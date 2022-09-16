LaMarcus Aldridge likely to retire?

Speaking on the Crossover NBA Show, both Howard Beck and Chris Mannix were of the belief that LaMarcus Aldridge would likely retire from the NBA. The market has been pretty dry for Aldridge this offseason and some teams may be operating under the assumption that he won’t be back.

Despite being 37 years old, Aldridge certainly looked like he had a lot left in the tank last season. Across 47 appearances for the Nets, the veteran big man averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55% from the field.

You would think that the Nets would want him back, but this could be a sign that they are very confident in youngsters like Nicolas Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe. There have also been whispers that Ben Simmons could get some reps as a small-ball center, and that would be a creative way to minimize the spacing issues.

Aldridge’s health could be a big factor as well, as he went into retirement the previous season due to a heart condition but was later cleared in the fall of 2021. If this is the end for Aldridge, he’ll be going out with his head held high after a decorated 16-year career with stops in Portland, San Antonio and Brooklyn.

The backlash to the slap on the wrist one-year suspension and $10 million fine for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver could now hit the team’s and the league’s pocketbook.

PayPal, the online payment company that has a jersey sponsorship deal with the Suns and WNBA Mercury, will let that sponsorship expire after this season if Sarver is still involved with the team. Here is the statement from PayPal CEO and President Dan Schulman:

“PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league’s independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season. In light of the findings of the NBA’s investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension.

“While we strongly reject the conduct of Robert Sarver, we remain supportive of the team, its players and the experienced and diverse talent now leading the organization, including Head Coach, Monty Williams, General Manager, James Jones, Assistant General Manager, Morgan Cato, and Senior Vice President of People and Culture, Kim Corbitt. ”

That follows the open letter Thursday from Jahm Najafi, the Suns’ vice chairman and the second-largest share owner of the team, who called for Sarver to resign.

“Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach, or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination. The fact that Robert Sarver “owns” the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader. The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this “ownership” position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve…. Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver.”

All-Star point guard Suns’ leader among its players, Chris Paul, said the NBA’s sanctions “fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.”

An NBA investigation into Sarver and the Suns, prompted by an ESPN story last year, found numerous incidents over an 18-year period where Sarver crossed all kinds of lines in workplace behavior: He used the N-word at least five times (after being told by team staff he can never use that word, even when repeating what someone else said), telling a pregnant woman she wouldn’t continue in her role because her baby needed a mommy, berating other female employees (and commenting on their appearance), emailing pornography go male Suns executives, he stood in the shower naked in front of other male employees after taking a shower in the coach’s shower area, and in a larger sense created a hostile work environment where more than 100 current and former employees came forward incidents of misogyny, racism, or inappropriate behavior.

While there have been calls for harsher penalties for Sarver — including removing him from power with the team permanently, if not forcing him to sell his shares — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stood at the podium this week and took the bullets for the other owners, who are hesitant to come down on one of their own (because they fear they could be next). Silver’s are tied unless a vast majority of the other 29 owners back a move. That has yet to happen with Sarver (as far as we know). However, as the public backlash swells and starts to hit the teams in the pocketbook — as PayPal has threatened to do — the sentiments of the other owners, no matter how reluctant, might begin to change.

This is why what Schulman and PayPal did was a big step. The question now is will other team sponsors follow PayPal’s lead?

The Showtime Lakers used to conduct training camp in Hawaii some years. Why? Because it’s Hawaii and they were on top of the basketball world, why wouldn’t they?

Some of those Lakers are getting up there in years — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 75 this season — so they decided to have a reunion in Maui. Kareem, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Pat Riley down the through the role players even die-hard Lakers fans have trouble remembering. One last practice, one-last chance to hang out and talk about the good old days.

It looks like a blast.

As Zach Lowe joked on his podcast, Riley probably ran a three-hour practice and had them running lines.

Good on the Lakers players for putting this together. At the time these Lakers had as much internal drama as anyone (well, maybe not this year’s Brooklyn Nets, but close) and it’s great to see people put it aside to remember the good times. And the five titles.

And if you’re going to have a reunion, Hawaii is the place to do it.

Michael Jordan is still breaking records.

An auction of the jersey Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 Finals — the season from “The Last Dance” documentary — went up for auction and drew a record $10.1 million. That set a few records.

The record for a game-worn piece of memorabilia had been $9.3 million for Diego Maradona’s “hand of god” jersey from the 1986 World Cup.

Jordan’s Bulls beat the Jazz in six games in 1998, giving the team its second three-peat with him and six total titles. It’s unquestionably a legendary piece of sports memorabilia.

It’s also unquestionably a lot of money for any piece of sports memorabilia.

Suns’ All-Star point guard and locker room leader Chris Paul said the NBA’s sanctions on team governor and primary owner Robert Sarver “fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior.” That echoed what LeBron James said, what National Basketball Players’ Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio said, what the mayor of Phoenix said, and what many around the NBA and in the media have said. The one-year suspension and $10 million fine for Sarver from the league was a slap on the wrist.

Now there is a call from within the Suns for Sarver to resign.

Suns’ vice chairman and the second-largest share owner of the team Jahm Najafi (second to Sarver) released an open letter calling for Sarver to step down, via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. Here is the letter in its entirety:

“Due to the NBA’s investigation and findings, I have no choice but to speak up on behalf of the hundreds of you who have been impacted by your interactions with Robert Sarver and the resulting investigation of his conduct. I first and foremost want to give my deepest thanks to all of you who garnered the courage to share your experiences, as difficult as it may have been, to help piece together a clearer picture of what work life must have been like for you over these past 18 years.

“There should be zero tolerance for discriminatory actions of any level, in any setting, let alone a professional one. There is no question that the findings determined that Mr. Sarver’s lewd, misogynist, and racist conduct had a substantial negative impact on you and has no place in our society. The report confirmed by multiple eyewitnesses that Robert Sarver used the “N-word” at least five times. The report confirmed Sarver engaged in conduct demeaning of female and pregnant employees. The report confirmed Sarver made crude and sexually inappropriate comments in professional settings. The report confirmed Sarver made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women and made inappropriate workplace physical conduct toward male employees.”

WORDS AND ACTIONS MATTER.

“Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach, or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination. The fact that Robert Sarver “owns” the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader. The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this “ownership” position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve. Team investors are merely temporary stewards. If we, as sports leaders, are not held to the same standards then how can we expect a functional society with integrity and respect on any level? We owe it to you: employees, players, partners, and your families to provide the same positive workplace environment we would require of any other business.

“I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege. Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver. While I have no interest in becoming the managing partner, I will work tirelessly to ensure the next team steward treats all stakeholders with dignity, professionalism and respect.”

Najafi’s letter is clearly a response to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who said the quiet part out loud during his press conference Wednesday — he can’t fire an owner.

“There are particular rights here of someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to somebody who is an employee…” Silver said. “I don’t have the right to take away his team. I don’t want to rest on that legal point because of course there could be a process to take away someone’s team in this league. It’s very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn’t rise to that level… There’s no neat answer here, other than owning property, the rights that come with owning an NBA team, how that’s set up within our constitution, what it would take to remove that team from his control is a very involved process, and it’s different than holding a job. It just is, when you actually own a team. It’s just a very different proposition.”

Najafi did not call for Sarver to sell his shares of the team, but to step away from duties as the team governor beyond the one-year suspension.

Sarver, who pushed back hard against the initial report last year at ESPN, reportedly was frustrated with the severity of the given suspension. If Silver decided to push for harsher penalties — a multi-year suspension, or something else forcing him to give up running the team — Sarvery would likely fight back via lawsuits.

The reality is that Silver will only push for a stiffer penalty or a resignation if the owners of the 29 other teams tell him to — and so far, they have not (as far as we know). Multiple owners thought the NBA came down too hard on Donald Sterling back in 2014, plenty of them live in glass houses and don’t want to start throwing stones. It took player protest and, more importantly, team and league sponsors pulling back and hitting the other owners in the pocketbook, for Silver and the league to act decisively to ban (and ultimately oust) Sterling.

It will take that now — player pressure, fan pressure, and most importantly sponsor pressure — to force further action on Sarver. Silver and the other owners have to be put in a position where they feel they have to act for the good of the league (and its finances).

Najafi writing this open letter is a big step in that direction, but there is a long way to go. If you want to believe it was a coincidence the league announced this report in the deadest part of the offseason, go ahead, but the Sterling tapes dropped during the playoffs and it led to player, fan and sponsor backlash. That is less likely when training camps have not even opened.

The Suns appointed vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin to fill in for Sarver while he serves his suspension.

