

Some of those Lakers are getting up there in years — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 75 this season — so they decided to have a reunion in Maui. Kareem, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Pat Riley down the through the role players even die-hard Lakers fans have trouble remembering. One last practice, one-last chance to hang out and talk about the good old days.

It looks like a blast.

As Zach Lowe joked on his podcast, Riley probably ran a three-hour practice and had them running lines.

Good on the Lakers players for putting this together. At the time these Lakers had as much internal drama as anyone (well, maybe not this year’s Brooklyn Nets, but close) and it’s great to see people put it aside to remember the good times. And the five titles.

And if you’re going to have a reunion, Hawaii is the place to do it.

By Sep 16, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
US-AUCTION-SOTHEBYS-SPORTS
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Michael Jordan is still breaking records.

An auction of the jersey Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 Finals — the season from “The Last Dance” documentary — went up for auction and drew a record $10.1 million. That set a few records.

The record for a game-worn piece of memorabilia had been $9.3 million for Diego Maradona’s “hand of god” jersey from the 1986 World Cup.

Jordan’s Bulls beat the Jazz in six games in 1998, giving the team its second three-peat with him and six total titles. It’s unquestionably a legendary piece of sports memorabilia.

It’s also unquestionably a lot of money for any piece of sports memorabilia.

Suns’ vice chairman, minority owner Jahm Najafi calls for Sarver to resign

By Sep 15, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT
Suns’ All-Star point guard and locker room leader Chris Paul said the NBA’s sanctions on team governor and primary owner Robert Sarver “fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.” That echoed what LeBron James said, what National Basketball Players’ Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio said, what the mayor of Phoenix said, and what many around the NBA and in the media have said. The one-year suspension and $10 million fine for Sarver from the league was a slap on the wrist.

Now there is a call from within the Suns for Sarver to resign.

Suns’ vice chairman and the second-largest share owner of the team Jahm Najafi (second to Sarver) released an open letter calling for Sarver to step down, via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. Here is the letter in its entirety:

“Due to the NBA’s investigation and findings, I have no choice but to speak up on behalf of the hundreds of you who have been impacted by your interactions with Robert Sarver and the resulting investigation of his conduct. I first and foremost want to give my deepest thanks to all of you who garnered the courage to share your experiences, as difficult as it may have been, to help piece together a clearer picture of what work life must have been like for you over these past 18 years.

“There should be zero tolerance for discriminatory actions of any level, in any setting, let alone a professional one. There is no question that the findings determined that Mr. Sarver’s lewd, misogynist, and racist conduct had a substantial negative impact on you and has no place in our society. The report confirmed by multiple eyewitnesses that Robert Sarver used the “N-word” at least five times. The report confirmed Sarver engaged in conduct demeaning of female and pregnant employees. The report confirmed Sarver made crude and sexually inappropriate comments in professional settings. The report confirmed Sarver made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women and made inappropriate workplace physical conduct toward male employees.”

WORDS AND ACTIONS MATTER.

“Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach, or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination. The fact that Robert Sarver “owns” the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader. The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this “ownership” position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve. Team investors are merely temporary stewards. If we, as sports leaders, are not held to the same standards then how can we expect a functional society with integrity and respect on any level? We owe it to you: employees, players, partners, and your families to provide the same positive workplace environment we would require of any other business.

“I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege. Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver. While I have no interest in becoming the managing partner, I will work tirelessly to ensure the next team steward treats all stakeholders with dignity, professionalism and respect.”

Najafi’s letter is clearly a response to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who said the quiet part out loud during his press conference Wednesday — he can’t fire an owner.

“There are particular rights here of someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to somebody who is an employee…” Silver said. “I don’t have the right to take away his team. I don’t want to rest on that legal point because of course there could be a process to take away someone’s team in this league. It’s very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn’t rise to that level… There’s no neat answer here, other than owning property, the rights that come with owning an NBA team, how that’s set up within our constitution, what it would take to remove that team from his control is a very involved process, and it’s different than holding a job. It just is, when you actually own a team. It’s just a very different proposition.”

Najafi did not call for Sarver to sell his shares of the team, but to step away from duties as the team governor beyond the one-year suspension.

Sarver, who pushed back hard against the initial report last year at ESPN, reportedly was frustrated with the severity of the given suspension. If Silver decided to push for harsher penalties — a multi-year suspension, or something else forcing him to give up running the team — Sarvery would likely fight back via lawsuits.

The reality is that Silver will only push for a stiffer penalty or a resignation if the owners of the 29 other teams tell him to — and so far, they have not (as far as we know). Multiple owners thought the NBA came down too hard on Donald Sterling back in 2014, plenty of them live in glass houses and don’t want to start throwing stones. It took player protest and, more importantly, team and league sponsors pulling back and hitting the other owners in the pocketbook, for Silver and the league to act decisively to ban (and ultimately oust) Sterling.

It will take that now — player pressure, fan pressure, and most importantly sponsor pressure — to force further action on Sarver. Silver and the other owners have to be put in a position where they feel they have to act for the good of the league (and its finances).

Najafi writing this open letter is a big step in that direction, but there is a long way to go. If you want to believe it was a coincidence the league announced this report in the deadest part of the offseason, go ahead, but the Sterling tapes dropped during the playoffs and it led to player, fan and sponsor backlash. That is less likely when training camps have not even opened.

The Suns appointed vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin to fill in for Sarver while he serves his suspension.

Mitchell pushes back on Ainge’s assertion Jazz didn’t believe in each other

By Sep 15, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT
“What I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn’t believe in each other,” Ainge said. “I think individually they have resolve (sic). I just don’t believe that collectively they did. So we saw a lot of players trying to do it on their own, as the belief in one another wasn’t as great as other teams I’ve been on and around.”

That was Utah Jazz president Danny Ainge talking last week about why he chose to trade Rudy Gobert and then Donovan Mitchell, breaking up a Jazz team with the best record in the NBA two seasons ago to rebuild from the ground up.

Mitchell didn’t see it that way. Here’s what he told Brian Windhorst of ESPN after Mitchell’s introductory press conference Wednesday.

“I don’t think we didn’t believe [in each other],” Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. “I said at the end of the season, don’t trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let’s figure this out, let’s do. And that didn’t happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that’s his decision.”

Mitchell may be right — that team may genuinely have believed in each other and their potential inside the locker room.

But Ainge’s assessment that we had seen the best of the Mitchell/Gobert Jazz and it wasn’t championship level can also be right.

“Believe in each other” is vague and somewhat in the eye of the beholder. However, we have evidence — proof on the court — that that Jazz roster, as constructed, had limits. The Clippers (without Kawhi Leonard) put together the blueprint in a 2021 playoff series: The Jazz did not have many (if any) good perimeter defenders and Gobert had to clean up a lot in the paint, which allowed the Clippers to play five-out and put Gobert in an impossible position of defending the rim and taking away a layup/dunk from the guy who just blew past his defender, or sticking with a hot shooter in the corner. The Jazz offense led by Mitchell was good, but it could only carry a team with an exploitable defense so far.

Jazz ownership and management had a choice: Be good for years (until Mitchell left), fill the building, but never really be a title threat, or tear it all down and start over. It’s clear what Ainge chose, regardless of whether the players in the locker room believed in each other or not.

Mitchell, for his part, seems very happy to have landed on a Cavaliers team with a bright future.

Sam Garvin to serve as Suns interim governor, filling in for Robert Sarver

By Sep 15, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT
Suns owner Robert Sarver
Getty Images
One day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver, his interim replacement has been approved. According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin will fill the void, with Silver approving the plan Wednesday evening.

Garvin has been a member of the Suns’ ownership group since 2004. Also of note here is that he was one of the members of the ownership group that voiced its support for Sarver when the allegations first came to light in November 2021.

In the statement, members of the Suns’ ownership group stated, “we join Mr. Sarver in welcoming Commissioner Silver’s investigation of the allegations presented by ESPN, and will fully cooperate in the investigation and any suggestions the league may have.”

Silver confirmed Wednesday that Sarver would be suspended for one year and fined $10 million. And there has no shortage of opinions that the punishment was too lenient. Among those who have spoken out are Suns point guard Chris Paul, LeBron James, NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio, and some unidentified Suns employees who also voiced their frustration.

It will be interesting to see if Silver revisits the punishment handed down at some point soon or the next year. And it would not come as a surprise if this situation, and how punishment for team governors differs from that of players, was brought up during collective bargaining agreement conversations.

The current collective bargaining agreement will expire after the 2023-24 season.

